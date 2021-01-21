Foodie Events / Restaurants

Dallas’ Beloved Eatzi’s Market & Bakery Celebrates 25 Years

With a New Enhanced Website, the Local Institution Is Not Slowing Down

BY // 01.20.21
Eatzi's Dallas

Dallas' high-end food market has stood the test of time.

January 20 is a momentous day for many reasons, but one that hits close to local hearts is the 25th anniversary of Eatzi’s. With six current locations dotting North Texas, (three in Dallas proper, and one each in Plano, Frisco and Fort Worth), Eatzi’s allure has not faded. A culinary experience with its dedicated bakery, a sandwich and pasta bar many endure long lines for, and an addicting mix of chef-prepared packaged meals and snacks ― the high end food market has stood the test of time.

Each of its market locations are stocked with a wide variety of meals, including grilled meats and seafood, fresh sushi, custom sandwiches and salads, deli meats and cheeses, pastries, desserts. What’s more, all dishes are prepared daily, from scratch by Eatzi’s team of trained chefs.

Eatzi’s 25th anniversary
Eatzi’s celebrates its 25th Anniversary this week. Photo by Courtney Dabney.

Dallas restauranteur Philip J. Romano opened the first Eatzi’s Market & Bakery in 1996 on Oak Lawn Avenue in a joint venture with Brinker International Restaurants. Foodies flocked to the unique merchandise and Eatzi’s became a huge success.

In addition to chef-crafted meals, guests can enjoy more than 45 varieties of artisan breads and pastries baked fresh daily right in the market. Eatzi’s also offers more than 130 varieties of meats and cheeses in the deli, more than 450 wines and a vast selection of both craft and classic beers. The chef’s case offers 80-plus platters of prepared food, ideal for self-catering everything from picnics to parties, or a casual dinner for one.

Eatzi’s stocks everything from Japanese sushi to Greek dolmas
Eatzi’s stocks everything from Japanese sushi to Greek dolmas.

Eatzi’s is best known for five key elements, says Adam Romo, who has served as Eatzi’s CEO since 2011. High quality, ample variety, convenience, good value for your dollar, and what Romo calls “Theatre” which sums up the experience of shopping in Eatzi’s. It is a visually stimulating and lively atmosphere, and pre-Covid was well-known for offering samples, and even live opera singers or Christmas carolers serenading shoppers. Hopefully they’ll be able to bring that sense of theatre back safely someday soon.

But, in its 25th year, with the pandemic still afoot, the prepared and grab-and-go variety that Eatzi’s affords has been the ultimate convenience for wary shoppers, who are still dining at home more often than not.

FERN FREEMAN

Swipe
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October
  • Cotton Club Deck - October

“During the first stay at home order we launched a temporary online ordering portal to make it easier for our guests to safely enjoy Eatzi’s at home,” Romo tells PaperCity.

Eatzi’s Market & Bakery now has a new and expanded website, including its all-new online ordering portal. Just about everything at Eatzi’s is now available online, including breakfast items, daily grill specials, create your own salads and sandwiches, beer and wine, and more.

Eatzi’s has long proven its take-out prowess
Eatzi’s has long proven its take-out prowess.

“As part of our long-term omnichannel strategy, our new online ordering portal has been in development since 2019,” Romo says. “We are thrilled to launch this new portal and are very excited about offering delivery service by the end of this year.”

The enhanced website makes it easier for guests to shop and purchase their favorite Eatzi’s chef-crafted meals. New features such as the “Re-order Your Favorite Meal” and a securely stored payment option further enhance the shopping experience. And, online ordering is available every day for same day pick up.

Cheers to 25 years, and many happy returns.

Featured Properties

Swipe
5110 San Felipe Street, Unit 311W
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5110 San Felipe Street, Unit 311W
Houston, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Bill Dodson
This property is listed by: Bill Dodson (713) 628-3914 Email Realtor
5110 San Felipe Street, Unit 311W
8856 Chatsworth Drive
Close-in Memorial
FOR SALE

8856 Chatsworth Drive
Houston, TX

$1,800,000 Learn More about this property
Cole Lumley
This property is listed by: Cole Lumley (281) 300-3997 Email Realtor
8856 Chatsworth Drive
2201 Avalon Place
Glendower Court
FOR SALE

2201 Avalon Place
Houston, TX

$2,490,000 Learn More about this property
Robert Bland
This property is listed by: Robert Bland (713) 252-6588 Email Realtor
2201 Avalon Place
1109 Krist Drive
Brighton Place
FOR SALE

1109 Krist Drive
Houston, TX

$920,000 Learn More about this property
Robert Bland
This property is listed by: Robert Bland (713) 252-6588 Email Realtor
1109 Krist Drive
109 Radney Road
Piney Point
FOR SALE

109 Radney Road
Houston, TX

$7,450,000 Learn More about this property
Steve Baumgardner
This property is listed by: Steve Baumgardner (713) 294-3408 Email Realtor
109 Radney Road
11909 Heritage
Bunker Hill
FOR SALE

11909 Heritage
Houston, TX

$3,845,000 Learn More about this property
Steve Baumgardner
This property is listed by: Steve Baumgardner (713) 294-3408 Email Realtor
11909 Heritage
3736 Del Monte Dr
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3736 Del Monte Dr
Houston, TX

$5,595,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
3736 Del Monte Dr
919 Old Lake Road
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

919 Old Lake Road
Houston, TX

$1,325,000 Learn More about this property
Robert Bland
This property is listed by: Robert Bland (713) 252-6588 Email Realtor
919 Old Lake Road
36911 Edgewater Drive
Old Mill Lake
FOR SALE

36911 Edgewater Drive
Pinehurst, TX

$997,550 Learn More about this property
Kecia & Arlene Properties Group
This property is listed by: Kecia & Arlene Properties Group (713) 367-7333 Email Realtor
36911 Edgewater Drive
5 Farish Circle
Bayou Woods
FOR SALE

5 Farish Circle
Houston, TX

$5,895,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
5 Farish Circle
4534 Live Oak Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4534 Live Oak Street
Houston, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Vikki Evans
This property is listed by: Vikki Evans (713) 823-3030 Email Realtor
4534 Live Oak Street
1421 Waverly Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1421 Waverly Street
Houston, TX

$1,449,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Schlemmer
This property is listed by: Caroline Schlemmer (713) 446-2716 Email Realtor
1421 Waverly Street
2164 Chilton Rd
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2164 Chilton Rd
Houston, TX

$5,745,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2164 Chilton Rd
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X