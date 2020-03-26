a’Bouzy Mimosa Kit
Eunice offers daily specials with 50 percent off of all wines.
a’Bouzy Cocktail Kit
Frank’s American Grill offers wines at 20 percent off when purchased with food.
Cheers to happier days from the gents at a/Bouzy
01
05

a'Bouzy Mimosa Kit

02
05

Eunice offers daily specials with 50 percent off of all wines.

03
05

a'Bouzy offers a cocktail kit, and 10 percent off of its 250 varieties of champagne and all wines.

04
05

Frank's American Grill offers wines at 20 percent off when purchased with food.

05
05

Cheers to happier days from the gents at a/Bouzy.

a’Bouzy Mimosa Kit
Eunice offers daily specials with 50 percent off of all wines.
a’Bouzy Cocktail Kit
Frank’s American Grill offers wines at 20 percent off when purchased with food.
Cheers to happier days from the gents at a/Bouzy
Restaurants / Bars

Houston’s Best Cocktail To-Go and Restaurant Wine Delivery Deals — With Restrictions Lifted, Top Spots Get Creative

Discounts and Specials Galore

BY // 03.26.20
a'Bouzy Mimosa Kit
Eunice offers daily specials with 50 percent off of all wines.
a'Bouzy offers a cocktail kit, and 10 percent off of its 250 varieties of champagne and all wines.
Frank's American Grill offers wines at 20 percent off when purchased with food.
Cheers to happier days from the gents at a/Bouzy.
1
5

a'Bouzy Mimosa Kit

2
5

Eunice offers daily specials with 50 percent off of all wines.

3
5

a'Bouzy offers a cocktail kit, and 10 percent off of its 250 varieties of champagne and all wines.

4
5

Frank's American Grill offers wines at 20 percent off when purchased with food.

5
5

Cheers to happier days from the gents at a/Bouzy.

We can thank Governor Greg Abbott for eliminating restrictions on boozy takeouts in this time of COVID-19 crisis. On March 18, he announced a waiver “that will allow restaurants to deliver alcoholic beverages with food purchases to patrons, including beer, wine, and mixed drinks.”

Restaurants have eagerly responded not only with wine discounts, but also with creative deals.

Perhaps most generous to the table is Cajun-influenced favorite Eunice, which is offering 50 percent off of all wine purchases along with comfort food regulars and favorites including Chicken and Sausage Gumbo, Crawfish Étouffée and Red Beans and Rice in daily specials.

Matt Brice, proprietor of Federal American Grill, has both his locations offering not only beer and mixed drinks to go but also wines at 25 percent off of regular menu prices.

Chef Chris Shepherd’s Underbelly Hospitality is offering the entire Georgia James wine list at 20 percent off. As of Wednesday, the company had consolidated its takeout and delivery services to the 1100 Westheimer location. The offerings include take and bake items, daily specials, ready to eat meals like Cease and Desist burgers and wings, salads, sides, sweets and uncooked steaks from the Georgia James meat market.

a’Bouzy is killing it when it comes to bubbly. How about a bottle of Dom Perignon for $136! All of the restaurant’s 250 varieties of champagne are offered at 10 percent off the already wallet-friendly prices as well as proprietor Shawn Virene’s full stock of wine. a’Bouzy has added some creative juice to takeout and delivery with cocktail kits available when ordered with food.

Mimosa Kits include a bottle of sparkling wine and three fresh-squeezed juices for $18. The $8 cocktail kits include the makings for a choice of 10-ounce Margaritas, Rum Punch, John Daly, Old Fashioned, Manhattan, Dad’s Lemonade and Carajillos.

Keep an eye on a’Bouzy specials. On Thursday, the restaurant was offering a red snapper (freshly caught by devoted fisherman Virene) dinner with green beans for two and a bottle of Veuve Cliquot for a generous $59.

a’Bouzy Cocktail Kit
a’Bouzy offers a cocktail kit, and 10 percent off of its 250 varieties of champagne and all wines.

Perry’s Steakhouse, which has an enticing host of takeout/delivery lunch and dinner options, is offering 50 percent off bottles of Perry’s Reserve wines or 25 percent off any bottle in inventory. In addition, you can pick up curbside cocktail kits — six drinks of your cocktail of choice for $45 (that’s 50 percent off the regular menu price). Includes pre-portioned mix, small-format liquor components and garnish. Select from Bourbon Bloom, Cucumber Blueberry, Lemon Bubbles, Jameson Mocha Old Fashioned, Perry Berry Mule, Raspberry Crusta, Smoky Rita or ‘Strait’ Paloma.

Restaurants across Houston are offering a variety of specials, many changing daily. Check the individual restaurants websites for even more information.

When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
17624 Harbord Oaks Circle
Harbord Oaks Estates
FOR SALE

17624 Harbord Oaks Circle
DALLAS, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
17624 Harbord Oaks Circle
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
8939 Diceman Drive
Forest Hills
FOR SALE

8939 Diceman Drive
Dallas, TX

$310,000 Learn More about this property
Leslie Donovan
This property is listed by: Leslie Donovan (214) 336-6464 Email Realtor
8939 Diceman Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
1505 Bella Vista Drive
Casa Linda Estates
FOR SALE

1505 Bella Vista Drive
Dallas, TX

$810,240 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
1505 Bella Vista Drive
1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
1180 Grandview Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
900 Alta Drive
River Crest
FOR SALE

900 Alta Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
900 Alta Drive
4227 Rawlins Street
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
2862 Vacherie Lane
Enclave at Grove Hill
FOR SALE

2862 Vacherie Lane
Dallas, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
2862 Vacherie Lane
Presented by Ulterre
View Our Open Houses View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X