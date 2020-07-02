Wine lovers, here’s something to look forward to. Trova Wine + Market, a new wine shop, bar, and restaurant, is opening its doors on July 16 at The Plaza at Preston Center. Founded by Michelle Bonds, the new spot will feature a chef-driven menu crafted by Sophie Lynn (formerly of Homewood) and gifts to go, but the focus will be on the globally sourced wine list.

“I’ve always wanted to own a business and I was always passionate about the food and wine space. In 2015, I started thinking about plans,” Bonds tells PaperCity. Before moving to Dallas, the Arkansas-native lived in Chicago and Argentina with her husband. “I was constantly taking notes,” she says of visiting different wine bars. “And when we moved to Dallas I was trying to identify aspects of the places I loved in different cities.”

Michelle Bonds (Photo by Tracy Nanthavonsga | Critical Launch)

The term “wine bar” typically conjures a moody palette inspired by deep reds and stoney cellars, but Bonds was adamant that Trova have an airier feel. The cream colored interior (executed by Lauren Macnak of IBB Design) features pops of brass and black, with house plants that matches the bar’s deep green logo. Trova also embraces what Bonds calls the “in-between times” — pop in for a glass of wine and a bite to match no matter the hour. As for Chef Lynn’s menu, the seasonal menu will feature salads, sandwiches, cheese boards, and a melty cheese dish called ‘raclette.’

Heading up the wine program (which will feature almost 200 different wines) is former Sachet sommelier Cameron Cronin. “We’ll have 20 options by glass, as well as a few standard favorites,” Bonds says. “Personally, I like to start with something familiar to be able to orient myself in the process.”

Like anyone who has opened or is in the process of opening a business in the midst of the pandemic, Bonds is open about her concerns. Trova is housed in a former antique store, so it took some time to remodel the 1,900 square foot space into a dining-ready atmosphere. “It was March 2 by the time all the stars aligned,” Bonds says. “I’ve been trying to keep a positive mindset.”

Thankfully, given it’s half-market nature, Trova will be very to-go friendly. There will be bottles of wine to take home, as well as locally-sourced goods like olive oil, honey, Le Gourmet Baking shortbread cookies, CocoAndre chocolates, and more. The shop will also be open for dine-in at 50 percent capacity with a few tables spaced out in the retail area and bar seating. Bonds hopes the in-shop tasting room, which can hold about 10 people, will be a destination for tastings, wine classes, and chef dinners.