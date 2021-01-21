Dallas’ Beloved Eatzi’s Market & Bakery Celebrates 25 Years

January 20 is a momentous day for many reasons, but one that hits close to local hearts is the 25th anniversary of Eatzi’s. With six current locations dotting North Texas, (three in Dallas proper, and one each in Plano, Frisco and Fort Worth), Eatzi’s allure has not faded. A culinary experience with its dedicated bakery, a sandwich and pasta bar many endure long lines for, and an addicting mix of chef-prepared packaged meals and snacks ― the high end food market has stood the test of time.

Each of its market locations are stocked with a wide variety of meals, including grilled meats and seafood, fresh sushi, custom sandwiches and salads, deli meats and cheeses, pastries, desserts. What’s more, all dishes are prepared daily, from scratch by Eatzi’s team of trained chefs.

Eatzi’s celebrates its 25th Anniversary this week. Photo by Courtney Dabney.

Dallas restauranteur Philip J. Romano opened the first Eatzi’s Market & Bakery in 1996 on Oak Lawn Avenue in a joint venture with Brinker International Restaurants. Foodies flocked to the unique merchandise and Eatzi’s became a huge success.

In addition to chef-crafted meals, guests can enjoy more than 45 varieties of artisan breads and pastries baked fresh daily right in the market. Eatzi’s also offers more than 130 varieties of meats and cheeses in the deli, more than 450 wines and a vast selection of both craft and classic beers. The chef’s case offers 80-plus platters of prepared food, ideal for self-catering everything from picnics to parties, or a casual dinner for one.

Eatzi’s stocks everything from Japanese sushi to Greek dolmas.

Eatzi’s is best known for five key elements, says Adam Romo, who has served as Eatzi’s CEO since 2011. High quality, ample variety, convenience, good value for your dollar, and what Romo calls “Theatre” which sums up the experience of shopping in Eatzi’s. It is a visually stimulating and lively atmosphere, and pre-Covid was well-known for offering samples, and even live opera singers or Christmas carolers serenading shoppers. Hopefully they’ll be able to bring that sense of theatre back safely someday soon.

But, in its 25th year, with the pandemic still afoot, the prepared and grab-and-go variety that Eatzi’s affords has been the ultimate convenience for wary shoppers, who are still dining at home more often than not.

“During the first stay at home order we launched a temporary online ordering portal to make it easier for our guests to safely enjoy Eatzi’s at home,” Romo tells PaperCity.

Eatzi’s Market & Bakery now has a new and expanded website, including its all-new online ordering portal. Just about everything at Eatzi’s is now available online, including breakfast items, daily grill specials, create your own salads and sandwiches, beer and wine, and more.

Eatzi’s has long proven its take-out prowess.

“As part of our long-term omnichannel strategy, our new online ordering portal has been in development since 2019,” Romo says. “We are thrilled to launch this new portal and are very excited about offering delivery service by the end of this year.”

The enhanced website makes it easier for guests to shop and purchase their favorite Eatzi’s chef-crafted meals. New features such as the “Re-order Your Favorite Meal” and a securely stored payment option further enhance the shopping experience. And, online ordering is available every day for same day pick up.

Cheers to 25 years, and many happy returns.