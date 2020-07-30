Restaurants / Openings

The Dallas Restaurant Openings Keep On Coming — Four New Spots to Try This Summer

A New Phil Romano Spot and Fresh Comfort Food to Dig Into

BY // 07.30.20
Ngon Vietnamese

Ngon Vietnamese Kitchen is now open for takeout only orders. (Courtesy)

The opening announcements just keep on rolling in. This August, which is two days away (crazy, right?), a new Vietnamese spot, unique pizza menu, taco bar, and popular fried chicken import round out the new Dallas restaurant openings for the late summer month.

Ngon Vietnamese Kitchen

1907 Greenville Avenue, Lower Greenville

This new Lower Greenville Vietnamese restaurant is now open for takeout with a limited menu and will officially open the doors to its dining room in September. The new spot will serve food inspired by founder Carol Nguyen’s early years in Ha Noi, and is named Ngon after her mother. The takeout-only preview menu includes egg rolls, banh mi, King Crab fried rice, Hieu Tieu My Tho, Bun Cha Hanoi, and Vietnamese iced coffee.

 

Holy Crust Dallas Restaurant Openings

Holy Crust (Opening August 3)

3011 Gulden Lane, Trinity Groves

The latest entry into Phil Romano’s Italian restaurant portfolio keeps the focus on pizza, but the new al fresco-friendly Trinity Groves spot plans to do the classic dish a bit differently. Paying homage to the restauranteur’s mother, Holy Crust‘s pizza ingredients are baked right into the crust — exactly like she used to make it.

VIEW ART

Swipe
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)

16 pizza offerings include a classic pepperoni alongside a more ambitions avocado and egg. Order an Aperol Spritz, a Negroni, or pour your own glass or white, rosé, or red on the honor system. Stop by from August 3 to August 5 for 50 percent off (excluding alcohol) for a soft-opening preview. Reservations are always welcome (469-329-0707).

Chimalma Taco Bar Co. (Opening August)

701 Commerce Street, Suite 120, Downtown Dallas

CultureMap broke the news about a new downtown Mexican restaurant. Set to open this August, the family-owned Chimalma Taco Bar will bring its hard-to-find signature tostada raspada dish to Dallas — a light, crunch delicacy using Chimalma’s made-in-house tortillas. Diners can also expect salads, appetizers, and a full bar as well, but the real focus is on the tacos.

 

Gus's Fried Chicken Dallas Restaurant Openings
(Courtesy)

Gus’s Fried Chicken (Opening This Summer)

2904 Commerce Street, Deep Ellum

Not all incoming chicken is of the hot variety. The second Dallas-Fort Worth location (the first is along Fort Worth’s Magnolia Avenue) of Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken is opening in Deep Ellum later this summer, according to Lakewood-East Dallas Advocate. Headquartered in Tennessee, the popular fried chicken chain also offers their spicy chicken, mac ‘n cheese, and potato salad in Houston and Austin.

Featured Properties

Swipe
4326 Sexton
Midway Hollow
FOR SALE

4326 Sexton
Dallas, TX

$1,010,000 Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
4326 Sexton
12405 Churchill Court
White Rock
FOR SALE

12405 Churchill Court
Dallas, TX

$1,199,000 Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
12405 Churchill Court
4520 Northaven
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4520 Northaven
Dallas, TX

$2,099,000 Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
4520 Northaven
1403 Lone Eagle Way
FOR SALE

1403 Lone Eagle Way
Arlington, TX

$649,000 Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
1403 Lone Eagle Way
6415 Prestonshire
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6415 Prestonshire
Dallas, TX

$3,349,000 Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
6415 Prestonshire
Presented by Christy Berry Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X