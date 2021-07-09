DFW Restaurant Week Returns With Dine-In and Takeout Options
Give Back to the Dining Community and Eat Well This SummerBY Megan Ziots // 07.09.21
DFW Restaurant Week returns to normal this year, but the annual event has also retained the takeout option it introduced last summer. What should possibly be called DFW Restaurant Month (this year the event takes place between August 9 and September 5) allows some of our city’s best local restaurants to offer special discounted prix fixe meals to raise money for a good cause. This year’s event will benefit North Texas Food Bank in Dallas and Lena Pope in Fort Worth — 20 percent of DFW Restaurant Week proceeds will be donated towards these organizations.
“DFW Restaurant Week is the ideal way to celebrate the North Texas dining scene and support our community,” North Texas Food Bank President and CEO Trisha Cunningham says in a release. “Needs remain extremely high with the lingering economic impact of the pandemic. With every DFW Restaurant Week meal you purchase, the North Texas Food Bank can provide up to 30 meals since every dollar we receive can provide three meals for hungry North Texans.“
Like usual, dining options include three-course pre-fixe dinners for $39 or $49, and two-course lunches for $19. Again, you can choose to dine-in or receive these same prices to-go. Starting July 12 (when the restaurants are revealed and reservations open), you can also spend $10 at a local FedEx Office and receive an additional course.
Also, starting now through July 11, you can enter to win a dining experience for four with Audacy radio personalities (presented by Metroplex Cadillac Dealers). And if you’re more excited about the drinks, Garrison Brothers Bourbon is the official cocktail sponsor and will be offering specials at participating restaurants.
It’s pretty incredible that all you have to do is eat to contribute to a great cause.