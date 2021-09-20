Warm chocolate cake is just one of the new sweets on Ascension's evening menu.

Ascension Coffee has transformed its Design District spot with new lighting, tables, and much more space.

Ascension Coffee's flagship in the Design District has reopened with a revamped space, double its former size.

After a three-month hiatus to redesign its space, Ascension Coffee’s flagship location in the Design District has reopened. It’s doubled in size, taking over the former salon space next door, and launched a new evening dinner menu and brunch menu.

Ascension Coffee President Bill Schaffler has brought on a new managing director and culinary director, according to the Dallas Morning News. Leading the roastery is Jessica Keenan, formerly of Allegro Coffee. Jason Connelly is the new culinary director and recently was most recently executive sous chef at downtown’s historic Adolphus hotel.

Ascension Coffee’s dining room has been expanded by 1,000-square-feet.

With 1,000-square-feet of extra space inside, there’s much more seating, including tables, high-tops, and couches. There’s still the charming outdoor patio, but the interior additions make the restaurant more sit-down friendly. Large windows let in tons of natural light. New bistro tables and cool lamps hanging down from the ceiling are a few new featured pieces. And with the return of Ascension’s “half-priced bottles of wine” special Sundays through Thursdays from 3 pm to close, the new space is perfect to gather with friends.

Ascension has also launched its new evening dinner menu created by chef Connelly. The refreshed craft cocktail menu includes boozy cold brew, a matcha mojito, and Levitate espresso martini. The food menu offers shareables such as Latin chicken tacos, edamame hummus, crispy flatbreads, and heirloom tomato toasts. You’ll also find reasonably priced main dishes like pappardelle Pomodoro, wild mushroom gnocchi, and a wagyu beef Reuben sandwich. All are about $10 to $15.

Definitely try the chorizo flatbread on Ascension’s new evening menu.

Definitely go for the chorizo flatbread with Oaxaca cheese and cilantro pesto. The pappardelle Pomodoro is also a must-try with scoops of ricotta served on top of the tomato-basil drenched pasta dish. And if you’re looking for something sweet, you can’t go wrong with the warm chocolate cake with raspberry coulis and fresh berries.

Also, if you’re looking for a new weekend brunch spot, Ascension’s new brunch menu includes $12 mimosa carafes, a Brunch Burger, French Toast Brulee, and Smoked Salmon Benedict.