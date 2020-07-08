Restaurants / Openings

This Dallas Tex-Mex Pop-Up Was Created to Help Displaced Restaurant Workers During the Pandemic — Now It’s Here to Stay

Ritas & Queso Becomes a Permanent Delivery and Pickup-Only Concept

BY // 07.08.20
photography Kelsey Wilson
EZ4A5659-706_web (Photo by Kelsey Wilson)

(Photo by Kelsey Wilson)

Ritas & Queso, a pop-up concept born during quarantine and serves Tex-Mex to-go, is officially here to stay. Founded by Julian Barsotti, a concept chef for Nonna, Sprezza, and Carbone’s, the pop-up was established to help displaced restaurant workers during the pandemic. With business partner Glen Collins, the two created a simple but unique concept that delivers directly to the consumer.

Ritas & Queso (Photo by Kelsey Wilson)
Direct-to-consumer Tex-Mex concept, Ritas & Queso, is here to stay. (Photo by Kelsey Wilson)

“We are excited to see Ritas & Queso take flight and continue to provide unique offerings for Dallas customers. The saying, ‘Out of adversity comes opportunity’ is exactly right—except this opportunity comes on the rocks and is served with a lime!,” Collins says in a statement.  “It has been awesome to see people integrating Ritas & Queso into their quarantine routine—people are gifting kits to friends or enjoying with family, we are so thankful for the support.”

With just two streamlined kits available, the ordering process is simple. You can choose from either a $55 standard kit, which includes a half gallon of margaritas (on the rocks or frozen), 16 ounces of queso, eight ounces of salsa, chips, and picnic-ready plateware. The larger $75 family kit includes everything the standard does with the addition of their stacked, classic Tex-Mex enchiladas for five to six people. With a menu of Tex-Mex staples that rotates every two weeks, the family pack makes for an easy reorder.

Ritas & Queso Dallas

Given their pickup and delivery-only nature, Ritas & Queso is essentially a ghost kitchen — a term that’ s becoming more and more common during the pandemic. Delivery is currently available in the Park Cities, Oak Lawn, North Dallas, Uptown, Lakewood, and Oak Cliff with plans to expand to more Dallas zip codes. To place an order, go to ritasandqueso.com.

