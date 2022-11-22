The Carbone vs. Carbone’s Debate is Settled, Duro Hospitality Quietly Expands, and Dallas Taco Spots Star on Netflix

Carbone's Fine Food and Wine will close on January 1 and reopen with a new name. (Courtesy of Carbone's)

The Dallas dining scene is always evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

After a legal dispute with Carbone, a favorite Dallas Italian spot will close and reopen with a new name.

In June, Carbone’s Fine Food and Wine owner Julian Barsotti filed a trademark lawsuit against newly opened Italian restaurant Carbone. He said that the similar names created confusion for his customers and damage to his decade-old business. Now, the conflict has been settled amicably with the closure of Carbone’s on January 1. Barsotti plans to reopen his Italian concept under a new name, according to the Dallas Morning News. He also says that he had planned to renovate the 10-year-old space anyway, and it should only take three months.

Four Dallas restaurants will be showcased in Netflix’s newest season of Taco Chronicles.

In Netflix’s third and newest season of Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border, four Dallas restaurants will be showcased when the show streams on November 23. The North Texas taco restaurants (along with their chefs) highlighted will be Revolver Taco, José, Maskaras Mexican Grill, and Zavala’s Barbecue. The almost-century-old Luna’s Tortillas will also be featured with a brief history. Tomorrow night (November 23) at 7:30 pm, José will be hosting a watch party at the restaurant with margaritas and tacos.

Gifts for Him Swipe





















Next

Owners of The Charles and Sister quietly debut their newest concept in the Design District.

Duro Hospitality (The Charles, Sister, Café Duro) has quietly opened a new Mexican restaurant in the Design District called El Carlos Elegante. Located down the street from The Charles, the new spot is serving Mexican-inspired bites like crudo, ceviche, carnitas, and more. There’s also an in-house masa program for fresh corn tortillas.

You can currently make a reservation through Resy.