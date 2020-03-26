Houston’s Best Cocktail To-Go and Restaurant Wine Delivery Deals — With Restrictions Lifted, Top Spots Get Creative

a'Bouzy offers a cocktail kit, and 10 percent off of its 250 varieties of champagne and all wines.

We can thank Governor Greg Abbott for eliminating restrictions on boozy takeouts in this time of COVID-19 crisis. On March 18, he announced a waiver “that will allow restaurants to deliver alcoholic beverages with food purchases to patrons, including beer, wine, and mixed drinks.”

Restaurants have eagerly responded not only with wine discounts, but also with creative deals.

Perhaps most generous to the table is Cajun-influenced favorite Eunice, which is offering 50 percent off of all wine purchases along with comfort food regulars and favorites including Chicken and Sausage Gumbo, Crawfish Étouffée and Red Beans and Rice in daily specials.

Matt Brice, proprietor of Federal American Grill, has both his locations offering not only beer and mixed drinks to go but also wines at 25 percent off of regular menu prices.

Chef Chris Shepherd’s Underbelly Hospitality is offering the entire Georgia James wine list at 20 percent off. As of Wednesday, the company had consolidated its takeout and delivery services to the 1100 Westheimer location. The offerings include take and bake items, daily specials, ready to eat meals like Cease and Desist burgers and wings, salads, sides, sweets and uncooked steaks from the Georgia James meat market.

a’Bouzy is killing it when it comes to bubbly. How about a bottle of Dom Perignon for $136! All of the restaurant’s 250 varieties of champagne are offered at 10 percent off the already wallet-friendly prices as well as proprietor Shawn Virene’s full stock of wine. a’Bouzy has added some creative juice to takeout and delivery with cocktail kits available when ordered with food.

Mimosa Kits include a bottle of sparkling wine and three fresh-squeezed juices for $18. The $8 cocktail kits include the makings for a choice of 10-ounce Margaritas, Rum Punch, John Daly, Old Fashioned, Manhattan, Dad’s Lemonade and Carajillos.

Keep an eye on a’Bouzy specials. On Thursday, the restaurant was offering a red snapper (freshly caught by devoted fisherman Virene) dinner with green beans for two and a bottle of Veuve Cliquot for a generous $59.

Perry’s Steakhouse, which has an enticing host of takeout/delivery lunch and dinner options, is offering 50 percent off bottles of Perry’s Reserve wines or 25 percent off any bottle in inventory. In addition, you can pick up curbside cocktail kits — six drinks of your cocktail of choice for $45 (that’s 50 percent off the regular menu price). Includes pre-portioned mix, small-format liquor components and garnish. Select from Bourbon Bloom, Cucumber Blueberry, Lemon Bubbles, Jameson Mocha Old Fashioned, Perry Berry Mule, Raspberry Crusta, Smoky Rita or ‘Strait’ Paloma.

Restaurants across Houston are offering a variety of specials, many changing daily. Check the individual restaurants websites for even more information.