Dilda
Lonesome Dove photo by Courtney Dabney
Love’s beef fajitas
Love’s burritos
Love’s collection of ritas
01
05

Chef Andrew Dilda says he knew it was time to get back in the kitchen.

02
05

Inside the dining room at Fort Worth's Lonesome Dove Restaurant. Photo by Courtney Dabney

03
05

Beef fajita's from Love's new Burritos, Fajitas and Ritas concept.

04
05

Burritos to go.

05
05

The collection of pre-mixed Ritas.

Dilda
Lonesome Dove photo by Courtney Dabney
Love’s beef fajitas
Love’s burritos
Love’s collection of ritas
Restaurants

Tim Love Brings in a New Chef for His Flagship Lonesome Dove Restaurant — a PaperCity Exclusive

This Celebrity Chef and Restaurant Tycoon Continues to Innovate and Build His All-Star Team

BY // 08.27.20
Chef Andrew Dilda says he knew it was time to get back in the kitchen.
Inside the dining room at Fort Worth's Lonesome Dove Restaurant. Photo by Courtney Dabney
Beef fajita's from Love's new Burritos, Fajitas and Ritas concept.
Burritos to go.
The collection of pre-mixed Ritas.
1
5

Chef Andrew Dilda says he knew it was time to get back in the kitchen.

2
5

Inside the dining room at Fort Worth's Lonesome Dove Restaurant. Photo by Courtney Dabney

3
5

Beef fajita's from Love's new Burritos, Fajitas and Ritas concept.

4
5

Burritos to go.

5
5

The collection of pre-mixed Ritas.

It’s not easy running a food empire these days. That’s why its all hands on deck at Love Style Inc. ― celebrity chef Tim Love’s omnichannel company featuring his many restaurants, catering arm, retail merchandise and event venue enterprise.

Just before Fort Worth’s beloved Bird Cafe shuttered for good, its head chef Brian Olenjack flew the coop. Tim Love scooped up the talented chef and his fellow Reata Restaurant alum, installing him as the culinary director of all Love Style’s restaurants, which are scattered from Fort Worth and Denton to Austin, Houston and Knoxville, Tennessee.

“It’s been great for me, we’re going strong,” Olenjack says.

“Brian, has had an amazing career, and I feel very fortunate that he has joined my team,” Tim Love tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “He has great leadership skills, tremendous food knowledge and experience, and is very excited to be a part of our growth.”

Lonesome Dove photo by Courtney Dabney
Inside the dining room at Fort Worth’s Lonesome Dove Restaurant. Photo by Courtney Dabney

Now, Love has tapped yet another former Reata executive chef to join his team. Andrew Dilda has just taken over the reins as chef de cuisine of Love’s flagship Lonesome Dove Restaurant in the Fort Worth Stockyards, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

This is not Dilda’s first rodeo with Love Style Inc. He’s been in one of Tim Love’s kitchens before ― having opened Woodshed Smokehouse as its chef de cuisine.

BUY ART NOW

Swipe
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace August Deck - HOUSTON

“Andrew has grown quite a bit in the last eight years ― into a very mature, and smart chef,” Love says. “He takes his work very seriously, and executes it with great pride. I’m very happy to have him back in the team at my flagship.”

One of the founders of premium meat supplier Fort Butcher, Dilda sold his interest in the growing company recently and says he just knew it was time to get back in the kitchen.

“It’s history man. Even when I was at Woodshed, this was the gig I wanted,” Dilda tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “What Tim did for the culinary scene in Fort Worth and the entire region is massive. It’s just such an honor to be a part of it.”

Love’s beef fajitas
Beef fajita’s from Love’s new Burritos, Fajitas and Ritas concept.

Recent weeks have also seen the rollout of a new delivery-only concept that Love calls Burritos, Fajitas and Ritas.

Essentially, it is a “ghost kitchen” that is being run out of his some of his restaurant kitchens ― at Lonesome Dove Austin, Lonesome Dove Knoxville, Tim Love Catering in Fort Worth, Queenie’s Steakhouse in Denton and Woodshed Smokehouse in Houston.

Orders can be placed on the website for delivery or pickup of dips like Love’s Badass Queso and fresh guacamole, along with $11 burritos filled with skirt steak, organic chicken or summer squash for a vegan option.

The fajita setups are intended to serve two people and come with all the fixings (grilled onions and peppers, sour cream, cheddar cheese, Mexican rice with lime and cilantro, refried beans, fresh pico de gallo and two sauces ― one a smoked tomato and the other a creamy jalapeño). To wash it down, you can order pre-mixed margaritas presented in individual serving bottles.

“The concept is going nuts. We are already in five cities and counting,” Love says. “It is my intention to keep my company positive and on a forward path.”

