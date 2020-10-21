Sloane’s Corner Offers Killer Cocktails and a Charming, Hidden Patio in Downtown Dallas

Tucked away inside of the newly renovated Trammel Crow Center in downtown Dallas, American bistro Sloane’s Corner is secretly serving some of the best bites and cocktails in the city. On a recent Saturday night, when live music is featured outside on the patio off of Ross Avenue, we got a taste of what the dinner and cocktail menus have to offer. Sloane’s is also open for breakfast and lunch, and happy hour Monday through Friday from 2 pm to 6 pm — which we will definitely be back for.

Sloane’s Corner’s outdoor patio is great for social distancing and live music Thursday-Saturday nights. (Courtesy of Sloane’s Corner)

Sloane’s Corner takes Covid-19 safety seriously a mask requirement and temperature checks of everyone who enters the restaurant. They’ll even provide you with a disposable mask if you forget yours. The outdoor patio is spaced out, so we felt completely safe while dining on a slightly cooler evening. The ambiance was made even nicer with a local musician singing John Mayer covers and a fire pit nearby to warm us up once the sun went down.

As far as dangerous cocktails go, the Killer Bee is aptly named for its Contigo Plata base with delicious Earl Grey Honey and orange flavors, and rim of chili salt. The Bad Hombre is another must-try with tequila and habanero and citrus notes. If you’re looking for something a bit lighter, the Sloane’s Spritz is refreshingly addicting.

The Pork Chop Milanese is a must-try at Sloane’s Corner. (Courtesy of Sloane’s Corner)

After you’ve gotten your drink fix, I recommend starting with the Broken Burrata. The creamy cheese comes with ciabatta bread, as well as a cool and sweet topping of truffle honey, lemon, walnut vinaigrette, and squash. For plates, we opted for the pork chop Milanese and short rib with gnocchi. Both were great, but the ultimate winner of the two was the ginormous pork chop with caper aioli dipping sauce.

BUY ART NOW Swipe



























Next

Don’t leave Sloane’s Corner without ordering a hibiscus Baked Alaska for dessert. It is quite the treat — and the show — as the server lights up the pistachio pound cake with cardamom ice cream, pineapple rum, and hibiscus meringue at the table.

P.S. If you’re looking for something a bit more casual for takeout, Sloane’s Corner currently has a side hustle called Pizza Leila. You can order by the square (slice) or whole pie and options range from vodka sausage and peppers to a chef Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman collaboration called Queso Fundido.