The Slickest New Dallas Speakeasies to Slip Into for a Clandestine Cocktail

Everyone loves a good speakeasy. With the opening of so many hotels, restaurants, and bars in Dallas came an influx of elusive new spots to discover (in addition to our city’s longstanding affinity for hidden-away cocktail havens). From an old-fashioned escape in Grapevine to several secluded spots in the city, these are the best new speakeasies to seek out across Dallas.

Magnum Room

215 E. Dallas Road, Grapevine

Head to Grapevine’s Hotel Vin to find an old-fashioned speakeasy, complete with Prohibition-era libations and moody vibes. The cocktail list rotates seasonally, but current menu highlights include the Gold Fashioned, Carpe Diem (with gin and topped with rosemary lit on fire), and Magnum Margarita. The fun begins with a phone booth entrance where you must pick up the phone to be let in for your reservation. There is an intimate 18-seat set-up with cozy couches, artwork, and chandeliers. Private events can also be booked in the space. The speakeasy is open Friday through Saturday from 5 pm to 12 am.

Underneath the Drey Hotel at The Village Dallas, La Mina is a secret hideaway serving Mexican cuisine and cocktails.

La Mina

5630 Village Glen Drive

The new Village Dallas restaurant, La Mina, is designed to feel like a hideaway, but there’s an even more under-the-radar spot within this hidden gem. You’ll find the mezcal and tequila-focused bar by going past the bathrooms to a room that resembles a kitchen storage space. Just ask your server for the code and enter it by the refrigerator door.

The Fukuoka at Neon Kitten is a whisky cocktail with Godzilla stamped on an ice cube.

Blackbird Society

2805 Main Street

Opened in the former Beauty Bar space in Deep Ellum, new Japanese cocktail lounge Neon Kitten recently debuted a secret speakeasy. Called Blackbird Society, the back bar (located behind a bookshelf door) offers specialty cocktails made with Japanese spirits. You must have a reservation to go in. It’s only open Wednesday through Saturday nights.

Casanova is a “singeasy” karaoke lounge inside of Casablanca, and one of the Dallas best speakeasies to seek out. (Courtesy)

Casanova

200 N. Bishop Avenue, Suite 113

Inside of new cocktail lounge Casablanca in Bishop Arts, Casanova is an intimate “singeasy” karaoke bar. ’70s-inspired, private rooms are available to book for a fun night out with friends. Reservations can be made online to book a small room for $45 per hour or a large room for $60 per hour. Bottled craft cocktail service is also available, as well as food.

Milli is now open above Leela’s Wine Bar for cocktails. (Courtesy)

Milli

1914 Greenville Avenue

Located right above Leela’s Wine Bar in Lower Greenville, this “hidden” bar was recently updated with a new look and name. Formerly ABV Establishment, the space has been revamped with red neon lighting and a new cocktail experience. You’ll find classic drinks, as well as the Diablo (tequila, ginger kombucha, lemon, and lime) and Crystal Rickey with coconut-washed white rum. If you’re with a group of four or more, you can try one of the large format cocktails like a Smoked Cherry Old Fashioned. The spot is open Wednesday through Saturday nights.