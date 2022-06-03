With a Slick Design and ‘Wall Couture,’ Sassetta’s Downtown Dallas Comeback Commands the Joule Lobby

A visit to the new Italian eatery Sassetta is like visiting an old friend — one you hadn’t seen in years and looking better than ever, with a fresh attitude. The Headington Companies concept premiered in the Dallas Design District in 2017 but, like so many others, closed during the pandemic. The restaurant now commands the lobby of The Joule hotel, taking over the space of the former Americano, and has been reimagined by Dallas designer Jean Liu.

Tim Headington, who has led the renaissance of downtown Dallas (with The Joule and Forty Five Ten) for more than a decade, named Sassetta after a village in the region of Tuscany for which he has a soft spot. Before my visit, I asked Liu to name a favorite design element, and I spotted it right away: “The de Gournay mural probably takes the cake,” she said. “It’s an abstracted landscape of the Tuscan hillside representing the restaurant’s namesake, the village of Sassetta. It was a custom piece we collaborated on for months with de Gournay. The embroidered sections throughout make it hard to call it a wallcovering — instead, we prefer to consider it wall couture.” And we agree: The mural, with its undulating shades of browns, reds, and burnt orange, is dramatic.