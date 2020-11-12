Lakewood’s Newest Hot Chicken Spot Isn’t Just Part of a Trend

You can also enjoy your fried chicken on the covered patio at Palmer's. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

There’s been a slew of new hot chicken spots opening in Dallas this year, all claiming to be “world famous” or the very best. But after a visit to the new fast-casual Palmer’s in Lakewood, I’ve determined that — in my humble opinion — the Georgia import, Palmer Fortune’s ode to hot chicken creator Thornton Prince, is the cream of the extremely spicy crop.

As we stated in our article over the summer, Palmer’s Hot Chicken is the real deal. Chef Mills Garwood has crafted some crazy good hot chicken recipes including the MotherClucker, a fried chicken sandwich (in your preferred heat level) with pimento cheese and pickles. Although heat levels range from Naked to Napalm, I opted for Novice (but probably could’ve handled Nashville). Meanwhile, my boyfriend was in tears across the table having just taken two bites of a Napalm tender.

Take a break from the heat with frosé. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

The space is casual, but comfortable, featuring counter-service ordering, a covered patio, and a full-service bar. The frosé is a must-try, but Palmer’s also offers a classic mint julep, Paloma, and Basil Cucumber Collins to name a few.

In addition to hot chicken, Palmer’s serves Gulf shrimp, catfish, and street tacos. Health-conscious orderers can opt for a spinach salad with grilled chicken or shrimp, a chicken salad sandwich, or a hot chicken Caesar wrap. (You’re still in control of the heat for these dishes as well.) In the sides department, the smothered pimento queso tots are special to Palmer’s Dallas location and the Brussels sprouts drizzled with honey are truly addicting (I ate some leftovers for breakfast this morning). Don’t leave Palmer’s without trying one of Mills’ “Bangin'” ice cream cookie sandwiches with either chocolate or vanilla ice cream. The banana pudding is also fantastic.

A little birdie told us that Palmer’s Hot Chicken plans to expand to several more locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, so keep a lookout for more hot chicken greatness.