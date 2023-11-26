Top Houston Chefs Help Save Dogs and Cats From Death Row — Chefs For Paws Is No Ordinary Dinner

The Chefs for Paws event brought out chefs Bao Nguyen, Arash Kharat (from Blood Bros BBQ) and Alyssa Dole (from Lulu’s Day & Night) last year. (Photo by Rescued Pets Movement)

Do it for the dogs! Over 85,000 dogs (and cats) have been saved by the Houston-based Rescued Pets Movement. You can help by purchasing a ticket or a table at Chefs for Paws, volunteering and donating to the cause. (Courtesy Rescued Pets Movement) (Photo by Rescued Pets Movement)

My favorite local animal rescue organization Rescued Pets Movement (RPM) is hosting its annual Chefs For Paws fundraiser on Sunday, January 14 at 5 pm at the ballroom of the C. Baldwin Hotel (400 Dallas Street) in downtown Houston. A delicious culinary event that brings some of the city’s top toques to the table, you can expect a lineup of more than a dozen chefs to participate. They will create a multi-course dinner for just 150 fortunate diners with the ingredients all donated by their own restaurants, as well as their generous vendors.

Rescued Pets Movement is in the business of saving lives and giving Houston’s homeless dogs and cats a second chance by literally saving them from “death row” at kill shelters across the metro area. Sometimes pets are just minutes away from euthanasia when these angels step in.

To make it all work, the nonprofit works with amazing local volunteers who take them from the shelter to the start of their “freedom ride” and then place them in loving short-term foster homes in Houston.

Throughout the process, these pets receive important medical care and rehabilitation before they are transported to areas across the country and in Canada, where adoptable pets are in demand. To date, Rescued Pets Movement has saved more than 85,000 pets and counting since its inception in 2013. To make all this happen, it relies on donations from fundraisers like Chefs For Paws and their devoted foster volunteers who are supplied with all the food, meds and even crates needed to host a pup or kitten temporarily.

“Funds from this event have become critical to maintain our lifesaving mission,” Rescued Pets Movement co-founder and CEO Cindy Perini says. “Fuel costs, van maintenance, insurance and other costs that are critical to our process, continue to rise. Funds from this event will enable us to continue to save lives.”

Participating Chefs For Paws chefs include:

Alyssa Dole | Hope Farms

Victoria Elizondo | Cochinita & Co

Andre Garza | The Chelsea

Top Chef Contestant Sasha Grumman | SASS Hospitality

Robert Hebert | Savoir

Master Chef Runner-Up Suu Khin – Burmalicious

Travis McShane | Ostia

James Beard Award winning “Chef G” Benchawan Painter | Street To Kitchen

Tim Reading | Leo’s River Oaks

Marie Riddle | Bludorn

Raphael Rogers | The C. Baldwin Hotel

Chef Bell & Chef O | MaKinn

Cocktails will be served by A la Carte Events & Catering featuring Tito’s Vodka, LALO Tequila and Milo & Greene Whiskey alongside beer from New Magnolia Brewing Company.

For tickets, click here. Sponsorships and VIP Tables are available too. Contact [email protected] for details. To support the mission to save homeless animals, go here. To become a foster for RPM, go here.