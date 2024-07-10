Restaurants

A High-End New York Greek Restaurant Will Open in Uptown, Coffee and Asian Food in Deep Ellum, and More Dallas Restaurant News

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Dish

BY // 07.10.24
Avra NYC

New York-based Avra is expanding to Dallas next spring. (Courtesy of Avra Madison)

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

The Latest Dallas Restaurant News to Know

Avra NYC
Coming to Dallas next spring, Avra is a high-end Greek restaurant based out of New York City. (Courtesy)

A New York City-based Greek restaurant is expanding to Dallas.

Expected to open next spring, Avra is an upscale, 14,000-square-foot seafood restaurant coming to Uptown’s The Crescent from New York City, according to the Dallas Morning News. The concept was co-founded by Nick Tsoulos, who grew up in Greece. He tells the DMN that Avra serves food he grew up eating, but in a high-end environment. Opened in 2000, Avra has expanded across NYC, Beverley Hills, and Miami.

The spot serves lunch and dinner and you can find bites like salads, sashimi, and Greek classics including spanakopita, halloumi, and souvlaki on the NYC menu.

El Carlos Elegante Dallas
End your meal at El Carlos Elegante with the Mexican Chocolate dessert. (Courtesy of Douglas Friedman)

DFW Restaurant Week reservations are now open for August.

The annual DFW Restaurant Week (benefiting North Texas Food Bank and Lena Pope) returns this August. Reservations are now open for you to book a table at favorite Dallas restaurants from August 5 through 11, with additional dining through September 1 (it’s always more than a “week”). And, a preview week begins on August 1.

Dining options include a pre-fixe three-course dinner for $49 or $59, a signature experience dinner for $99, a two-course lunch for $29, and weekend brunch for $29. Participating restaurants include El Carlos Elegante, Aguasal (at Rye), Beverley’s, Knife, and so many more.

Kanpai Dallas Mama Tried
Kanpai will go into the former Mama Tried Honkey Tonk space in Deep Ellum, which features an expansive outdoor patio. (Courtesy of Mama Tried)

An Austin chef is opening a new all-day concept in Deep Ellum this summer.

Chef Michael Carranza of Tare Austin is opening a new coffee and beer concept called Kanpai Coffee + Beer Garden, according to CultureMap. It’ll go in the former Mama Tried space and offer Noble Coyote coffee and an Asian-inspired menu (like hand rolls). CM notes that Carranza is teaming up with an SMU grad Bonham White and Harry Huynh to bring the spot to life. It’ll open in the morning then switch to a beer garden with cocktails at night. There’s a backyard area to enjoy drinks and bites al fresco.

