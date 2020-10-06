Plano is often overlooked when it comes to the Dallas-Fort Worth dining scene, but there are so many hidden gems and exciting newcomers constantly opening in the North Texas suburb. We wanted to highlight some of the best new restaurants, and an upcoming San Antonio import to set your dining sights on.

Dosanko Ramen

100 Legacy Drive, Suite 110

This new Japanese ramen restaurant is located in Plano’s popular Mitsuwa Marketplace. Since 1961, Dosanko has been serving some of the best ramen noodles in Japan, and has brought the authentic dish to Paris, Melbourne, and now Dallas. Popular signature dishes include the red miso ramen, white miso ramen, and Fifty Years Classic.

Bavette Grill is now open in Plano’s Granite Park.

Bavette Grill

8100 Dallas Parkway, Suite 115

Now open in Granite Park, this new American restaurant comes from Frisco’s EG Steak owners David Jeiel and Alex Nunes. Bavette Grill features a patio with a hydroponic garden where 36 organic herbs and vegetables are grown as “patio-to-plate” ingredients. Featured dishes include a 50-day wet-aged USDA Prime cut steak, short rib steak, a Butcher Burger, and salmon cakes, while the full bar serves crafts ’80s-inspired cocktails.

BUY ART NOW Swipe



























Next

Social Hour is Monday through Friday from 4 pm to 7 pm and includes a small bites menu, and brunch starts at 11:30 am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Brasão Brazilian Steakhouse (Coming Soon)

5741 Legacy Drive, Suite 100

Expected to open in spring 2021, this San Antonio-based Brazilian steakhouse will debut at The Shops at Legacy as the spot’s second location. Specializing in authentic, rodizio-style dining, the restaurant focuses on premium cuts of meats including lamb, beef, pork, and chicken. A salad bar and full-service bar, as well as outdoor patio will be highlights of the new spot. Pricing is per person and costs $35.95 for lunch and $49.95 for dinner.