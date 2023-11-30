Our Guide to Christmas 2023 in Dallas — Where to Dine In or Order To-Go

Restaurants / Lists

Christmas 2023 is almost here and Dallas restaurants are ready to feed diners for the holidays. Treat yourself (and your family) to a Christmas dinner or brunch crafted at some of the best restaurants in Dallas — for dine-in or takeout.

 

Escondido Tex-Mex Patio

Preston Hollow

5950 Royal Lane, Suite A
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Escondido Tex Mex

Mix things up this Christmas with Tex Mex to go from Escondido. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

This Christmas, get your Tex-Mex to go. Escondido is offering a menu of chips and dips, TexMex pizza, Mexican shrimp cocktail, chicken flautas, classic tortilla soup, fajitas, tacos, enchiladas, grilled salmon, beans and rice, Mexican chocolate flan, and more for pick up on December 23.

Just order online by December 22.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Multiple Locations

2100 Olive Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-855-5151

Website

Perry’s Park District patio after sunset.

Perry's Park District patio after sunset is stunning.

Available for dine-in on Christmas Eve, Perry’s is offering a three-course prix fixe menu from 3 pm to 10 pm starting at $69 per person (when you dine at 5:30 pm or earlier), or $79 per person when you dine after 5:45 pm.

A to-go package is also an option and costs $165. It includes a choice of soup or salad, two sides, and a three-pound prime rib for four people.

The Saint

Deep Ellum

2633 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Whipped Ricotta

Don't miss the whipped ricotta with honey at The Saint. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

This Christmas, this new East Dallas concept is offering a to-go package that serves up to six people ($395). It includes whipped ricotta and The Saint Caesar for appetizers. Guests also can opt for a whole roasted prime beef tenderloin or Negroni Glazed Heritage Ham. There’s a selection of sides and desserts as well. Call the restaurant to place your order or email [email protected] for pickup on December 24.

Monarch

Downtown

1401 Elm Street
Dallas, TX 75202  |  Map

 

214-945-2222

Website

Monarch Christmas Dallas

Celebrate Christmas Eve or Day at Monarch this year. (Courtesy)

Open on Christmas Eve and Day from 4 pm to 9 pm, celebrate the holiday at this sky-high Italian wood-fired grill in downtown Dallas. For $65 per person, guests will enjoy a special Osso Buco Milanese, and chocolate Christmas tree dessert for $35. The regular dinner menu will also be available.

The Metropolitan Café

Downtown

2032 Main Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

Metropolitan Cafe Dallas

Celebrate Christmas with a to-go package from newly reopened The Metropolitan Cafe. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Reopening this fall with a new owner, design, chef, and menu, this downtown cafe is offering a holiday to-go dinner for four this Christmas. For $225, the package includes two appetizers, two meats, three sides, and two desserts with options such as deviled eggs, fig and gorgonzola crostini, smoked honey ham, garlic rib roast, cauliflower gratin, creamed Brussels sprouts, and burnt basque cheesecake with glazed plums.

Order between December 1 through 15 for pickup on December 23 and 24.

The Finch

Park Cities

5307 East Mockingbird Lane, Suite 150
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

Website

The Finch Dallas

The Finch is a new restaurant at Mockingbird Station. (Photo by Ashley Estave with Estave Creative)

This Christmas Eve, both locations of The Finch will be offering a three-course meal ($55 per person) with wine pairings (an additional $25 per person). The first course is a choice of salad or soup, the featured mains include prime rib and ham and sweet potato casserole, and dessert choices are between flourless chocolate cake and coconut pie trifle.

Guests will also receive a complimentary glass of champagne.

Pearl Sushi

Knox-Henderson

4640 McKinney Avenue, Suite 130
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

Website

Pearl Sushi

The Hirame Usuzukuri is a must-try at Pearl Sushi. (Photo by Samantha Marie)

This new Knox Street sushi spot will be open on Christmas Eve from 5 pm to 10 pm. Guests can expect the regular menu and holiday-inspired cocktails.

Live! by Loews

Arlington

1600 E. Randol Mill Road
Arlington, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Live! by Loews Cut and Bourbon

Celebrate Christmas Eve or Day at Live! by Loews in Arlington. (Courtesy)

Head to Cut and Bourbon at this Arlington hotel for Christmas Eve brunch or dinner. From 10 am to 2 pm, guests can enjoy a brunch buffet with live music — and Santa will be in attendance. For dinner, reservations will be available from 5 pm to 10 pm for a four-course prix fixe menu prepared by chef Robert Carr. It’ll include creamy brie, choices of prime rib, salmon, or pork chop, and more.

