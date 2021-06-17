Modern Texas Brasserie Good Graces is a Hidden Gem in Uptown

Good Graces features one of only three Tanqueray Gin Champion Shaker's in the U.S. (Courtesy of Good Graces)

At the new Marriott Dallas Uptown hotel awaits an unexpected surprise. The featured restaurant, Good Graces, opened this past winter, but the combination of the pandemic and winter storm caused the opening of this modern American brasserie to fly under the radar (at least for me). Thankfully, some photogenic dishes like a burger with a squid-ink bun and Peruvian chicken found me on Instagram this week.

When you walk into the entrance off of Fairmount street, the space doesn’t feel like it’s inside of a hotel. The bar area is separated from the sit-down restaurant, which features French brasserie-inspired decor like industrial lighting and a kitchen you can view through a large glass window.

Good Graces features one of only three Tanqueray Gin Champion Shaker’s in the U.S. (Courtesy of Good Graces)

On weekends only, Good Graces features one of only three Tanqueray Gin Champion Shakers in the United States. The ornate shaker concocts fancy gin cocktails right beside your table. I dined on a Tuesday so, unfortunately, I did not get to partake in this, but the M Street cocktail with mezcal, yellow chartreuse, coconut milk, sage, and lime was a great replacement. Other signature drinks include the Double Doc Dare (tequila, carrot juice, lemon, agave, and jalapeño) and TX-Tini with pineapple, sage, and ginger-infused vodka.

Led by chef Juan Pablo Silva, formerly of The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, the menu at Good Graces features dishes inspired by his Peruvian heritage. For example, the Peruvian rotisserie chicken is a hefty and flavorful portion of half a chicken with fingerling potatoes. The menu also boasts a raw bar, mussels, Texas wagyu steak, and a few pastas. A popular choice is the photo-worthy Good Graces Burger, which is bacon, shallot jam, cheddar, bone marrow aioli, and crispy strips between a squid-ink bun.

The burrata features kale pesto and balsamic pearls that pop open in your mouth at Good Graces. (Courtesy)

The house-made burrata is a unique twist on the classic appetizer. A large dollop of cheese sits atop four heirloom tomatoes surrounded by kale pesto and drizzled in balsamic pearls that pop open in your mouth. A single baguette of bread comes complimentary, accompanied by a side of smoked butter that steams as it’s released from its little glass container.

For dessert, even if you’re full, don’t miss out on the citrus au lemon. It’s a lemon custard tart with meringue, raspberry sorbet, blueberries, and edible gold flakes.

SHOP DE BEERS Swipe

































Next

Good Graces is a brief walk from the Katy Trail, is pet-friendly, and offers an outdoor patio with a fire pit. Happy hour is Monday through Friday from 2 pm to 6 pm and includes $5 wells and wines, as well as $4 beers.