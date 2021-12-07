Dallas-Based Select Chef Brings Personalized, Chef-Prepared Culinary Experiences To Your Home

Select Chef is a culinary experience created to simplify healthy eating in the comfort of your own home.

Select Chef offers the ease of delivery with the benefits of a restaurant-level meal in the safety and comfort of your own home

Like many other working moms, Select Chef founder and CEO Christine Henry-Musa struggled to find the time to provide her family with high-quality meals while also juggling the demands and schedules of work, community involvement, family, and friends.

“A healthy lifestyle has always been important to me,” Henry-Musa tells PaperCity. “But when I became pregnant with my son a few years ago, the desire for an organic, nutrition-filled routine took on a whole new meaning for me because I knew how much it would affect every part of my son’s growth and development.”

A graduate of both Princeton and Harvard Business School (and a well-seasoned executive), Henry-Musa knew she wasn’t alone in managing this challenge. Anyone balancing multiple schedules can relate to the ongoing task of taking care of personal health while also managing the needs of a modern lifestyle. She knew that more than anything else — if she was truly honest — she desired for someone else to do the planning, grocery shopping, cooking, and clean-up for her.

The Select Chef Solution

Select Chef is a culinary experience created to simplify healthy eating for those with an active lifestyle, by providing the option to enjoy a high-quality, delicious, chef-prepared meal from the comfort of your own home. Select Chef is the first Dallas-based company to create a convenient online reservation system to book your own personal chef to prepare fresh and organic meals for both one-time and recurring experiences. Your personal chef provides all of the cooking equipment and ingredients, prepares and serves your food, and cleans up so that you can enjoy a fine dining experience at home.

“So many of us coordinate the help of a housekeeper or landscaper, but how many of us organize help in the kitchen?” Henry-Musa says. “By providing in-home culinary experiences with menus carefully designed by Executive Chefs, Select Chef helps busy families and professionals spend more time doing what they love — with the people they love.”

How Select Chef Works

Whether you’re looking for a weekly routine, a date night, or celebratory dinner to host — or need the extra assistance during an upcoming season (perfect for life with a newborn!), Select Chef caters to the needs of all its customers.

Unlike many other meal plan companies, membership with Select Chef is optional (and comes with no extra cost). Membership simply offers a more streamlined continuity for regular customers to order their menus and schedule meal times.

Choose from a variety of menu options and custom plans to create your culinary experience including appetizers, entrees, age-appropriate kid entrees, infant options (nutrition-filled purees), sides, and desserts. It makes the task of feeding a whole family simpler than ever. Most of all, you’re able to look forward to a meal prepared by an expert while you enjoy a night off.

The Select Chef Difference

Not only are all menus curated with only the highest-quality food to create true VIP-feeling culinary experiences, Select Chef is also dedicated to vetting only the most talented, tasteful chefs who seamlessly balance the time management and culinary expertise necessary for a successful meal.

Based locally in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the company also consistently gives back by working with a variety of local organizations and non-profits who work to eradicate child hunger in North Texas.

“Our focus at Select Chef is to provide amazingly delicious meals crafted from fresh, natural, and organic ingredients. Special requests or dietary concerns are easily accommodated because we create a personalized, in-home experiences. Simply put, we offer the ease of delivery with the benefits of a fine dining experience in the safety and comfort of your own home,” says Henry-Musa.

Select Chef for a Memorable Holiday

Because we all know that the holidays can be special — but also stressful! — Select Chef has curated a special holiday menu this year guaranteed to please every guest and take the stress out of hosting. Looking for a modern and memorable gift? Select Chef offers a gift card so that you can provide a colleague, friend or family member with the gift of a personal chef experience.

To stay in the know, follow Select Chef on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.