With this new takeout-only concept exploding, and two new heavy-hitters like Brian Olenjack and Andrew Dilda on the team, Love Style Inc. is moving full steam ahead.

“We have a lot of new and exciting things on the horizon and building a great team is always paramount for me and my company,” Love says. “These are just a couple examples of some major moves that are in our future.”

The PaperCity Magazine

Summer Issue

Read Now
Special Series
Presented by NorthPark Center

StyleFile

In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
NorthPark Ambassadors Dinner Brings Dallas’ Most Influential Philanthropists to The Mansion
NorthPark Ambassadors Dinner Brings Dallas’ Most Influential Philanthropists to The Mansion
<em>PaperCity</em> Presents Dallas’ Best Dressed List
PaperCity Presents Dallas’ Best Dressed List
Dallas’ Glittering $6.8 Million Night — the Crystal Charity Ball Raises the Bar Again
Dallas’ Glittering $6.8 Million Night — the Crystal Charity Ball Raises the Bar Again
This Zany 1980s Party Proves Best Buddies Rule in Dallas
This Zany 1980s Party Proves Best Buddies Rule in Dallas
read full series

Featured Properties

Swipe
36 Audubon Hollow Ln
Audubon Hollow
FOR SALE

36 Audubon Hollow Ln
Houston, TX

$2,195,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
36 Audubon Hollow Ln
3402 Beauchamp St
The Heights
FOR SALE

3402 Beauchamp St
Houston, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Holley Madden
This property is listed by: Holley Madden (832) 419-1626 Email Realtor
3402 Beauchamp St
3315 Del Monte Dr
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3315 Del Monte Dr
Houston, TX

$5,275,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
3315 Del Monte Dr
810 Atwell St
Bellaire
FOR SALE

810 Atwell St
Bellaire, TX

$2,397,000 Learn More about this property
Clayton Katz
This property is listed by: Clayton Katz (832) 512-2180 Email Realtor
810 Atwell St
38 Carolane Trl
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

38 Carolane Trl
Houston, TX

$3,395,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
38 Carolane Trl
7803 Locke Lane
Briarbend
FOR SALE

7803 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$589,000 Learn More about this property
Holley Madden
This property is listed by: Holley Madden (832) 419-1626 Email Realtor
7803 Locke Lane
13123 Apple Tree Rd
Memorial
FOR SALE

13123 Apple Tree Rd
Houston, TX

$1,885,000 Learn More about this property
Kim Perdomo
This property is listed by: Kim Perdomo (713) 443-8911 Email Realtor
13123 Apple Tree Rd
3516 Rice Blvd
West University
FOR SALE

3516 Rice Blvd
Houston, TX

$1,830,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
3516 Rice Blvd
4400 Camellia Ln
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4400 Camellia Ln
Bellaire, TX

$2,550,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
4400 Camellia Ln
5357 Navarro St
Galleria/Lamar Terrace
FOR SALE

5357 Navarro St
Houston, TX

$2,249,000 Learn More about this property
Marnie Greenwood
This property is listed by: Marnie Greenwood (713) 416-8402 Email Realtor
5357 Navarro St
3407 Banbury Place
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

3407 Banbury Place
Houston, TX

$2,750,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
3407 Banbury Place
5111 Grand Lake St
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5111 Grand Lake St
Bellaire, TX

$1,249,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
5111 Grand Lake St
6107 Lymbar Dr
Maplewood South
FOR SALE

6107 Lymbar Dr
Houston, TX

$369,000 Learn More about this property
Michelle Comstock
This property is listed by: Michelle Comstock (713) 504-1400 Email Realtor
6107 Lymbar Dr
4236 Purdue St
West U
FOR SALE

4236 Purdue St
Houston, TX

$568,000 Learn More about this property
Belinda B. Schmidt
This property is listed by: Belinda B. Schmidt (713) 417-1177 Email Realtor
4236 Purdue St
6602 Wanita Place, Unit B
Memorial Park
FOR SALE

6602 Wanita Place, Unit B
Houston, TX

$1,099,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
6602 Wanita Place, Unit B
51 E Bend Ln
Memorial Park Area
FOR SALE

51 E Bend Ln
Houston, TX

$1,525,000 Learn More about this property
Holley Madden
This property is listed by: Holley Madden (832) 419-1626 Email Realtor
51 E Bend Ln
6320 Vanderbilt St
West University
FOR SALE

6320 Vanderbilt St
Houston, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
6320 Vanderbilt St
6602 Wanita Place, Unit A
Memorial Park
FOR SALE

6602 Wanita Place, Unit A
Houston, TX

$1,299,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
6602 Wanita Place, Unit A
1000 Uptown Park Blvd #32
Vista D Este Condo
FOR SALE

1000 Uptown Park Blvd #32
Houston, TX

$2,395,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
1000 Uptown Park Blvd #32
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X