A Covert New Deep Ellum Bar and a Unique Dinner Series at One of Dallas’ Most Iconic Restaurants

It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.

From exciting openings to unfortunate closures (plus, any other food news we might find fitting), The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news.

A unique nightlife experience debuts in Deep Ellum in 2023.

Opening at The Epic in Deep Ellum early next year, Chloe’s Newsstand is a new bar from entrepreneur Hank Keller (of the Lights All Night music festival) and Super Bowl champion Remi Ayodele (a Dallas Fort-Worth native). Disguised from the sidewalk as an old-fashioned newsstand, the interior promises something far moodier and modern.

Expect specialty cocktails, a full kitchen serving shareable tapas-style plates, and great music. Chef Rami Rassas (a former MasterChef contestant) is leading the kitchen.

After a two-year hiatus, The French Rooms reopens for dinner with a rotating guest chef series.

The iconic French Room at the Adolphus is bringing its elegant touch back to dinner services with the limited-run “Be Our Guest Chef Series.” Featuring a rotating selection of talented chefs this October, November, and January, the series kicks off with chef Chef Laurent Quenoix (Los Angele’s Bistro LQ) for six nights next month.

For $125 per person, the tasting menu includes four courses and a wine pairing for an additional charge. Learn more and book your spot here.

An extravagant Connecticut-based breakfast spot will open in Victory Park in 2023.

The Place 2 Be, an over-the-top breakfast and brunch spot from Connecticut, is debuting its first location outside of New England in Dallas in 2023. Opening in the former Dibs on Victory space in front of the American Airlines Center, the unique spot will feature extravagant dishes like Oreo pancakes, a golden jumbo Belgian waffle with fried chicken, and Fruity Pebble French toast. You’ll also find shakes including s’mores, cotton candy, and birthday cake options.

As far as brunch cocktails go, there is a giant mimosa for $60, $45 for The Booty Call (blue raspberry and tequila), and a cotton candy-filled cocktail with a LaMarca bottle.