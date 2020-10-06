Three New Restaurant Openings in Dallas’ Most Underrated Dining Suburb
A Hydroponic Garden, Ramen Hotspot, and Soon-To-Come Brazilian Steakhouse in PlanoBY Megan Ziots // 10.06.20
Bavette Grill is now open in Plano's Granite Park.
Bavette Grill boasts a classy interior and outdoor patio with hydroponic garden.
Deviled eggs are a signature dish on the Bavette Grill menu.
A salad bar and fresh sides will complement meats at Brasao Brazilian Steakhouse.
Plano is often overlooked when it comes to the Dallas-Fort Worth dining scene, but there are so many hidden gems and exciting newcomers constantly opening in the North Texas suburb. We wanted to highlight some of the best new restaurants, and an upcoming San Antonio import to set your dining sights on.
Dosanko Ramen
100 Legacy Drive, Suite 110
This new Japanese ramen restaurant is located in Plano’s popular Mitsuwa Marketplace. Since 1961, Dosanko has been serving some of the best ramen noodles in Japan, and has brought the authentic dish to Paris, Melbourne, and now Dallas. Popular signature dishes include the red miso ramen, white miso ramen, and Fifty Years Classic.
Bavette Grill
8100 Dallas Parkway, Suite 115
Now open in Granite Park, this new American restaurant comes from Frisco’s EG Steak owners David Jeiel and Alex Nunes. Bavette Grill features a patio with a hydroponic garden where 36 organic herbs and vegetables are grown as “patio-to-plate” ingredients. Featured dishes include a 50-day wet-aged USDA Prime cut steak, short rib steak, a Butcher Burger, and salmon cakes, while the full bar serves crafts ’80s-inspired cocktails.
Social Hour is Monday through Friday from 4 pm to 7 pm and includes a small bites menu, and brunch starts at 11:30 am on Fridays and Saturdays.
Brasão Brazilian Steakhouse (Coming Soon)
5741 Legacy Drive, Suite 100
Expected to open in spring 2021, this San Antonio-based Brazilian steakhouse will debut at The Shops at Legacy as the spot’s second location. Specializing in authentic, rodizio-style dining, the restaurant focuses on premium cuts of meats including lamb, beef, pork, and chicken. A salad bar and full-service bar, as well as outdoor patio will be highlights of the new spot. Pricing is per person and costs $35.95 for lunch and $49.95 for dinner.