Saint Ann Restaurant & Bar Makes Its Return With a Refreshed Look and Menu

The Jack Rose at Saint Ann comes with Jim Beam apple and is just plain pretty. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Saint Ann Restaurant and Bar has reopened in the Harwood District with renovations and a new menu. (Photo by Reed J Kenney)

Saint Ann Restaurant & Bar was a dining pioneer of the Harwood District when it opened in a historic 1920s landmark building more than a decade ago. Last year, the neighborhood staple known for its killer patio setup got an unexpected opportunity for a remodel when the pandemic arrived, which was utilized to refresh both the look and menu of the upscale restaurant. Chef Taylor Kearney (formerly of Mercat Bistro next door) created new seasonal dishes inspired by the culinary philosophy of the Pacific Northwest, along with craft cocktails that nod to the restaurant’s rich history.

The Saint Ann bar was renovated with new hightop tables and an open-kitchen concept. (Photo by Reed J Kenney)

Harwood International’s architecture and construction teams (HDF and HCMS, respectively) teamed up to give the restaurant’s bar area and dining room a modern makeover — one that paid respect to the building’s historic origins. The indoor dining rooms lead to the expansive outdoor patio and gardens. We could even hear birds chirping throughout our dinner.

On Saint Ann’s new cocktail menu, which includes eight drinks, the Samurai Soda with Roku gin, yuzu, yellow chartreuse, and yuzu soda was a standout. The Jack Rose is a lovely Jim Beam apple-based cocktail with lemon and grenadine, and is very pretty. And the Flamingo, a rum, lime, maraschino, and desert pear concoction, transports you to the Caribbean.

Tuna crudo (paired here with the Flamingo cocktail) is a popular starter at Saint Ann. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

For dinner, be sure you start with the TX Wagyu tartare and spring pea hummus. Though the menu has been largely reimagined, Chef Kearney did keep some former favorites, including the chicken, bacon, and jalapeño sizzlers, along with the chicken fried ribeye. The chef’s changes, however, allow him to focus on seasonality and sustainability.

“We are partnering with local purveyors growing ingredients on soil located within a 50-mile radius of the restaurant as well as farmers in the Northwest raising celebrated ingredients the region is known for, such as Pacific Ocean salmon,” Kearney says in a release. “Our new dishes are fresh, colorful, and prepared simply to best emphasize the incredible flavors, high quality, and rich seasonality.”

The Heritage Pork is a must-try dish at Saint Ann Restaurant. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

The Heritage Pork, which includes both pork belly and loin, and the salmon were both fresh and flavorful. The new menu also includes tuna crudo, slipper lobster, salads, duck, and a burger called The Saint. You can also splurge for a 32-ounce Cowboy steak or smoked beef rib. The dessert menu, crafted by pastry chef Jazmin Ibarra, includes a wonderful chocolate creation featuring local stout, pretzel, and coffee ice cream.

Weekend brunch (Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 3:30 pm) is also making a comeback at St. Ann’s, with old favorites and new additions like vanilla-glazed doughnuts, lobster and waffles, a French toast sundae, and more.