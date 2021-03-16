Black Rock Coffee cover
Restaurants / Openings

Portland Coffee Favorite Moves Into North Texas With Two New Shops — Black Rock is Here

Sachse and Southlake Get More Coffee Power

BY // 03.16.21
A Portland coffee favorite is expanding its Texas reach with the opening of a new coffee shop in Sachse with another planned for Southlake. Get ready for Black Rock Coffee Bar. Known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful energy drinks, Black Rock first came on Portland’s hot coffee scene in 2008.

The coffee juggernaut now has 76 locations across seven states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon and Washington. With the addition of these North Texas shops, the Lone Star State will have a total of six Black Rock Coffee Bars, including the four already in and around Houston and Austin.

The new Black Rock in Sachse is opening this Friday, March 19, at the intersection of Hwy 78 and Woodbridge Parkway in the Shops at Woodbridge.

The next North Texas Black Rock Coffee Bar will take over a former Taco Bueno location at 2305 East Southlake Boulevard on the Southeast corner of East Southlake and South Kimball Avenue in Southlake. Plans call for it to open in the next few months.

“We are excited to add two more stores in the great state of Texas and the first of many Black Rock Stores in the Dallas/Fort Worth area,” Jeff Hernandez, co-founder and executive chairman of Black Rock Coffee Bar, says in a statement. He callas Black Rock “lively, friendly and welcoming.”

“Black Rock baristas are the most magnetic people you’ll ever meet, and they live to make a positive impact on every person that visits our stores, while serving our award-winning coffee and delicious flavored energy drinks,” Hernandez says.

That’s quite a promise from this enthusiastic coffee man.

Black Rock is a true coffee bar. The menu features a full range of coffee and tea drinks, including blended “chillers” and even smoothies. Some house specialties focus on flavor, such as the Mexican Mocha with hints of vanilla, almond and cinnamon. Ohers are caffeine forward like the Jackhammer with a double shot of espresso. The I.V. is Irish crème, vanilla breve and no less than six shots. It could wake up the sleepiest sleepyhead.

The Sachse Black Rock will be approximately 2,000 square feet, while the Southlake shop will be slightly larger at around 2,500 square feet. Both will incorporate Black Rock’s signature industrial modern design. Longtime Black Rock employee Brian Koeniger will install a large wall mural “that embodies a Texas themed design.” Koeniger has put up murals at many of Black Rock’s coffee shops.

There’s a new coffee contender in town.

Featured Properties
