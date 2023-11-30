Our Guide to Christmas 2023 in Dallas — Where to Dine In or Order To-Go

Available for dine-in on Christmas Eve, Perry’s is offering a three-course prix fixe menu from 3 pm to 10 pm starting at $69 per person (when you dine at 5:30 pm or earlier), or $79 per person when you dine after 5:45 pm.

A to-go package is also an option and costs $165. It includes a choice of soup or salad, two sides, and a three-pound prime rib for four people.