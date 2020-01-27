Fort Worth’s New Mixed-Use Tower Adds European Coffee Shop to its Grocery Power

First on 7th is just taking shape and Buon Giorno is now closer to the core in Downtown Fort Worth.

They roast their own espresso beans in a variety of single origin styles.

David Clarke opened his original Buon Giorno coffee shop in Grapevine in 2006. Another Buon Giorno debuted in downtown Fort Worth on Florence Street in 2010. Then, in 2017, Clarke expanded again, opening a third Italian coffee shop in Southlake.

Now the Buon Giorno in downtown Fort Worth has made a big move.

The last day in its snug Florence Street location was January 22. As of today, Monday, January 27, you can find Buono Giorno relocated closer to the city’s core, in new digs at 500 West 7th Street, suite 140 ― part of the First on 7th redevelopment. The new coffee shop joins Neighbor’s House Grocery, which opened in the new mixed-use development last year.

The First on 7th project will incorporate a plaza along with lower level amenities and retail, like Buon Giorno Coffee, in the 21-story tower, which was originally known as First National Bank of Fort Worth.

“I had a vision for promoting community based around the historical tradition of serving beverages and simple food in much the way European coffeehouses and British pubs had done for hundreds of years,” owner David Clarke said in a recent interview. “My longstanding love of Italian espresso was the basis for creating what has become Buon Giorno Coffee nearly 14 years ago.”

Clarke is a purist, and his Buon Giorno brand is all about Italian espresso ― offering about 14 different single-origin coffees. Besides the Casa Nostra Blend, which is the house blend, you will find four unique espresso roasts: Inverno, Autunno, Estate and Primavera (which make up the four seasons espresso collection).

Buon Giorno also serves breakfast and lunch items which are baked in house — from quiches and palmiers to shortbreads and panini sandwiches. Hours for the new shop run from 8 am to 8 pm daily.

There’s a new home for serious Italian coffee.