Over the summer, one of the most highly-anticipated concepts from chef Junior Borges debuted at The Village Dallas, a massive apartment community that just underwent a multi-million-dollar reinvention near SMU. Meridian, an American restaurant with dishes inspired by Borges’ childhood in Brazil, marked the beginning of a new wave of incredible restaurants in the area. Since the opening of the Drey Hotel at The Village, a couple of new restaurants have opened within the complex. Anise Food and Wine is a new Mediterranean wine and food bar inside the lobby of the Drey.

Anise just opened at The Village’s Drey Hotel. (Courtesy of The Village)

When you walk into the freshly opened Drey Hotel, a sleek barb beckons on the left. Check in there to be escorted to the back of the space (past several wine fridges), where you’ll find cozy indoor seating, an open kitchen, and outdoor patio.

Anise has an extensive wine list, but you can easily taste and try different sips with by-the-glass options, including three-ounce and five-ounce pours. A cocktail menu also boasts nine unique drinks like a Mediterranean gin and tonic and Dvash with New Amsterdam Vodka, Manzanilla sherry, honey, lavender, chamomile, blueberry, and lemon.

Anise boasts a massive wine list with varying pour sizes.

For bites, everything can be shared. Start with the hummus or smoked eggplant dip. The falafel is also perfectly crunchy with a kick of spice. There are a few adventurous options, like crispy octopus, beef tartare, and charcuterie. Anise’s menu includes three flatbreads, but a must-try is the roasted lamb with figs and goat cheese.

There are also quite a few large plates to choose from. From a whole branzino to roasted cauliflower (literally, an entire head of cauliflower), there is a lot to try. The Hawaii-spiced short rib with saffron rice and kumquat is a favorite. You can also opt for salmon, harissa-rubbed chicken, lamb shoulder tagine, or pork coppa steak. If you want to splurge, order the 16-ounce Wagyu Ribye (sourced locally from A Bar N Ranch) for $95.

I’ll be coming back for weekend brunch next for the chocolate Babka French toast with lemon ricotta and pistachios.