Restaurants / Openings

New Taco Spot Gives Fort Worth’s Revamped Food Hall Paseo Power — Crockett Row’s Transformation Continues

Filling a Cowtown Void

BY // 07.07.20
Crockett Row Food Hall officially reopened on June 26 — and much has changed with the Fort Worth foodie haven. The new and improved food hall was recently reconfigured and reimagined by Bruce Russo, founder of B. Russo Designs in Dallas.

It still holds fan favorites like Val’s Cheesecakes, Shawarma Bar Fort Worth, Aina Poke Co.  and Not Just Q, but also features 11 new restaurant concepts. These include Salurito, a build your own salad spot; Cheesapalooza for grilled cheese fanatics; and Crockett Row Coffee, which serves cortados, almond rose and vanilla clove lattes, French press coffee, specialty teas and more.

Crocket Row is now open every day from 11 am to 8 pm.

crockett row food hall – new exterior
The new and improved Food Hall at Crockett Row just reopened.

When Russo first laid out his new vision for the food hall for us in a PaperCity Fort Worth exclusive from early May, he noted that the paseo area outside the hall had been underutilized because the one standalone spot had never been inhabited. Now a new concept from Russo, Taco Paseo will fill that void and connect the entire expanse for the first time.

The only other previously announced attachment to the food hall that has changed in the past few months is the exit of Hooker’s Grill, the beloved burger spot from Ruth Hooker. That space is now filled by Clayton’s Grill, which is known for its hearty cheeseburgers, instead.

And Ruth Hooker has some big plans of her own. For the full story on that, read the PaperCity exclusive.

