Regent Square Phase 2 retail rendering – Underbelly Hospitality restaurant site at rear of image
Regent Square Phase 2 aerial rendering corner of Dunlavy and W Dallas
Lindsey Brown & Chef Chris Shepherd photographed in November
01
03

Three restaurants, each with rooftop seating, are scheduled for Regent Square Phase 2 when it opens at year end.

02
03

The Regent Square Phase 2 eight-acre project at Dunlavy Street will incorporate 50,000 square feet of prime, pedestrian-oriented retail plus a premier 600-unit multi-family building

03
03

Lindsey Brown & Chef Chris Shepherd (Evie Mae Photography via Instagram)

Regent Square Phase 2 retail rendering – Underbelly Hospitality restaurant site at rear of image
Regent Square Phase 2 aerial rendering corner of Dunlavy and W Dallas
Lindsey Brown & Chef Chris Shepherd photographed in November
Restaurants / Openings

Chris Shepherd’s Newest Houston Restaurant is Bringing Live-Fire Tables to an Ambitious Mixed-Use Center

Underbelly Spot to be One of Three New Restaurants at Regent Square

BY // 03.22.21
Three restaurants, each with rooftop seating, are scheduled for Regent Square Phase 2 when it opens at year end.
The Regent Square Phase 2 eight-acre project at Dunlavy Street will incorporate 50,000 square feet of prime, pedestrian-oriented retail plus a premier 600-unit multi-family building
Lindsey Brown & Chef Chris Shepherd (Evie Mae Photography via Instagram)
1
3

Three restaurants, each with rooftop seating, are scheduled for Regent Square Phase 2 when it opens at year end.

2
3

The Regent Square Phase 2 eight-acre project at Dunlavy Street will incorporate 50,000 square feet of prime, pedestrian-oriented retail plus a premier 600-unit multi-family building

3
3

Lindsey Brown & Chef Chris Shepherd (Evie Mae Photography via Instagram)

Neighbors of Chris Shepherd and his bride, Lindsey Brown, might have been wondering what was with the endless grilling taking place in the couple’s backyard in recent months. With fragrant billows of post oak smoke wafting through the neighborhood on one day, hickory on another, then pecan and mesquite on another, along with mixtures therein, interest was piqued.

Shepherd, it was revealed on Monday, was experimenting with live-fire cooking for his latest restaurant, which is scheduled to open late this year in a burgeoning new development.

The chef’s Underbelly Hospitality group has signed on for a free-standing 5,000 square foot space at Regent Square, the GID Development Group‘s 24-acre mixed-use development project on West Dallas along the Allen Parkway corridor. Underbelly’s is the first of three freestanding restaurants, each with open-air rooftop dining, that will be part of the 8-acre Phase 2 portion of the masterplan project that will ultimately extend to Waugh Drive.

PaperCity checked in with Brown on Shepherd’s at-home experimentation.

“In the backyard, he’s done everything from hanging chickens over the fire to duck to all kinds of beef and even turkey for Thanksgiving,” Brown notes in an email. “Chris is still figuring out his plan for the menu, but he wants the live-fire tables to be the focal point of the restaurant (inside!)”

Lindsey Brown & Chef Chris Shepherd photographed in November
Lindsey Brown & Chef Chris Shepherd
(Evie Mae Photography via Instagram)

In 2015, Bon Appétite declared live-fire cooking THE technique of the year. Yet, renowned chefs including Wolfgang Puck, Alice Waters and Francis Mallman have had wood-fueled flames in their restaurants for decades. Likewise, Hugo Ortego, Ronnie Killen, Ryan Perra and other Houston chefs have forgone gas cooking to master the tricky live-fire cooking that feeds enormous smokey flavor into various meats.

BUY ART NOW

Swipe
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED
  • CulturePlace - March/April CLONED

“The idea of live-fire cooking using multiple types of wood really excites me,” Shepherd says in a statement. “Regent Square is an ideal location for this restaurant and for Underbelly Hospitality — convenient to Montrose, downtown, River Oaks — and it’s great to be a part of a project with so many like-minded people.”

Regent Square Phase 2 is scheduled to debut in late 2021 showcasing 50,000 square feet of prime, pedestrian-oriented retail plus a premier 600-unit multi-family building. The three restaurants will overlook two activated green areas, a signature water feature and a pedestrian promenade.

“While we have more surprises in store, we couldn’t help lead the beginnings of our tenant lineup with Chris Shepherd, a chef who has helped to define the dynamic, culinary landscape of Houston and whose passion for food, the restaurant industry, and his city is unparalleled,” James Linsley, GID Development Group president, says in a statement.

GID is a privately held, fully integrated real estate company, which was founded in 1960 and has properties valued at $19 billion. Phase 2 is designed by Boston-based architectural place-making firm CBT in conjunction with Houston’s OJB Landscape Architecture.

PC_Parallax_Headline_TheParklane-min
PC_Parallax_WhiteLogo_TheParklane-min Extraordinary lving experience that extends beyond individual residences. Condos Now for Sale

Featured Properties

Swipe
2727 Kirby Drive #11B
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2727 Kirby Drive #11B
Houston, TX

$1,319,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2727 Kirby Drive #11B
2128 Brentwood
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2128 Brentwood
Houston, TX

$3,295,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
2128 Brentwood
3723 Knollwood
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3723 Knollwood
Houston, TX

$6,995,000 Learn More about this property
Cameron Ansari
This property is listed by: Cameron Ansari (713) 240-2611 Email Realtor
3723 Knollwood
2 Smithdale Ct
Hunters Creek
FOR SALE

2 Smithdale Ct
Hunters Creek, TX

$2,200,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
2 Smithdale Ct
3779 Bellaire Boulevard
Southside Place
FOR SALE

3779 Bellaire Boulevard
Houston, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Haley Urquhart Green
This property is listed by: Haley Urquhart Green (979) 251-0768 Email Realtor
3779 Bellaire Boulevard
11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

11 Paradise Point Drive
Sugar Land, TX

$9,850,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
11 Paradise Point Drive
2211 Briarglen #710
Briarglen
FOR SALE

2211 Briarglen #710
Houston, TX

$547,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Baker
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Baker (713) 254-1396 Email Realtor
2211 Briarglen #710
22 E. Shady Lane
Piney Point Estates
FOR SALE

22 E. Shady Lane
Houston, TX

$2,498,000 Learn More about this property
Rebecca Turner
This property is listed by: Rebecca Turner (832) 661-0805
22 E. Shady Lane
Presented by Greenwood King
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X