The Dallas Dish — A Knox Seafood Spot, New York Bagels, and Revolver’s Gastro-Cantina

It’s been a wild two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.

From exciting openings to unfortunate closures (plus, any other food news we might find fitting), The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know local dining news.

Beverley’s owner Greg Katz plans to open a new seafood restaurant on Knox later this year.

Last summer, we wrote about how Beverley’s owner Greg Katz was gearing up to open a new neighborhood lounge on Fitzhugh Avenue called Clifton Club. Although the social club concept didn’t open in the fall like we expected (fair enough given… everything), a 2022 opening is still anticipated. According to the Dallas Morning News, however, Katz has plans for another new restaurant in the Knox area—this time, in the newly renovated Weir’s Plaza. Greenpoint Seafood and Oyster Bar should open sometime this year, with a focus on seafood and raw oysters (naturally). Expect an outdoor patio as well.

Howard Wang currently has Chinese restaurants in Uptown, Preston Hollow, and Frisco. (Courtesy)

Howard Wang will open a new Chinese restaurant at Hillcrest Village, replacing LADA.

Taking over the recently shuttered LADA (an enchilada-focused restaurant) space at Hillcrest Village in Far North Dallas is a new Chinese restaurant from Howard Wang. The Uptown location has been a Dallas staple since 2011. According to the DMN, the new spot will join Haystack Burgers, and an upcoming Cane Rosso. The space includes a patio that overlooks a new green space and playground on Arapaho Road. The new restaurant plans to open this spring.

Revolver Taco Lounge expands in Deep Ellum with an upcoming cantina.

Dallas’ popular Revolver Taco Lounge is set to expand this year with a new cantina just down the street from its original Deep Ellum location, as first reported by D Magazine. The new spot will be located inside of Radiator Alley on Main Street and serve as a “gastro-cantina,” according to D, with a bar, patio, and DJ area. There will be small plates and appetizers.

New York-style bagel and sandwich shop, Scalfani’s, opens at Preston Center today.

Chris Scalfani, whose Italian father ran bagel and sandwich shops in the Northeast, has debuted his first-ever bagel shop in Dallas. Located at Dallas’ Preston Center, Scalfani’s offers old-fashioned water-boiled bagels, hot and cold sandwiches, and coffee. Flavors include sesame, garlic, everything bagels, and more. You’ve also got schmear options, as well as breakfast sandwiches. For lunch and dinner, you’ll find hamburgers and meatball subs. An espresso maker also pulls shots for coffee drinks.