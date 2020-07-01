Another round of restaurant closures have unfortunately hit Dallas and Fort Worth during the pandemic. A couple of weeks ago, Dallas-Fort Worth’s last remaining Houston’s restaurant (in Addison) shuttered, along with Design District gem Foxyco. This week, we’ve just heard that a popular Oak Lawn Italian restaurant, which had already dealt with tragic loss this past year, as well a highly anticipated new Fort Worth brewery and a popular Lower Greenville taco spot, are now permanently closed.

Mille Lire

Though it had only opened in 2017, Italian restaurant Mille Lire quickly made a name for itself in Oak Lawn with its big name chef and modern take on Italy’s romantic culture. Last June, chef Giuliano Matarese suffered the tragic loss of his business partner Brian Ellard, along with sister-in-law, niece, and nephew, in a plane crash in Addison. One would hope Matarese was due for some good luck. But when the pandemic hit, it seems things just proved to be too much.

In a Facebook post, Matarase writes: “Our journey ends here…for now. It’s been beautiful and exciting but we have also been through so much. We thank you all wonderful Mille Lire family for your amazing support and love. We wish you health and happiness. These are really tough times and we need to concentrate on gathering our strength, honoring our loved ones and building a prosperous future.” He closes with “this is not a goodbye, but…arrivederci! (see you soon!)”

Deep Ellum Brewing Co.’s FunkyTown Fermatorium

Another sad loss this week is Deep Ellum Brewing Co.’s Fort Worth outpost, the FunkyTown Fermatorium. The beer haven has dealt with unforeseen circumstances since opening early last year during the government shutdown, and it seems the brewery hasn’t had an easy time during the pandemic as well.

Deep Ellum Brewing Co. announced the permanent closure on Facebook this week, noting the restaurant’s issues with selling beer to go: “Unfortunately, the last few months have presented many challenges and we have made the difficult decision to close this location. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic paired in part with our lack of ability to sell beer to go due to House Bill 3287 have made it very difficult for us to make it work.”

Luckily, the original brewery and taproom still stands in Dallas so the city has a way to support the beloved brewers.

Tacos Mariachi — Lower Greenville

Things had already been looking pretty dark at the Taco Mariachi location along Lower Greenville and the original West Dallas outpost since the restaurant’s temporary closures in March, but it looks like things will remain that way for the former. Owner Jesús Carmona explained to the that Dallas Morning News that with less consistent traffic in Lower Greenville, the popular Dallas taqueria has sorely missed its walk-up customers and the patrons who visited after a night at the bar.

The Singleton location, which was featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives with Guy Fieri (the bombastic food star’s philanthropic side is finally getting a recognition during the pandemic), is currently undergoing a facelift in preparation for reopening later this summer.