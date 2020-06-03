Best Patios in Dallas For Socially Distanced and Safe Outdoor Dining
10 Local Restaurants That Are Doing Al Fresco Service RightBY Megan Ziots // 06.03.20
Now that many Dallas restaurants have reopened at 50 percent capacity, diners are making decisions about where and how they choose to safely dine out. There have been studies that show that COVID-19 is easier to catch inside of public places than outside. Air circulation plays a big part leading many diners to gravitate towards outdoor patio dining. Beginning to venture out to several patios ourselves, we’ve rounded up some of the best restaurants and bars in Dallas doing patio dining right.
Vantina
Lower Greenville
1520 Greenville Avenue
Dalllas, TX 75206 | Map
Nick Badovinus opened Desert Racer just before Covid-19 forced all dining establishments to close. Last week, the prolific Dallas restauranteur transformed the Lower Greenville spot, adding a pop-up patio concept, Vantina, with 8,000 square feet of — in true Badovinus style — thoughtfully appointment outdoor dining space. In addition to a menu of Baja California-style staples, Vantina is serving bites from the original restaurant like the Quality Cheeseburger, tacos, shrimp cocktail, and more, but the indoor space is completely closed off. All servers wear masks and, for an extra no-touch precaution, there is a QR code to access the menu with your phone (tip: you don’t need an app — just use your camera).
Paradiso
Bishop Arts
308 N. Bishop Avenue
Dallas, TX 75208 | Map
Paradiso’s charming courtyard patio transports you to a lush garden in Europe — one that just happens to be next to Bishop Arts favorites like Emporium Pies and Revelers Hall. The Mediterranean restaurant is currently taking reservations for inside and outside dining to make sure tables are properly socially distanced. (On a visit this weekend, cute printed masks were worn by all employees, and a QR code conjured a PDF version of their menu on your phone.)
New summer cocktails like Paloma Reina, as well as wood-fired pizzas, pasta, and salads are available on the patio.
Toller Patio
East Dallas
3675 Ross Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204 | Map
Retro cocktail bar Toller Patio is a perfect place to socially distance — the entire bar and kitchen is outdoors. Opened last summer in East Dallas, the new spot is lauded as dog-friendly and a great al fresco spot for cocktails and bites. From the same minds behind HIDE, Toller currently has 10 cocktails on tap ranging from a spicy margarita to Old Fashioned. The house pimento cheese with tortilla chips is a must-try snack. As for COVID precautions, all servers are wearing masks, a PDF version of the menu is available via a QR code, hand sanitizer stations are available, and tables are properly spaced out.
The Rustic
Uptown
656 Howell Street
Dallas, TX 75204 | Map
Uptown’s The Rustic is one of the best bar and restaurants for al fresco dining, drinking, and live music. With one of the largest outdoor spaces in Dallas, the restaurant is a great spot to socially distance. Brunch and free live music (Thursday through Sunday) are now back since restaurants have been able to open up to 50 percent.
HG Sply Co.
Lower Greenville
2008 Greenville Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206 | Map
This classic Lower Greenville spot has been a go-to rooftop patio spot for awhile now. And for good reason. HG Sply Co. has one of the best rooftop bars out there. The bar has lots of colorful tables with strings of lights hanging above. It also has a covered, shady area if the sun becomes a bit much in the summer.
Chelsea Corner
Knox-Henderson
4830 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75205 | Map
A 2016 restoration brought the storied building (originally opened in 1974) that houses Chelsea Corner back to life, and included the addition of a charming backyard patio. The restaurant has 2,500 square feet of dog-friendly space and serves wine, beer, and craft cocktails. Dishes include new Lavarock Fajitas, Firecracker Shrimp, and BBQ Pork Chimichanga.
Jaxon Texas Kitchen and Beer Garden
Downtown
311 S Akard St
Dallas, TX 75202 | Map
The beer garden in downtown’s new AT&T Discovery District has an expansive outdoor patio to enjoy its craft cocktails, beer, wine, and Southern dishes. The restaurant is taking precautions to keep patrons safe, including spacing out their tables, implementing hand sanitation stations, and keeping contact as low as possible.
Oddfellows
Bishop Arts
316 W. 7th Street
Dallas, TX 75208 | Map
Popular brunch spot Oddfellows is utilizing its outdoor space in the Bishop Arts District. The restaurant has always had plenty of patio seating (order from their popular brunch menu and beyond at the walk-up window), and recently added a new outdoor market. You can enjoy dining al fresco and grab groceries like milk, produce, and bread during one trip. Servers are wearing masks and service is typically available daily until 9 pm.
Easy Slider
Deep Ellum
2701 Main Street
Dallas, TX 75226 | Map
The brick-and-mortar location of the popular gourmet slider food truck offers an excellent patio to grab a burger and beer in Dallas. Overlooking Main Street in Deep Ellum, the patio features covered seating and spaced out tables for social distancing. Easy Slider has set up hand sanitizer stations, everything is disposable, and servers are masked up.
Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ
Design District
1950 Market Center Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75207 | Map
Located on a sprawling lot in the Design District, Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ is known for their backyard party atmosphere with ample patio seating and a big ferris wheel. The barbecue spot has opened back up for beers, bites and live music.