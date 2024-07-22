Buzzy Dallas Restaurant Openings to Know — Chic Sushi Downtown, a Top Texas Barbecue Joint Expands, and More

TEN Sushi + Cocktail Bar is opening its second Texas location in Dallas this summer — the first is in Houston. (Courtesy)

TEN Sushi + Cocktail Bar

2301 N. Akard Street

Opening at The Union on August 2, this new Asian restaurant and sushi bar comes from restaurateurs and business partners, John (“JT”) Reed and Leslie Nguyen of Daily Dose Hospitality. This will be the second Texas location of the upscale spot (which began in Irvine and has a location in Houston).

The 4,295-square-foot space was designed by DABEL Design Group. “Since designing our first location in California we’ve taken pride in really giving each space its own personality,” says Leslie Nguyen, co-owner and Lead Designer, in a release. “Dallas is sexy, sleek, and fierce – we wanted it to feel like you stepped into a new environment when arriving… escapism at its finest!”

Guests will find large floor-to-ceiling murals by artist Jason Roose, bamboo flooring, Chinese lanterns, cherry blossoms, and pinks and purples that will pop against a largely black matte space. There will also be an outdoor patio evoking this same vibe.

Led by executive chef Toshi Muira, the menu features signature rolls that use different ingredients like black rice, sauteed sweet pepper, and eggplant. Special sashimi dishes include elements like pink peppercorn, garlic chips, carrot, and lemon yuzu kosho dressing. For cocktails, standouts include the Lychee Rose with Absolut Elix, rose petals, citrus, and lychee, as well as the Shiso Gin to You with Sipsmith Gin, shiso leaf, citrus, and Sichuan bitters.

Hurtado Barbecue

900 S. Harwood Street

This Arlington-based barbecue joint (which has since expanded to Fort Worth) is opening a new outpost at the Dallas Farmers Market — according to the Dallas Morning News. Brandon Hurtado’s unique Mexican spin on Texas barbecue will debut in the former The Reserve space later this year.

Hurtado is known for its barbecue platters like the El Jefe with 1/3 pound each of brisket, pulled pork, spare ribs, turkey, burnt ends, and sausage. Other popular items include the birria tacos, Mexican cornbread, and Texas Twinkies.

Lucky Dog Saloon

2701 Cedar Springs Road

This new Uptown Dallas restaurant opening comes from the owners of Katy Trail Ice House. It took over the former Asel Art Supply space. The two-story New York-style tavern features casual vibes with exposed brick walls, wood floors, barrel bar tables, and a shuffleboard table. According to the website, Lucky Dog is “where vintage NYC/Chicago charm meets Texas flavor.”

Spirits include Texas faves like tequila, whiskey, and scotch, as well as cocktails such as the Ice House’s famous Summer Beer, Ranch water, and martinis. For food, there is a Wagyu BBQ brisket sandwich, several kinds of sausage, a gourmet hot dog, a cheeseburger, and more.