Nick Badovinus Adds Two More Restaurants to His Pandemic-Friendly Pop-Up Experiments

Chef Nick Badovinus and his FlavorHook team have been heavily experimenting with pop-up restaurant concepts non-stop since the pandemic began. The list goes on and on including Vantina, Ese Pollo, and Burrito Jamz at Desert Racer, and Pizza Parm Project at Lovers Lane’s Neighborhood Services, with Yo! Lobster and its promise of lobster rolls coming soon to Highland Park Village. Now, two more Badovinus pop-up concepts are coming: Fajita Monster at Addison’s Neighborhood Services and Solid Gold Fried Chicken at Montlake Cut.

Only available for pickup or delivery from Tuesday through Sunday from 4:30 pm to 9 pm, Fajita Monster is serving fajita options including half pounds of chicken, steak, or shrimp asada. Each fajita order comes with La Norteña flour tortillas, caramelized onions and peppers, rice, black charro beans, tangy slaw, verde fresca, lime crèma, salsa, and corn chips. You can also mix and match proteins if you want. The pop-up is also offering frozen and on-the-rocks margaritas, as well as Chimayo-BBQ spiced tots, green chile pimento spread with corn chips, Chile Con Carne Frito Pie, tortilla salad, and a tres leches cake. You can order online or by calling 972-789-9639.

Over at Montlake Cut, Solid Gold Fried Chicken is serving up fried chicken sandwiches, half and whole birds, spiked Arnold Palmer pints with sweet tea vodka, and more for pickup and delivery only. Something called the Bigg Biscuit comes with chicken, shaved ham, Swiss cheese, and honey mustard. There are two salads: one with Kale, one with fried chicken nuggets. An expansive list of sides include jalapeno cheddar grits, bourbon creamed corn, sweet potato waffle fries, fried Brussels, banana pudding, and more. Like Fajita Monster, this menu is only available from Tuesday through Sunday from 4:30 pm to 9 pm. To order, visit online or call 214-739-8220.