On Christmas Day, the restaurant will be open for brunch and dinner as well, featuring the same menus.

Knife

Park Cities

5300 East Mockingbird Lane
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

214-443-9339

Website

Knife Steakhouse

On Christmas Eve, Knife Steakhouse will be offering special steak cuts. (Courtesy of Knife)

Both Dallas and Plano locations of this favorite steakhouse will be open on Christmas Eve from 5 pm to 10 pm. The restaurants will serve an a la carte menu including a special 44 Farms Prime Rib offered in two cuts.

The Plano location will also exclusively offer a 120-Day Dry Aged Tajima Wagyu Ribeye.

Carbone Dallas

Design District

1617 Hi Line Drive, Suite 395
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Carbone_Spicy Rigatoni_1 copy 2

Enjoy the famous Spicy Rigatoni at Carbone this Christmas. (courtesy)

This popular New York-based Italian joint is hosting Christmas Day dinner on December 25. The full menu will be available including favorites like spicy rigatoni vodka, veal parmesan, prime porterhouse, carrot cake, and more. Its sister restaurant, Carbone VINO, will also be open next door.

Al Biernat’s

Multiple Locations

4217 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219  |  Map

 

214-219-2201

Website

Al Biernat’s

Celebrate the holiday at Al Biernat's. (Photo by Gustav Schmiege)

Both Al Biernat’s North and Oak Lawn outposts will be open on Christmas Eve for lunch and dinner. The regular menu will be offered along with the steakhouse’s vast wine selection. Call your preferred location for a reservation now.

Dolce Riviera

Harwood District

2950 N Harwood Street, Suite 115
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

469-458-6623

Website

Dolce Riviera

Enjoy the holidays at Dolce Riviera this season. (Courtesy)

On Christmas Eve, this Harwood District spot will host a Feast of the Seven Seas for $85 per person. The menu will feature seven courses, as well as the option of wine pairings for an extra cost.

The Italian restaurant will also be open on Christmas Day for a brunch buffet and a la carte dinner.

Sadelle’s

Park Cities

1 Highland Park Village
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

dallas march news

Sadelle's mouth-watering brunch spread available all day.

This favorite brunch spot in Highland Park Village will be open on Christmas Day. For breakfast, lunch, and dinner, the New York-based restaurant will be serving its a la carte menu featuring favorites like egg sandwiches and French toast.

Ten50 BBQ

Richardson

1050 N. Central Expressway
Richardson, TX 75080  |  Map

 

972-234-1050

Website

Ten50 Thanksgiving 2020

Popular Richardson BBQ joint Ten50 is offering family-style Christmas to-go. (Courtesy of Ten50)

This Richardson barbecue spot is offering a holiday meal to-go this Christmas. The Holiday Pitmaster Package ($30 per person, 15-person minimum) includes ham, turkey, green beans, mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, rolls, and fruit cobbler. Order by December 22 and allow a 72-hour notice when ordering.

There is also an a la carte menu featuring smoked meats, sides, and desserts if you’re hosting a smaller group.

Saint Ann Restaurant and Bar

Harwood District

2501 N Harwood St
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-782-9807

Website

Saint Ann Restaurant Dallas

Saint Ann's outdoor patio is expansive and covered with garden vibes. (Photo by Reed J Kenney)

This favorite restaurant in the Harwood District will be open for brunch on Christmas Eve from 10 am to 3 pm. For $55 per adult and $35 for kids, guests can enjoy Saint Ann’s regular brunch offerings, as well as photo opportunities with Santa and live music.

Sloane’s Corner

Downtown

2001 Ross Ave, Suite 125
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-484-1395

Website

Sloane’s Corner Thanksgiving

Get your Christmas meal to-go from Sloane's Corner this year. (Courtesy)

This downtown bistro is offering holiday takeaway meals this Christmas for two people ($140, plus $60 for each additional person). The menu includes selections like Parker House Rolls, a Winter Green Salad, and entrees like Stout Braised Short Ribs and Roasted Turkey. Sides of Traditional Sourdough Stuffing, Bourbon Glazed Sweet Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, and Crispy Brussels Sprouts are also available. And each package comes with assorted mini cookies for Santa. Order by December 22 for pickup on December 23.

