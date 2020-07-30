The opening announcements just keep on rolling in. This August, which is two days away (crazy, right?), a new Vietnamese spot, unique pizza menu, taco bar, and popular fried chicken import round out the new Dallas restaurant openings for the late summer month.

Ngon Vietnamese Kitchen

1907 Greenville Avenue, Lower Greenville

This new Lower Greenville Vietnamese restaurant is now open for takeout with a limited menu and will officially open the doors to its dining room in September. The new spot will serve food inspired by founder Carol Nguyen’s early years in Ha Noi, and is named Ngon after her mother. The takeout-only preview menu includes egg rolls, banh mi, King Crab fried rice, Hieu Tieu My Tho, Bun Cha Hanoi, and Vietnamese iced coffee.

Holy Crust (Opening August 3)

3011 Gulden Lane, Trinity Groves

The latest entry into Phil Romano’s Italian restaurant portfolio keeps the focus on pizza, but the new al fresco-friendly Trinity Groves spot plans to do the classic dish a bit differently. Paying homage to the restauranteur’s mother, Holy Crust‘s pizza ingredients are baked right into the crust — exactly like she used to make it.

16 pizza offerings include a classic pepperoni alongside a more ambitions avocado and egg. Order an Aperol Spritz, a Negroni, or pour your own glass or white, rosé, or red on the honor system. Stop by from August 3 to August 5 for 50 percent off (excluding alcohol) for a soft-opening preview. Reservations are always welcome (469-329-0707).

Chimalma Taco Bar Co. (Opening August)

701 Commerce Street, Suite 120, Downtown Dallas

CultureMap broke the news about a new downtown Mexican restaurant. Set to open this August, the family-owned Chimalma Taco Bar will bring its hard-to-find signature tostada raspada dish to Dallas — a light, crunch delicacy using Chimalma’s made-in-house tortillas. Diners can also expect salads, appetizers, and a full bar as well, but the real focus is on the tacos.

Gus’s Fried Chicken (Opening This Summer)

2904 Commerce Street, Deep Ellum

Not all incoming chicken is of the hot variety. The second Dallas-Fort Worth location (the first is along Fort Worth’s Magnolia Avenue) of Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken is opening in Deep Ellum later this summer, according to Lakewood-East Dallas Advocate. Headquartered in Tennessee, the popular fried chicken chain also offers their spicy chicken, mac ‘n cheese, and potato salad in Houston and Austin.