Brasserie 19 retains its original menu while adding dishes created to appeal to the chichi crowd that hangs there. (Photo by Andrew Hemmingway)
New to the Brasserie 19 menu is yellow tail and uni crudo with salted cucumber and shaved radish. (Photo by Andrew Hemmingway)
Brasserie 19 retains its original menu while adding dishes created to appeal to the chichi crowd that hangs there. (Photo by Andrew Hemmingway)

Chef Michael Hoffman and Charles Clark introduce striking menu additions at Brasserie 19, the enduring River Oaks' hot spot. (Photo by Andrew Hemmingway)

New to the Brasserie 19 menu is yellow tail and uni crudo with salted cucumber and shaved radish. (Photo by Andrew Hemmingway)

Salmon with preserved lemons, dill lime labneh, cucumber, and pistachio is new to the Brasserie 19 menu. (Photo by Andrew Hemmingway)

Roasted duck breast with grapes and olives roasted in port, duck fat potato, shallot confit is new on the Brasserie 19 menu. (Photo by Andrew Hemmingway)

New to the Brasserie 19 menu is the Sakura pork chop with sumac glaze, roasted corn succotash, purslane, squash. (Photo by Andrew Hemmingway)

Seared scallops served with green gazpacho, charred cippolini onion, smoked almond is new to the Brasserie 19 menu. (Photo by Andrew Hemmingway)

Foodie Events / Restaurants

River Oaks’ Buzziest Restaurant Adds New Menu Items — How Charles Clark is Working to Make Brasserie 19 Better

The Society Set's Favorite Spot Ups Its Wine Power Too

BY // 03.09.22
photography Andrew Hemmingway
Brasserie 19 retains its original menu while adding dishes created to appeal to the chichi crowd that hangs there. (Photo by Andrew Hemmingway)
Chef Michael Hoffman and Charles Clark introduce striking menu additions at Brasserie 19, the enduring River Oaks' hot spot. (Photo by Andrew Hemmingway)
New to the Brasserie 19 menu is yellow tail and uni crudo with salted cucumber and shaved radish. (Photo by Andrew Hemmingway)
Salmon with preserved lemons, dill lime labneh, cucumber, and pistachio is new to the Brasserie 19 menu. (Photo by Andrew Hemmingway)
Roasted duck breast with grapes and olives roasted in port, duck fat potato, shallot confit is new on the Brasserie 19 menu. (Photo by Andrew Hemmingway)
New to the Brasserie 19 menu is the Sakura pork chop with sumac glaze, roasted corn succotash, purslane, squash. (Photo by Andrew Hemmingway)
Seared scallops served with green gazpacho, charred cippolini onion, smoked almond is new to the Brasserie 19 menu. (Photo by Andrew Hemmingway)
Brasserie 19 retains its original menu while adding dishes created to appeal to the chichi crowd that hangs there. (Photo by Andrew Hemmingway)

Chef Michael Hoffman and Charles Clark introduce striking menu additions at Brasserie 19, the enduring River Oaks' hot spot. (Photo by Andrew Hemmingway)

New to the Brasserie 19 menu is yellow tail and uni crudo with salted cucumber and shaved radish. (Photo by Andrew Hemmingway)

Salmon with preserved lemons, dill lime labneh, cucumber, and pistachio is new to the Brasserie 19 menu. (Photo by Andrew Hemmingway)

Roasted duck breast with grapes and olives roasted in port, duck fat potato, shallot confit is new on the Brasserie 19 menu. (Photo by Andrew Hemmingway)

New to the Brasserie 19 menu is the Sakura pork chop with sumac glaze, roasted corn succotash, purslane, squash. (Photo by Andrew Hemmingway)

Since landing complete ownership of River Oaks’ buzzy Brasserie 19, chef/restaurateur Charles Clark has been on the scene day and night beaming in the spotlight that he previously held as chef extraordinaire at Ibiza and as partner in the now-defunct Clark Cooper Concepts.

The handsome man with the seductive smile has been working with chef Michael Hoffman, formerly his sous chef at Ibiza, in the creation of an array of people-pleasing additions to the menu. People pleasing is part of Clark’s DNA.

“Being back at B19 (as it is affectionately known) everyday has helped me connect with each and every one of our guests and figure out what is going help us exceed expectations when they dine with us,” Clark tells PaperCity. “We have already increased our wine selection by 15 percent and Chef Michael has done a great job creating more menu selections that we think our guests will love.”

Chef Michael Hoffman and Charles Clark introduce striking menu additions at Brasserie 19, the enduring River Oaks’ hot spot. (Photo by Andrew Hemmingway)

New Brasserie 19 menu offerings include seared scallops with green gazpacho, charred cippolini onion and smoke almond; boulettes de viande (meatballs) with stewed peppers, chickpeas, arugula and horse radish; roasted salmon with preserved lemons; Sakura roasted pork chop with sumac glaze; yellowtail and uni crudo; and roasted duck breast.

And there is more to come.

“Chef Michael added 10 new items to menu like sweetbreads and salade Niçoise. We are looking to add a soufflé program and are now making all ice creams and sorbets in house,” Clark tells PaperCity.

And there is even more to come.

“We will be adding fresh seasonal truffle paired with risotto or handmade pastas and will be refreshing the brunch menu soon,” Clark says. “We know these little extra touches will keep guests coming back to B19 and it is really exciting for me to be a part of the daily operations and see new and old customers everyday.”

Regulars need not worry as staples of the menu including chips and caviar, crispy Gulf oysters with spinach, the French onion soup and the Brasserie 19 cheese remain.

Interestingly, B19 has never failed to attract a chichi clientele. But since Clark’s arrival, it’s standing room only most nights and on good days the patio tables overlooking West Gray are packed with the most fashionable of Houston denizens.

