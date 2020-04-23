View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
The "Cardi B" is Invasion's most popular sandwich. (Courtesy of Invasion)

Invasion offers appetizers like roasted elote, wings, bite size chicken, and more. (Courtesy of Invasion)

Invasion also has healthy vegetarian bowls with the option of adding protein. (Courtesy of Invasion)

Invasion will have a chicken & jalapeno infused waffle for brunch. (Courtesy of Invasion)

Desserts at Invasion include an O Ree O rice crispy treat. (Courtesy of Invasion)

Invasion was supposed to open to diners on March 17. (Courtesy of Invasion)

Once things re-open, Invasion will have weekend brunch, late night hours, and a patio. (Courtesy of Invasion)

Lots of cool murals decorate the new spot. (Courtesy of Invasion)

Inside the Invasion space, a mural of Dallas icons takes over a wall. (Courtesy of Invasion)

Restaurants / Openings

A New East Dallas Restaurant Debuts With Gourmet Fast-Food and Generosity

Invasion Has Donated 500-Plus Meals to Homeless

BY // 04.23.20
The "Cardi B" is Invasion's most popular sandwich. (Courtesy of Invasion)

Invasion offers appetizers like roasted elote, wings, bite size chicken, and more. (Courtesy of Invasion)

Invasion also has healthy vegetarian bowls with the option of adding protein. (Courtesy of Invasion)

Invasion will have a chicken & jalapeno infused waffle for brunch. (Courtesy of Invasion)

Desserts at Invasion include an O Ree O rice crispy treat. (Courtesy of Invasion)

Invasion was supposed to open to diners on March 17. (Courtesy of Invasion)

Once things re-open, Invasion will have weekend brunch, late night hours, and a patio. (Courtesy of Invasion)

Lots of cool murals decorate the new spot. (Courtesy of Invasion)

Airric Heidelberg and Agon Raka were set to open their new restaurant, Invasion, in East Dallas on March 17, the day after restaurants were forced to close their dining rooms. Instead of accepting defeat, they decided to collect the food they had, hit the streets, and distribute close to 300 meals to the homeless in Dallas.

Thanks to curbside pickup and delivery (via Uber Eats), the new restaurant is able to introduce Dallas to its menu of gourmet-quality fast food, and distribute hundreds of meals to those in need each week. As the COVID-19 outbreak took hold of Dallas, the number of volunteers at Dallas homeless shelters has greatly decreased. So now, with every purchase of an entree or sandwich at Invasion, the restaurant is using a percentage of the proceeds to continue feeding the homeless.

Raka (left) and Heidelberg (right) have donated over 500 meals to the homeless in Dallas. (Courtesy of Invasion)

Invasion is personal chef and Kingdom Kitchen founder Heidelberg’s first restaurant. Having earned a degree in nutrition, studying under several four-star chefs, and competing in professional bodybuilding competitions, Heidelberg wanted to serve healthy, delicious food with quality ingredients at Invasion. “We wanted to fill the need for good, quality food served fast in Dallas,” Heidelberg says. “It’s a New York vibe with a Southern twist.” Cuisine is designated as “gourmet food – fast” and menu items range from fried chicken sandwiches to healthier veggie bowls.

“Our most popular item is the Cardi B,” says Raka. It’s a buttermilk fried chicken sandwich with dill mayo and pickles on a buttery, toasted bun. “Another favorite is the burger.” This would be the Notorious, a stuffed burger with marinated Hala beef, caramelized onions, jalapeño, and mozzarella topped with a seared basil leaf.

Notorious Burger (Courtesy of Invasion)

“We also make vegetable bowls where you can add protein, and all our sauces are house-made,” Raka adds. Right now, a limited version of Invasion’s future full-fledged menu is being offered. Appetizers like roasted corn elote, wing, dynamite shrimp, bite size “chix,” and more are available. House plates such as a poultry plate and a prawn plate are also on the limited menu. For dessert, Invasion offers three takes on the classic rice crispy treat, including a cereal-infused “Tooty Frooty.”

When the day comes that Dallas restaurants are allowed to open their dining rooms again, Invasion plans to stay open through 3 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday mornings, with brunch served on the weekends as well. But until then, you can still have your taste buds invaded with orders to-go.

