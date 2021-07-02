Restaurants / Openings

On Rotation Brewery and Kitchen Re-Opens Near Love Field With Gluten-Friendly Fried Chicken

The Small Batch Brewing Haven Blossoms at Braniff Center

BY // 07.02.21
On Rotation Brewery Dallas

On Rotation Brewery and Kitchen re-opens at the Braniff Center at Love Field with a full-menu of food and brews. (Courtesy)

Co-owners Jacob and Lindsey Sloan’s small batch brewery, On Rotation, was created in 2015 out of the couple’s passion for craft beer and homebrewing hobby. The two operated a nanobrewery in Lakewood until 2020, but quickly realized that their dream concept needed a bit more space. Now open for brews and dinner at the Braniff Center at Love Field (the former Braniff Airlines Operations and Maintenance Base), On Rotation Brewery & Kitchen is serving gluten-friendly fried chicken and unique brews Tuesday through Sunday.

On Rotation Brewery Dallas
At On Rotation Brewery and Kitchen, you order up front and are given a “flight ticket” as your table number. (Courtesy)

The bright new space, dedicated to its “flight” theme (On Rotation’s new home is a former airplane hanger after all), offers a variety of seating areas and a direct view of the brewing equipment. Outside, a large patio features string lights, plenty of seating, and games for kids. After ordering at the front, you’re given a “flight ticket” to designate your table — when you order a flight of beers, your order card reads “Enjoy your flight” (natch). For brews, On Rotation offers about 10 of their own beers on tap, as well as options from other local breweries such Peticolas and 3 Nations.

On Rotation Brewery Dallas
The “gluten-friendly” fried chicken comes in-bone, as tenders, and on sandwiches. (Courtesy)

I typically embrace the gluten in life, but the “gluten-friendly” fried chicken tenders (the Sloans were inspired after seeing the dish in Austin) were awesome. (Note: the brewery’s kitchen does cook with flour, so those with a true gluten intolerance should be aware.) Paired with a peach honey mustard dipping sauce, and sides of crispy cauliflower and a Brussels almond slaw, the meal was well worth a repeat order.  You can also order a half bird or less for bone-in chicken (white or dark), roasted tenders, a buffalo chicken or ranch sandwich, or Thai peanut sandwich. There are also a couple of vegetarian-friendly options, including the grilled cheese and garden avocado sandwich.

The stunner of the evening, though, happened to be a side item: the housemade buttermilk biscuits with honey and jam.

The PaperCity Magazine

July Issue

Read Now
Special Series

PaperCity Design Awards

The Winning Entries for the <em>PaperCity</em> Design Awards Houston 2021 Are. . .
The Winning Entries for the PaperCity Design Awards Houston 2021 Are. . .
Dallas–Fort Worth <em>PaperCity</em> Design Awards — And the Winners Are. . .
Dallas–Fort Worth PaperCity Design Awards — And the Winners Are. . .
The Winning Entries For the <em>PaperCity</em> Design Awards Houston 2020, Are ….
The Winning Entries For the PaperCity Design Awards Houston 2020, Are ….
The Winning Entries for The Dallas 2019 Design Awards Announced at Ceremony at The Joule
The Winning Entries for The Dallas 2019 Design Awards Announced at Ceremony at The Joule
2019 <em>PaperCity</em> Design Awards — And the Winners Are…
2019 PaperCity Design Awards — And the Winners Are…
The 2018 Dallas <em>PaperCity</em> Design Awards — And the Winners Are…
The 2018 Dallas PaperCity Design Awards — And the Winners Are…
read full series
PC_Parallax_Headline_TheParklane-min
PC_Parallax_WhiteLogo_TheParklane-min Extraordinary lving experience that extends beyond individual residences.

Featured Properties

Swipe
3730 Drake Street
Sunset Terrace
FOR SALE

3730 Drake Street
Houston, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
3730 Drake Street
1435 Hewitt Drive
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1435 Hewitt Drive
Houston, TX

$1,299,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Schlemmer
This property is listed by: Caroline Schlemmer (713) 446-2716 Email Realtor
1435 Hewitt Drive
2406 River Oaks Boulevard
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2406 River Oaks Boulevard
Houston, TX

$7,495,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2406 River Oaks Boulevard
1615 Banks Street
Boulevard Oaks
FOR SALE

1615 Banks Street
Houston, TX

$2,000,000 Learn More about this property
Bill Dodson
This property is listed by: Bill Dodson (713) 628-3914 Email Realtor
1615 Banks Street
2727 Kirby Drive, Unit 17C
2727 Kirby at River Oaks
FOR SALE

2727 Kirby Drive, Unit 17C
Houston, TX

$1,595,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2727 Kirby Drive, Unit 17C
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X