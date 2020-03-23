Proper Catering dallas catering
Restaurants

Some of the Most Sought-After Dallas Caterers Are Now Offering Delivery

Making Any Weeknight Dinner Feel Like a Special Occasion

BY // 03.23.20
In the stay-at-home era of COVID-19, meal planning is an enviable skill. But try as we might, we can’t all be The Defined Dish. Lucky for us, some of our city’s most sought after caterers are planning out menus and deliveries to make any weeknight dinner feel like like a special occasion — perhaps even something to get dressed up for.

They can’t be in your kitchen, but these Dallas catering companies are offering the next best thing.

Cassandra Fine Catering

Starting today, Cassandra Fine Catering (a go-to for many a Park Cities hostess) is delivering dishes cooked up by chef Juan Garrido. Each day, Garrido and the team will be preparing made-from-scratch meals — all you have to do is heat up and serve. To have new menus sent to your inbox, send an email to info@cassandrafinecatering.com. The current menu is posted below.

Proper Catering

Proper Catering is also offering special menus with meals packaged for a family of four. Place your order ahead of time by calling 214-356-7384 or emailing carra@propercateringdallas.com. Menu details for Thursday, March 26 through Tuesday, March 31, can be found below. (Already looking forward to Thai Coconut Curry Turkey Meatballs this Sunday.) Re-heating instruction are graciously included.

Guthrie’s Catering

The Old East Dallas spot is also offering meal delivery, and posting each week’s menu online. Choose between individual meals or family-sized orders that feed six to eight-people from the Dallas catering company. Sweets by Pink Slip Gourmet are also available for delivery, and kids’ options include chicken fingers and pasta. Orders must be placed by 11 p.m. on Sunday for Tuesday afternoon delivery or by 11 p.m. on Tuesday for Thursday afternoon delivery. If for some reason you’re not at home during delivery hours (2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.), Guthrie’s asks that you leave a cooler out.

