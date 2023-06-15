Deep Ellum’s Surfing Restaurant Takes Shape, Smoky Rose Expands, and an Austin-Based Cafe-Slash-Bike Shop Comes to the Design District

The Dallas dining scene is always evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

The Latest Restaurant News to Know – June 2023

A surfing restaurant is taking over the former Sandbar Cantina & Grill space in Deep Ellum.

Just a month ago, we found out that the 11-year-old Sandbar Cantina & Grill in Deep Ellum was shuttering and that a new place called Goodsurf might be taking its place. Now, the news is confirmed that the surfing restaurant will debut in 2024. This is not to be confused with the other surfing entertainment restaurant coming to The Colony — Fireside Surf. Although, Goodsurf will feature the same wave technology from Citywave.

The owners of Smoky Rose are opening a new Mexican restaurant in the Medical District.

According to the Dallas Morning News, the team behind Smoky Rose is debuting a sibling restaurant in the Medical District in 2024. Cantina la Rosa will be a Mexican, hacienda-style restaurant, taking over the former gay bar Dallas Eagle. The DMN notes that the space is being redesigned by Foxcroft and will feature an outdoor patio. As for the menu, the current executive chef of Smoky Rose Rolando Garcia is creating it.

An Austin-based all-day cafe and bike shop will open in the Design District.

A brand new high-rise luxury apartment community in the Design District, Urby, is bringing in an Austin-based concept as its restaurant partner. The Meteor will debut this summer in a temporary space in the first building at Urby, while their permanent location is being completed in the second. The new spot will serve natural wine, craft beer, coffee, house-made baked goods, breakfast tacos, burgers, and pizzas with their sourdough crust. The bike shop piece will also offer bikes, clothing, and accessories.