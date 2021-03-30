5 North Texas Restaurant Openings (and Reopenings) That Should Be On Your Radar

Spring 2021 is in full swing and several new North Texas restaurants are gearing up to open their doors. From an upscale Houston-based restaurant in Uptown to a brand new pizza spot in Bishop Arts and the return of a downtown favorite, these are the North Texas restaurant openings to know right now.

Bisous

2619 McKinney Avenue, Suite 120

Opening in the former Circo space in Uptown Dallas, this new restaurant comes from Houston’s Cle hospitality group. Originally opened in Houston’s River Oaks district in 2018, Bisous’ Dallas location will offer an upscale lounge with steak and seafood. At the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Houston-based Cle Group got into some trouble for continuing to host packed crowds in their nightclub concepts, Spire and Cle. We shall see how the company approaches Dallas’ Bisous once the doors open this spring.

Midnight Rambler has reopened with a whole new cocktail menu. (Photography by Mei-Chun Jau)

Midnight Rambler (Reopened)

1530 Main Street (Inside of The Joule)

The Joule hotel’s subterranean cocktail lounge has finally reopened with a stellar new drink menu crafted by Gabe Sanchez (previously of the now-shuttered Black Swan Saloon). Cocktails range from four different kinds of Old Fashioneds to fruitier mixed drinks. On a recent visit, my favorite was the Oaxaca Awaits, made with mezcal, fresh lime, and lemongrass syrup. The When Harry Met Meghan (a hibiscus gin cocktail with tonic syrup, bubble water, and berries) was also refreshing. The Pineapple Get Down will be next on my list, as it includes pineapple-infused vodka, habanero tincture, and Tajin — something for when I’m in a braver mood.

Neony Pizza Works will open in the TyPo building in Oak Cliff. (Photo by Alex Ham via Good Space Facebook)

Neony Pizza Works

829 W. Davis Street

Gearing up to open in Oak Cliff, this new pizza spot will debut at the TyPo building, currently home to Tiny Victories and Joy Macarons. The new restaurant comes from Alex Ham, who previously opened a pizza spot in Soul, South Korea when he lived in the city’s popular Gangnam neighborhood. According to Advocate Magazine, Ham plans to bring some of the recipes from his Korean concept to the historic Dallas stretch, along with additional Asian-influenced dishes. Neony has a tentative opening date this summer.

Fast casual restaurant Hawaiian Bros is expanding to DFW this summer. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Hawaiian Bros

6011 Greenville Avenue

This fast casual Polynesian concept comes from brothers Cameron and Tyler McNie. The duo opened their first location in Kansas City in 2018 and are now expanding their classic Hawaiian plate lunch concept to Dallas-Fort Worth. Menu items include Huli Huli chicken, Luau Pig, and Spam Musubi, as well as a Dole Whip dessert. The first Texas brick-and-mortar locations are set to open this spring/summer in Upper Greenville, Fort Worth, Denton, and Frisco. Even more locations will open later this year in Allen, Addison, Richardson, and more North Texas areas.

Ebb & Flow has expanded to Plano’s Shops at Legacy. (Courtesy of Ebb & Flow)

Ebb & Flow (Plano)

7300 Lone Star Drive, Suite C125, Plano

After seeing success at its Deep Ellum location, owner Dallas Hale and his brother Eric Bradford recently expanded their late-night concept to Plano’s Shops at Legacy. Just opened, the restaurant serves up dinner, cocktails, and brunch in a setting as pretty as its Dallas counterpart. Taking over the former Coal Vines space, this location was designed by Laura Bradford and features a garden-like patio with many flowers. Menu favorites include the Garden Margarita, toasted ravioli, and Cubano egg rolls.