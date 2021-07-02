On Rotation Brewery and Kitchen Re-Opens Near Love Field With Gluten-Friendly Fried Chicken

Co-owners Jacob and Lindsey Sloan’s small batch brewery, On Rotation, was created in 2015 out of the couple’s passion for craft beer and homebrewing hobby. The two operated a nanobrewery in Lakewood until 2020, but quickly realized that their dream concept needed a bit more space. Now open for brews and dinner at the Braniff Center at Love Field (the former Braniff Airlines Operations and Maintenance Base), On Rotation Brewery & Kitchen is serving gluten-friendly fried chicken and unique brews Tuesday through Sunday.

At On Rotation Brewery and Kitchen, you order up front and are given a “flight ticket” as your table number. (Courtesy)

The bright new space, dedicated to its “flight” theme (On Rotation’s new home is a former airplane hanger after all), offers a variety of seating areas and a direct view of the brewing equipment. Outside, a large patio features string lights, plenty of seating, and games for kids. After ordering at the front, you’re given a “flight ticket” to designate your table — when you order a flight of beers, your order card reads “Enjoy your flight” (natch). For brews, On Rotation offers about 10 of their own beers on tap, as well as options from other local breweries such Peticolas and 3 Nations.

The “gluten-friendly” fried chicken comes in-bone, as tenders, and on sandwiches. (Courtesy)

I typically embrace the gluten in life, but the “gluten-friendly” fried chicken tenders (the Sloans were inspired after seeing the dish in Austin) were awesome. (Note: the brewery’s kitchen does cook with flour, so those with a true gluten intolerance should be aware.) Paired with a peach honey mustard dipping sauce, and sides of crispy cauliflower and a Brussels almond slaw, the meal was well worth a repeat order. You can also order a half bird or less for bone-in chicken (white or dark), roasted tenders, a buffalo chicken or ranch sandwich, or Thai peanut sandwich. There are also a couple of vegetarian-friendly options, including the grilled cheese and garden avocado sandwich.

The stunner of the evening, though, happened to be a side item: the housemade buttermilk biscuits with honey and jam.