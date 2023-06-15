Restaurants

Deep Ellum’s Surfing Restaurant Takes Shape, Smoky Rose Expands, and an Austin-Based Cafe-Slash-Bike Shop Comes to the Design District

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Dallas Dining Dish

BY // 06.15.23
Goodsurf Dallas

Goodsurf is a surfing restaurant taking over the former Sandbar Cantina space in Deep Ellum. (Courtesy of Goodsurf)

The Dallas dining scene is always evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

The Latest Restaurant News to Know – June 2023

Goodsurf Dallas
Goodsurf is a surfing restaurant taking over the former Sandbar Cantina space in Deep Ellum. (Courtesy of Goodsurf)

A surfing restaurant is taking over the former Sandbar Cantina & Grill space in Deep Ellum.

Just a month ago, we found out that the 11-year-old Sandbar Cantina & Grill in Deep Ellum was shuttering and that a new place called Goodsurf might be taking its place. Now, the news is confirmed that the surfing restaurant will debut in 2024. This is not to be confused with the other surfing entertainment restaurant coming to The Colony — Fireside Surf. Although, Goodsurf will feature the same wave technology from Citywave.

 

Smoky Rose Dallas Patios
White Rock Lake’s Smoky Rose has an expansive outdoor patio for group gatherings. (Courtesy)

The owners of Smoky Rose are opening a new Mexican restaurant in the Medical District.

According to the Dallas Morning News, the team behind Smoky Rose is debuting a sibling restaurant in the Medical District in 2024. Cantina la Rosa will be a Mexican, hacienda-style restaurant, taking over the former gay bar Dallas Eagle. The DMN notes that the space is being redesigned by Foxcroft and will feature an outdoor patio. As for the menu, the current executive chef of Smoky Rose Rolando Garcia is creating it.

 

The Meteor Dallas
Austin-based all-day cafe and bike shop The Meteor will debut in the Design District this summer. (Courtesy)

An Austin-based all-day cafe and bike shop will open in the Design District.

A brand new high-rise luxury apartment community in the Design District, Urby, is bringing in an Austin-based concept as its restaurant partner. The Meteor will debut this summer in a temporary space in the first building at Urby, while their permanent location is being completed in the second. The new spot will serve natural wine, craft beer, coffee, house-made baked goods, breakfast tacos, burgers, and pizzas with their sourdough crust. The bike shop piece will also offer bikes, clothing, and accessories.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023
  • Post Oak Motors June 2023

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - The Dallas Dish
Hilton Anatole
Splash into Jade Waters
Book Your JadeWaters Package Today

Featured Properties

Swipe
6017 Memorial Dr.
The Sophie at Bayou Bend
FOR SALE

6017 Memorial Dr.
Houston, TX

$4,700,000 Learn More about this property
Bonnie Laughlin
This property is listed by: Bonnie Laughlin (713) 805-6422 Email Realtor
6017 Memorial Dr.
8 E Rivercrest
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

8 E Rivercrest
Houston, TX

$5,495,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
8 E Rivercrest
2000 Bagby
RISE Lofts
FOR SALE

2000 Bagby
Houston, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Scott Brown
This property is listed by: Scott Brown (917) 584-9582 Email Realtor
2000 Bagby
903 Kirby Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

903 Kirby Drive
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
903 Kirby Drive
1109 Harbor View
Galveston
FOR SALE

1109 Harbor View
Galveston, TX

$1,650,000 Learn More about this property
Sonia Tersigne
This property is listed by: Sonia Tersigne (713) 385-4737 Email Realtor
1109 Harbor View
4 Crestwood
Open House
Memorial Park
FOR SALE
OPEN HOUSE June 11th 3:30-5:00 PM

4 Crestwood
Houston, TX

$4,500,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
4 Crestwood
111 Hickory Ridge
Memorial
FOR SALE

111 Hickory Ridge
Houston, TX

$7,800,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
111 Hickory Ridge
6416 Belmont
West University
FOR SALE

6416 Belmont
West University, TX

$3,999,999 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239
6416 Belmont
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X