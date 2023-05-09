Snoop Dog and Wiz Khalifa inspired this drink at E'terie Bar & Grill with rum and a sugared rim.
Restaurants / Bars

Rocking Cocktails Give The Woodlands’ World Class Concert Lineup Some Extra Kick — See What’s Coming and What You Can Drink

E'terie Keeps It Creative

BY // 05.09.23
photography Raquel Fatiuk
Getting ready for a concert at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion? Just a short stroll away is E’terie Bar & Grill in the atrium of the Embassy Suites hotel in Hughes Landing, where the drinks are set to take on some musical connotations of their own. E’terie Bar & Grill is creating craft cocktails tied to the major acts coming to The Woodlands’ world class amphitheater.

The specialty cocktails are priced at $11 each and are available for a limited time only. These rock cocktails begin this month with the fun going on all summer long.

Here’s the concert drinks lineup:

Dave Matthews Band – May 19

The mellow vibes of The Dream cocktail are inspired by the legendary Dave Matthews Band. A combination of Skrewball Whiskey, Chambord and half and half, it’s both sweet and nutty with a creamy texture that will leave you feeling blissful. Take a sip, close your eyes and let the soulful sounds of Dave Matthews Band transport you to a dreamy state of mind.

The Dream cocktail is available next Monday, May 15 through May 21.

Dave Matthews Band
Dave Matthews Band is an iconic group for a reason. And their Woodlands concert figures to be memorable.

Janet Jackson – June 3

You can add a touch of glamour and sophistication to your night out with the Desire cocktail. Inspired by the iconic Janet Jackson, this drink is made with a blend of gin, elderflower liqueur, crème de cassis, lemon juice and a dash of maraschino syrup for a zesty combination of sweet and tart flavors.

Try Desire from May 29 through June 4.

Duran Duran, Nile Rogers & Bastille – June 9

Pay homage to the iconic English band Duran Duran with the refreshing No Ordinary Tea cocktail. Put together with London Dry gin, lemon juice and sweet tea, it features a crisp and clean flavor that is balanced by the sweetness of the tea. It should leave you light on your feet to dance to the great tunes.

No Ordinary Tea is available from June 5 through June 11.

Matchbox 20 – June 30

Get ready to rock out with the ultimate Matchbox 20 inspired cocktail dubbed Wild! It is made with a mix of Titos, peach schnapps, peach juice and grenadine. This drink will have you feeling like you’re living in a dream. So whether you’re a “3AM” partier or just need a little “Push,” grab a glass and let Matchbox 20 take you on a musical journey like no other.

Wild! is available June 26 through July 2.

matchbox twenty
Matchbox Twenty

Shania Twain – July 22

Saddle up and get ready to take a sip of this sassy Shania Twain inspired cocktail dubbed I Feel Like Tequila. The blend of Cosme, Limoncello, pomegranate, citrus and agave will have you dancing all night long. Grab your friends and toast the queen of country pop.

I Feel Like Tequila is available from July 17 through July 23.

Nickleback – July 23

Awaken your inner rock star with the Nickleback-inspired This Keeps Me Up cocktail. With a potent combination of peach schnapps, Jameson, pineapple and guava juices, this drink could have you on the edge of your own rock and roll fantasy.

Keeps Me Up is available July 17 through July 23.

Sam Hunt – August 18

Add a little country charm to your night and enjoy the swagger of the Sam Hunt themed cocktail named Ginger It Up. With elements including Jim Beam, pineapple juice, ginger and herb liquors and lime, one sip of this drink could have you ready to “House Party” all night long.

Ginger It Up is available August 14 through August 20

Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa and Too Short – August 19

Get ready to sip on some West Coast vibes with Down For My Rumzzz, the cocktail inspired by the legendary Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa and Too Short’s concert in The Woodlands. This libation brings a blend of sweet and tropical flavors, with a kick of Bacardi Gold and coconut rum. It is made with a smooth mix of peach schnapps and pineapple and orange juices. It is something of the perfect party starter, balancing fruity and refreshing notes with the bold flavors of the rum.

Down For My Rumzzz is available from August 14 through August 20.

Snoop Dogg Turkey Leg Hut
Snoop Dogg

Looking for tickets to one of these major concerts in The Woodlands? You can stop by the box office at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion or buy online.

