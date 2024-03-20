Restaurants

A New Asian Restaurant Debuts in Uptown, The Old Monk Expands, and More Dallas Restaurant News

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

The Latest Dallas Restaurant News to Know

Mckinney & Olive Dallas
Feng Shui is a new Asian fusion restaurant coming to McKinney & Olive. (Courtesy)

A new Asian fusion restaurant is opening in Uptown’s McKinney & Olive.

The other day I was driving into the McKinney & Olive parking garage when I noticed a new sign up in one of the restaurant spaces. It reads Feng Shui. Its website says that it’s coming in 2024 and it will be an “Asian fusion restaurant in Uptown Dallas, offering a unique blend of Chinese, Thai, and Japanese cuisines to cater the discerning palates of every customer.” Over the past few years, the building’s restaurant offerings have seen several changes including the openings of Mexican Sugar and Leela’s Wine Bar, and closings of Rōti: Fast-Casual Mediterranean and Malibu Poke. In 2022, the property was sold to Plano-based Granite Properties and Highwood Properties for a record $400 million.

The Old Monk Dallas
The Old Monk is expanding to a second location in Oak Cliff. (Courtesy)

A favorite Henderson Avenue bar is expanding to Oak Cliff.

Twenty-six-year-old pub, The Old Monk, is opening a second location in Oak Cliff this fall, according to D Magazine. Owned by Dublin-born Feargal McKinney, the pub was the first in his now trifecta of Irish bars on Henderson Avenue — which includes Skellig and Spider Murphy’s. Old Monk Oak Cliff will open in a building next to Bbbop Seoul Kitchen on Davis Street.

Super Duper Cookie Co. Dallas
Super Duper Cookie Co. celebrates its grand opening in Dallas this week. (Courtesy)

A new cookie shop celebrates its grand opening this week in the Park Cities.

Head to Super Duper Cookie Co. on March 21 for the grand opening celebration of this new disco-themed cookie shop. Not only does the new spot serve 10 kinds of cookies (including caramel popcorn & cheddar, butterscotch, and Oreo Blackout), they’ve also partnered with McKinney’s Hugs Cafe to empower members of the IDD (Intellectual or Developmental Disabilities) Community through training and employment opportunities.

