A Mexico City-Import Makes Its U.S. Debut, A Favorite Bar Returns, and a Lower Greenville Staple Says Goodbye After 7 Years

It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.

From exciting openings to unfortunate closures (plus, any other food news we might find fitting), The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know local dining news.

A Mexico City-inspired restaurant opens its first U.S. location at The Union Dallas this June.

Opening its first U.S. location in Dallas this June, Atìpico, is a Mexico City-founded restaurant offering a menu of creative dishes for all different lifestyles. Constantly changing its menu with traditional, keto, vegan, and gluten-free options, the new spot will serve soups, salads, pasta, bowls, burgers, and sandwiches. There will also be a vegan board, octopus salad, coconut ceviche tacos, and so much more to choose from. The cocktail menu will boast house creations such as the Black Soul with bourbon, carbón activado, and espuma de limón. The Berrylicious includes gin, berries, and kombucha.

Lower Greenville Rapscallion closed for good over the weekend. (Courtesy)

Lower Greenville neighborhood bistro Rapscallion shutters after seven years.

Over the weekend, this neighborhood bistro closed for good after a seven-year run along Lower Greenville. Founded by Nathan Tate, Bradley Anderson, and Brooks Anderson (also owners of Boulevardier, Hillside Tavern, and Veritas Wine Room), the restaurant did provide a reason for the closure, but shared, “We have loved serving East Dallas these last 7 years, we appreciate all of our great regulars.” Rapscallion was known for its killer brunch menu, as well as dry-aged steaks, oysters, seafood, and wine list.

The French Room Bar returns with a special spring experience called Bar Lilly. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

The French Room Bar returns after a two-year hiatus with a pop-up spring experience called Bar Lilly.

Just reopened at The Adolphus Hotel, The French Room Bar returns after a two-year closure with a pop-up experience called Bar Lilly. Inspired by the season and beer baroness Lilly Anheuser (wife of the hotel founder Adolphus Busch), Bar Lilly features a romantic blooming display. Even the cocktail menu is flowery — standouts include In The Tall Grass, a tequila drink with chili, green Chartreuse, and cucumber, and Tiki State of Mind, made with Flor de Cana 18- year rum. Bar Lilly is open Wednesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Reservations can be made here.