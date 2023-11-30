Our Guide to Christmas 2023 in Dallas — Where to Dine In or Order To-Go
Top Spots for Steak, Tex-Mex, Sushi, and More to Celebrate The HolidaysBY Megan Ziots // 11.30.23
Christmas 2023 is almost here and Dallas restaurants are ready to feed diners for the holidays. Treat yourself (and your family) to a Christmas dinner or brunch crafted at some of the best restaurants in Dallas — for dine-in or takeout.
This Christmas, get your Tex-Mex to go. Escondido is offering a menu of chips and dips, TexMex pizza, Mexican shrimp cocktail, chicken flautas, classic tortilla soup, fajitas, tacos, enchiladas, grilled salmon, beans and rice, Mexican chocolate flan, and more for pick up on December 23.
Just order online by December 22.
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille
Multiple Locations
2100 Olive Street
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
Available for dine-in on Christmas Eve, Perry’s is offering a three-course prix fixe menu from 3 pm to 10 pm starting at $69 per person (when you dine at 5:30 pm or earlier), or $79 per person when you dine after 5:45 pm.
A to-go package is also an option and costs $165. It includes a choice of soup or salad, two sides, and a three-pound prime rib for four people.
This Christmas, this new East Dallas concept is offering a to-go package that serves up to six people ($395). It includes whipped ricotta and The Saint Caesar for appetizers. Guests also can opt for a whole roasted prime beef tenderloin or Negroni Glazed Heritage Ham. There’s a selection of sides and desserts as well. Call the restaurant to place your order or email [email protected] for pickup on December 24.
Monarch
Downtown
1401 Elm Street
Dallas, TX 75202 | Map
Open on Christmas Eve and Day from 4 pm to 9 pm, celebrate the holiday at this sky-high Italian wood-fired grill in downtown Dallas. For $65 per person, guests will enjoy a special Osso Buco Milanese, and chocolate Christmas tree dessert for $35. The regular dinner menu will also be available.
The Metropolitan Café
Reopening this fall with a new owner, design, chef, and menu, this downtown cafe is offering a holiday to-go dinner for four this Christmas. For $225, the package includes two appetizers, two meats, three sides, and two desserts with options such as deviled eggs, fig and gorgonzola crostini, smoked honey ham, garlic rib roast, cauliflower gratin, creamed Brussels sprouts, and burnt basque cheesecake with glazed plums.
Order between December 1 through 15 for pickup on December 23 and 24.
This Christmas Eve, both locations of The Finch will be offering a three-course meal ($55 per person) with wine pairings (an additional $25 per person). The first course is a choice of salad or soup, the featured mains include prime rib and ham and sweet potato casserole, and dessert choices are between flourless chocolate cake and coconut pie trifle.
Guests will also receive a complimentary glass of champagne.
This new Knox Street sushi spot will be open on Christmas Eve from 5 pm to 10 pm. Guests can expect the regular menu and holiday-inspired cocktails.
Head to Cut and Bourbon at this Arlington hotel for Christmas Eve brunch or dinner. From 10 am to 2 pm, guests can enjoy a brunch buffet with live music — and Santa will be in attendance. For dinner, reservations will be available from 5 pm to 10 pm for a four-course prix fixe menu prepared by chef Robert Carr. It’ll include creamy brie, choices of prime rib, salmon, or pork chop, and more.
On Christmas Day, the restaurant will be open for brunch and dinner as well, featuring the same menus.
Knife
Park Cities
5300 East Mockingbird Lane
Dallas, TX 75206 | Map
Both Dallas and Plano locations of this favorite steakhouse will be open on Christmas Eve from 5 pm to 10 pm. The restaurants will serve an a la carte menu including a special 44 Farms Prime Rib offered in two cuts.
The Plano location will also exclusively offer a 120-Day Dry Aged Tajima Wagyu Ribeye.
This popular New York-based Italian joint is hosting Christmas Day dinner on December 25. The full menu will be available including favorites like spicy rigatoni vodka, veal parmesan, prime porterhouse, carrot cake, and more. Its sister restaurant, Carbone VINO, will also be open next door.
Al Biernat’s
Multiple Locations
4217 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219 | Map
Both Al Biernat’s North and Oak Lawn outposts will be open on Christmas Eve for lunch and dinner. The regular menu will be offered along with the steakhouse’s vast wine selection. Call your preferred location for a reservation now.
Dolce Riviera
Harwood District
2950 N Harwood Street, Suite 115
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
On Christmas Eve, this Harwood District spot will host a Feast of the Seven Seas for $85 per person. The menu will feature seven courses, as well as the option of wine pairings for an extra cost.
The Italian restaurant will also be open on Christmas Day for a brunch buffet and a la carte dinner.
This favorite brunch spot in Highland Park Village will be open on Christmas Day. For breakfast, lunch, and dinner, the New York-based restaurant will be serving its a la carte menu featuring favorites like egg sandwiches and French toast.
Ten50 BBQ
Richardson
1050 N. Central Expressway
Richardson, TX 75080 | Map
This Richardson barbecue spot is offering a holiday meal to-go this Christmas. The Holiday Pitmaster Package ($30 per person, 15-person minimum) includes ham, turkey, green beans, mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, rolls, and fruit cobbler. Order by December 22 and allow a 72-hour notice when ordering.
There is also an a la carte menu featuring smoked meats, sides, and desserts if you’re hosting a smaller group.
Saint Ann Restaurant and Bar
Harwood District
2501 N Harwood St
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
This favorite restaurant in the Harwood District will be open for brunch on Christmas Eve from 10 am to 3 pm. For $55 per adult and $35 for kids, guests can enjoy Saint Ann’s regular brunch offerings, as well as photo opportunities with Santa and live music.
Sloane’s Corner
Downtown
2001 Ross Ave, Suite 125
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
This downtown bistro is offering holiday takeaway meals this Christmas for two people ($140, plus $60 for each additional person). The menu includes selections like Parker House Rolls, a Winter Green Salad, and entrees like Stout Braised Short Ribs and Roasted Turkey. Sides of Traditional Sourdough Stuffing, Bourbon Glazed Sweet Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, and Crispy Brussels Sprouts are also available. And each package comes with assorted mini cookies for Santa. Order by December 22 for pickup on December 23.