Dallas’ Cochon555 Transforms to Virtual ‘Carryout with Cochon’ Event This Year

Cochon555, the popular annual tour and (arguably) one of best food events in Dallas, is going virtual this year with a series interactive dining experiences dubbed “Carry Out With Cochon” and led by five award winning chefs across the country. Bringing the national event home to our city this year are Chef John Tesar (Knife) and chef Lance McWhorter (Culture ETX, and last year’s Dallas Winner of Cochon555), who will host their own virtual four to five course meals with ingredients sourced from local heritage breeding farms.

“As the pandemic continues to disrupt the restaurant and farming industries that are integral to our communities, we knew sitting out this year wasn’t an option,” says Brett Friedman, Partner & CEO of Agency 21 Consulting, which owns and operates Cochon555, in a release. “We’re committed to carrying on the traditions of Cochon555 for our chefs, farmers and fan base and will be donating a majority of ticket proceeds back to our participating restaurants and staff who have been affected by COVID-19.”

Over each 45-minute Zoom dinner, Cochon’s talented chosen chefs will teach attendees how to make their menu’s featured dish. Accompanying dishes will arrived pre-prepared with re-heating instructions, so you don’t have to do too much cooking. Wine and spirits complimenting the multi-sensory meal will also be provided in the Carry Out With Cochon package, along with “a few special surprises,” according to Cochon555’s website.

Tickets are available for $95 (one attendee) and $175 (dinner for two), covering everything needed for the multi-course meal, including the Zoom event information. Once you purchase your tickets, you can choose to pick up your meal and beverage kits at the designated restaurant on the day of the event, or opt to have your meal delivered to your home. Chef-curated menus will be available to view online soon.