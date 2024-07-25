The Best Brewpubs In The Woodlands Area — 9 Breweries Where Craft Beer Is King

Fire Ant Brew pub is in the heart of Tomball, just off Main Street. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

In the 11 years since craft breweries gained the right to open an onsite taproom in Texas, the craft beer scene has exploded. This is certainly true in The Woodlands region as well. Whether it’s in an air-conditioned taproom or acres of outdoor tables, you can find a spot in Montgomery County. Here are the Best Brewpubs In The Woodlands Area:

B-52 Brewing

12470 Millroy Lane in Conroe, off 105.

B-52 brings three acres of shaded outdoor space with picnic tables, firepits and cornhole boards. This brewpub has been open since 2014, but it’s been brewing since 2006. It boasts an air conditioned indoor taproom area too. On tap are than 20 house-brewed beers, plus a large selection of wine, cider and mead.

B-52 is pet and family friendly and there are food trucks on-site, as well as an indoor kitchen with a limited menu. TVs indoor and out are tuned to sports.

Special events include Wednesday bingo, Thursday trivia and a variety of market events.

B-52 is open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4 pm to 10pm, Fridays 2 pm to 10 pm, Saturdays noon to 10 pm and Sundays noon to 6pm. Tours of the brewery are available.

Copperhead Brewery

822 N Frazier Street in Conroe

Copperhead has five beers that are always on tap, and rotations of specialty beers. The indoor taproom can seat 65, and outdoor covered seating is also available. Leashed pets are welcome in the outdoor space. Giant Jenga and ping pong tables await outdoors, while foosball and pool tables are ready indoors.

Copperhead is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 4 pm to 7 pm and Saturdays from noon to 8 pm. Thursdays are trivia night.

Mad Llama

22131 Rothwood Road in Spring

Having opened in July, Mad Llama is The Woodlands area’s newest brewery. The owner was an award-winning home brewer and he opened Mad Llama with three beers and a hard seltzer on tap. The two-level brewery and taproom is indoor seating only, but it’s still pet and family friendly. Several screens are always tuned to sports.

Mad Llama is open Fridays from 4 pm to 9 pm, Saturdays from noon to 9 pm and Sundays from noon to 6 pm.

Fass

236 N. Main Street in Conroe

The Fass (German for barrel) taproom is unlike any other in The Woodlands area. The interior invokes the history of the Gentry Building that houses it. That happens to be the oldest building in Conroe, built back in 1911.

Fass offers 13 beers on tap in a variety of styles. Pizza, pretzels and bratwurst are on the menu and are made in-house. Wine is available too. Trivia takes place every Tuesday at 7 pm. There is also a Saturday running club that meets weekly at 9:30 am.

Fass is open Mondays through Thursdays from 2 pm to 9 pm, Fridays from 2 pm to midnight, Saturdays from 11 am to midnight and Sundays from 11 am to 8 pm.

Fire Ant Brew Pub

308 Market Street in Tomball, a block south of Main Street.

Fire Ant offers 15 signature series beers on tap and a seasonal lineup of rotating choices. An outdoor patio and indoor seating beckon. So do plenty of food choices, from appetizers to handhelds and desserts.

Fire Ant is open Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 am to 8 pm, and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am to 9 pm.

Paradigm Brewing

2130 South Persimmon Lane in Tomball

Paradigm Brewing opened in 2021, and is set on a sprawling property in Tomball. Expect indoor air conditioned seating and five acres of land to roam outside. There’s a covered patio area, picnic tables nestled among trees and even a climbing structure for kids and a swing set. The inside is dotted with TVs tuned to sports.

This brewery offers eight core beers, and a seasonal rotation of other brews. Paradigm brings an extensive food menu, with plenty of burgers, sandwiches and even a kids menu.Painting and bingo nights are regular things, and Paradigm also hosts a variety of fundraising events.

Paradigm is open Mondays and Tuesdays from 4 pm to 9 pm, Wednesday and Thursdays from 11 am to 9 pm, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am to 10 pm and Sundays from 11 am to 9 pm. Brewery tours are available Fridays through Sundays.

Excalibur Brewing

Excalibur has two local spots owned by Jeremy and Melissa Hahn — the original tap room in Old Town Spring that opened in 2020, and a new tap room/coffee shop on 1488 that just opened in May, next to Deacon Baldy’s. Both Excaliburs have indoor and outdoor seating and are pet and family friendly.

The Spring location (26503 Border Street in Old Town Spring) has more than 40 beers and some hard seltzers on tap, a rotating food truck calendar and a full slate of events. That includes trivia, music bingo, movie nights, D&D nights and special events.

The Spring Excalibur is open Mondays through Thursdays from 2 pm to 9 pm, Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 11 pm and Sundays from 11 am to 9 pm. Free street parking is available, but parking at the church across the street is $5.

The Magnolia Excalibur has food trucks as well, and plenty of free off-street parking at 5505 FM 1488. This brewpub/coffee shop is open Sundays through Thursdays from 8 am to 9 pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 8 am to 11 pm.

Southern Star Brewing

Southern Star is renovating its Conroe taproom, and is slated to reopen in August.