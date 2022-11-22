Restaurants / Openings

The Carbone vs. Carbone’s Debate is Settled, Duro Hospitality Quietly Expands, and Dallas Taco Spots Star on Netflix

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Dining Dish

BY // 11.22.22
Carbone’s Dallas

Carbone's Fine Food and Wine will close on January 1 and reopen with a new name. (Courtesy of Carbone's)

The Dallas dining scene is always evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

 

Carbone’s Dallas
Since 2012, Carbone’s has been an Italian staple in Highland Park. (Courtesy)

After a legal dispute with Carbone, a favorite Dallas Italian spot will close and reopen with a new name.

In June, Carbone’s Fine Food and Wine owner Julian Barsotti filed a trademark lawsuit against newly opened Italian restaurant Carbone. He said that the similar names created confusion for his customers and damage to his decade-old business. Now, the conflict has been settled amicably with the closure of Carbone’s on January 1. Barsotti plans to reopen his Italian concept under a new name, according to the Dallas Morning News. He also says that he had planned to renovate the 10-year-old space anyway, and it should only take three months.

 

José AQ Pittman
José and chef Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman will be featured on Netflix’s “Taco Chronicles.” (Courtesy of José)

Four Dallas restaurants will be showcased in Netflix’s newest season of Taco Chronicles.

In Netflix’s third and newest season of Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border, four Dallas restaurants will be showcased when the show streams on November 23. The North Texas taco restaurants (along with their chefs) highlighted will be Revolver Taco, José, Maskaras Mexican Grill, and Zavala’s Barbecue. The almost-century-old Luna’s Tortillas will also be featured with a brief history. Tomorrow night (November 23) at 7:30 pm, José will be hosting a watch party at the restaurant with margaritas and tacos.

 

Gifts for Him

Swipe
  • Berings Holiday Gifts For Him
  • Berings Holiday Gifts For Him
  • Berings Holiday Gifts For Him
  • Berings Holiday Gifts For Him
  • Berings Holiday Gifts For Him
  • Berings Holiday Gifts For Him
  • Berings Holiday Gifts For Him
  • Berings Holiday Gifts For Him
  • Berings Holiday Gifts For Him
  • Berings Holiday Gifts For Him
  • Berings Holiday Gifts For Him
  • Berings Holiday Gifts For Him
2021_09_27_Sister_Interiors-20 (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)
Sister restaurant. (Photo by Manny Rodriguez).

Owners of The Charles and Sister quietly debut their newest concept in the Design District.

Duro Hospitality (The Charles, Sister, Café Duro) has quietly opened a new Mexican restaurant in the Design District called El Carlos Elegante. Located down the street from The Charles, the new spot is serving Mexican-inspired bites like crudo, ceviche, carnitas, and more. There’s also an in-house masa program for fresh corn tortillas.

You can currently make a reservation through Resy.

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - The Dallas Dish
A Winter Wonderland in Dallas
LEARN MORE
Christmas at Anatole featuring North Pole Texas
Hilton Anatole

Featured Properties

Swipe
914 Main Street #1201
Downtown
FOR SALE

914 Main Street #1201
Houston, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Rachel Solar
This property is listed by: Rachel Solar (713) 416-1600 Email Realtor
914 Main Street #1201
2121 Kirby Drive #32S
The Huntingdon | River Oaks
FOR SALE

2121 Kirby Drive #32S
Houston, TX

$4,495,000 Learn More about this property
Cindy Burns
This property is listed by: Cindy Burns (281) 630-8865 Email Realtor
2121 Kirby Drive #32S
4532 Elm Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4532 Elm Street
Bellaire, TX

$2,200,000 Learn More about this property
Donna Wilson
This property is listed by: Donna Wilson (713) 446-6400 Email Realtor
4532 Elm Street
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X