19 Pound Chocolate Turkeys From This Rice Village Staple Take Holiday Wows to New Levels

Willy Wonka and his Chocolate Factory have nothing on The Chocolate Bar in Houston’s Rice Village. The talented chocolatiers, surely candidates for a Food Newtwork competition, are as busy as Santa’s elves these days whipping up mega chocolate turkeys for Thanksgiving.

Chocolate turkeys? Scrumdiddlyumptious, yes!

The Chocolate Bar has been crafting these fabulous desserts cum centerpieces for more than 10 years, creating three sizes — the whopping 19-pounder, a more reasonable 3.5-pounder and smaller ones for place settings. Adding to the sweet tooth satisfaction, the turkey plates are dressed at the base with an assortment of chocolate-covered Oreos, Rice Krispy treats and brownie bites decorated with festive fall sprinkles

“We have a full team of chocolatiers, led by our new executive pastry chef Grace Lapsys, that are skilled in chocolate turkey making,” Molly Voorhees, president of Becks Prime, The Chocolate Bar and co-owner of Agnes Café & Provisions, tells PaperCity. “We look forward to this every year and cannot wait to see how people decorate their tables with chocolate turkeys.”

Voorhees allows that it takes the team two days to make six of the 3.5-pound turkeys, which are priced at $69.95 each while the mammoth 19-pound bird takes two days of melting, molding, sculpting and more to make just one. That explains the tariff of $169.95. But think what a hostess gift, conversation starter and table centerpiece that the big bird would make.