View the new PaperCity recipe collection
Anise Dallas
Anise Dallas
Drey Hotel The Village Anise
anise
01
04

Anise serves Mediterranean mezze, plates, and wine. (Courtesy of The Village)

02
04

Anise just opened at The Village's Drey Hotel. (Courtesy of The Village)

03
04

The Village's new Drey Hotel includes two restaurants, Anise and La Mina. (Courtesy of The Village)

04
04

Anise boasts a massive wine list with varying pour sizes.

Anise Dallas
Anise Dallas
Drey Hotel The Village Anise
anise
Restaurants / Openings

Another Buzzy New Spot Just Debuted at Dallas’ Cool-Again Apartment Community

Anise Is The Latest Addition to the Reinvented Village

BY // 09.13.21
Anise serves Mediterranean mezze, plates, and wine. (Courtesy of The Village)
Anise just opened at The Village's Drey Hotel. (Courtesy of The Village)
The Village's new Drey Hotel includes two restaurants, Anise and La Mina. (Courtesy of The Village)
Anise boasts a massive wine list with varying pour sizes.
1
4

Anise serves Mediterranean mezze, plates, and wine. (Courtesy of The Village)

2
4

Anise just opened at The Village's Drey Hotel. (Courtesy of The Village)

3
4

The Village's new Drey Hotel includes two restaurants, Anise and La Mina. (Courtesy of The Village)

4
4

Anise boasts a massive wine list with varying pour sizes.

Over the summer, one of the most highly-anticipated concepts from chef Junior Borges debuted at The Village Dallas, a massive apartment community that just underwent a multi-million-dollar reinvention near SMU. Meridian, an American restaurant with dishes inspired by Borges’ childhood in Brazil, marked the beginning of a new wave of incredible restaurants in the area. Since the opening of the Drey Hotel at The Village, a couple of new restaurants have opened within the complex. Anise Food and Wine is a new Mediterranean wine and food bar inside the lobby of the Drey.

Anise Dallas
Anise just opened at The Village’s Drey Hotel. (Courtesy of The Village)

When you walk into the freshly opened Drey Hotel, a sleek barb beckons on the left. Check in there to be escorted to the back of the space (past several wine fridges), where you’ll find cozy indoor seating, an open kitchen, and outdoor patio.

Anise has an extensive wine list, but you can easily taste and try different sips with by-the-glass options, including three-ounce and five-ounce pours. A cocktail menu also boasts nine unique drinks like a Mediterranean gin and tonic and Dvash with New Amsterdam Vodka, Manzanilla sherry, honey, lavender, chamomile, blueberry, and lemon.

anise
Anise boasts a massive wine list with varying pour sizes.

For bites, everything can be shared. Start with the hummus or smoked eggplant dip. The falafel is also perfectly crunchy with a kick of spice. There are a few adventurous options, like crispy octopus, beef tartare, and charcuterie. Anise’s menu includes three flatbreads, but a must-try is the roasted lamb with figs and goat cheese.

There are also quite a few large plates to choose from. From a whole branzino to roasted cauliflower (literally, an entire head of cauliflower), there is a lot to try. The Hawaii-spiced short rib with saffron rice and kumquat is a favorite. You can also opt for salmon, harissa-rubbed chicken, lamb shoulder tagine, or pork coppa steak. If you want to splurge, order the 16-ounce Wagyu Ribye (sourced locally from A Bar N Ranch) for $95.

I’ll be coming back for weekend brunch next for the chocolate Babka French toast with lemon ricotta and pistachios.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Post Oak Hotel - 29 Degrees North
  • Post Oak Hotel - 29 Degrees North
  • Post Oak Hotel - 29 Degrees North
  • Post Oak Hotel - 29 Degrees North
  • Post Oak Hotel - 29 Degrees North
  • Post Oak Hotel - 29 Degrees North

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
View Luxury Listings

Featured Properties

Swipe
2101 Dunstan
Southampton
FOR SALE

2101 Dunstan
Houston, TX

$2,195,000 Learn More about this property
Kari Parsons
This property is listed by: Kari Parsons (713) 818-3564 Email Realtor
2101 Dunstan
3444 Piping Rock Ln
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3444 Piping Rock Ln
Houston, TX

$4,477,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Rachel Rosson
3444 Piping Rock Ln
37 Saddlebrook Ln
Saddlebrook
FOR SALE

37 Saddlebrook Ln
Houston, TX

$3,500,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
37 Saddlebrook Ln
6505 Mercer
West University
FOR SALE

6505 Mercer
West University, TX

$3,399,000 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239 Email Realtor
6505 Mercer
2121 Kirby Dr #13SE
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2121 Kirby Dr #13SE
Houston, TX

$2,000,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
2121 Kirby Dr #13SE
2026 Sunset
Southampton
FOR SALE

2026 Sunset
Houston, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2026 Sunset
6713 Edloe
Southside Place
FOR SALE

6713 Edloe
Southside Place, TX

$1,745,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Heins
This property is listed by: Alex Heins (713) 417-4793 Email Realtor
6713 Edloe
2510 Sheridan
Rice/ Museum District
FOR SALE

2510 Sheridan
Houston, TX

$755,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
2510 Sheridan
1275 S Post Oak #2101
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

1275 S Post Oak #2101
Houston, TX

$5,495,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Cagle
This property is listed by: Cathy Cagle (713) 298-6190 Email Realtor
1275 S Post Oak #2101
1818 South Boulevard
Boulevard Oaks
FOR SALE

1818 South Boulevard
Houston, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
1818 South Boulevard
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X