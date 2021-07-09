DFW Restaurant Week Returns With Dine-In and Takeout Options

“DFW Restaurant Week is the ideal way to celebrate the North Texas dining scene and support our community,” North Texas Food Bank President and CEO Trisha Cunningham says in a release. “Needs remain extremely high with the lingering economic impact of the pandemic. With every DFW Restaurant Week meal you purchase, the North Texas Food Bank can provide up to 30 meals since every dollar we receive can provide three meals for hungry North Texans.“

Like usual, dining options include three-course pre-fixe dinners for $39 or $49, and two-course lunches for $19. Again, you can choose to dine-in or receive these same prices to-go. Starting July 12 (when the restaurants are revealed and reservations open), you can also spend $10 at a local FedEx Office and receive an additional course.

Also, starting now through July 11, you can enter to win a dining experience for four with Audacy radio personalities (presented by Metroplex Cadillac Dealers). And if you’re more excited about the drinks, Garrison Brothers Bourbon is the official cocktail sponsor and will be offering specials at participating restaurants.

It’s pretty incredible that all you have to do is eat to contribute to a great cause.