PaperCity Cellar Select - Virtual Wine Tasting
Sloane’s Corner
Sloane’s Corner
Sloane’s Corner
Sloane’s Corner (Photo by Kathy Tran)
Sloane’s Corner
Sloane’s Corner
01
06

Sloane's Corner is popular for pastas like their Saffron Cappellini.(Photo by Kathy Tran)

02
06

Don't miss the craft cocktails at Sloane's Corner. (Courtesy of Sloane's Corner)

03
06

The Sloane's Spritz is a must-try light and refreshing cocktail at Sloane's. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

04
06

The new bistro has a midcentury feel. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

05
06

The Pork Chop Milanese is a must-try at Sloane's Corner. (Courtesy of Sloane's Corner)

06
06

Sloane's Corner is popular for their hot fried chicken sandwich at lunchtime.(Courtesy of Sloane's Corner)

Sloane’s Corner
Sloane’s Corner
Sloane’s Corner
Sloane’s Corner (Photo by Kathy Tran)
Sloane’s Corner
Sloane’s Corner
Restaurants

Sloane’s Corner Offers Killer Cocktails and a Charming, Hidden Patio in Downtown Dallas

The American Bistro in the Newly Renovated Trammel Crow Center Doesn't Dissapoint

BY // 10.21.20
Sloane's Corner is popular for pastas like their Saffron Cappellini.(Photo by Kathy Tran)
Don't miss the craft cocktails at Sloane's Corner. (Courtesy of Sloane's Corner)
The Sloane's Spritz is a must-try light and refreshing cocktail at Sloane's. (Photo by Kathy Tran)
The new bistro has a midcentury feel. (Photo by Kathy Tran)
The Pork Chop Milanese is a must-try at Sloane's Corner. (Courtesy of Sloane's Corner)
Sloane's Corner is popular for their hot fried chicken sandwich at lunchtime.(Courtesy of Sloane's Corner)
1
6

Sloane's Corner is popular for pastas like their Saffron Cappellini.(Photo by Kathy Tran)

2
6

Don't miss the craft cocktails at Sloane's Corner. (Courtesy of Sloane's Corner)

3
6

The Sloane's Spritz is a must-try light and refreshing cocktail at Sloane's. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

4
6

The new bistro has a midcentury feel. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

5
6

The Pork Chop Milanese is a must-try at Sloane's Corner. (Courtesy of Sloane's Corner)

6
6

Sloane's Corner is popular for their hot fried chicken sandwich at lunchtime.(Courtesy of Sloane's Corner)

Tucked away inside of the newly renovated Trammel Crow Center in downtown Dallas, American bistro Sloane’s Corner is secretly serving some of the best bites and cocktails in the city. On a recent Saturday night, when live music is featured outside on the patio off of Ross Avenue, we got a taste of what the dinner and cocktail menus have to offer. Sloane’s is also open for breakfast and lunch, and happy hour Monday through Friday from 2 pm to 6 pm — which we will definitely be back for.

 

Sloane’s Corner
Sloane’s Corner’s outdoor patio is great for social distancing and live music Thursday-Saturday nights. (Courtesy of Sloane’s Corner)

Sloane’s Corner takes Covid-19 safety seriously a mask requirement and temperature checks of everyone who enters the restaurant. They’ll even provide you with a disposable mask if you forget yours. The outdoor patio is spaced out, so we felt completely safe while dining on a slightly cooler evening. The ambiance was made even nicer with a local musician singing John Mayer covers and a fire pit nearby to warm us up once the sun went down.

As far as dangerous cocktails go, the Killer Bee is aptly named for its Contigo Plata base with delicious Earl Grey Honey and orange flavors, and rim of chili salt. The Bad Hombre is another must-try with tequila and habanero and citrus notes. If you’re looking for something a bit lighter, the Sloane’s Spritz is refreshingly addicting.

 

Sloane’s Corner
The Pork Chop Milanese is a must-try at Sloane’s Corner. (Courtesy of Sloane’s Corner)

After you’ve gotten your drink fix, I recommend starting with the Broken Burrata. The creamy cheese comes with ciabatta bread, as well as a cool and sweet topping of truffle honey, lemon, walnut vinaigrette, and squash. For plates, we opted for the pork chop Milanese and short rib with gnocchi. Both were great, but the ultimate winner of the two was the ginormous pork chop with caper aioli dipping sauce.

BUY ART NOW

Swipe
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON

Don’t leave Sloane’s Corner without ordering a hibiscus Baked Alaska for dessert. It is quite the treat — and the show — as the server lights up the pistachio pound cake with cardamom ice cream, pineapple rum, and hibiscus meringue at the table.

P.S. If you’re looking for something a bit more casual for takeout, Sloane’s Corner currently has a side hustle called Pizza Leila. You can order by the square (slice) or whole pie and options range from vodka sausage and peppers to a chef Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman collaboration called Queso Fundido.

The PaperCity Magazine

October Issue

Read Now
Special Series

Impact Makers

Dallas' Charity Scene
How Polyphonic Spree Singer Jenny Kirtland Helps Stoke the Potential of Dallas’ Youth
How Polyphonic Spree Singer Jenny Kirtland Helps Stoke the Potential of Dallas’ Youth
Two of Dallas’ Most Influential Fundraisers Join in the Fight Against Cancer
Two of Dallas’ Most Influential Fundraisers Join in the Fight Against Cancer
A Proud Coach’s Wife and Much More — Kate Dykes Works to Make a Difference in Dallas, Build Family Feeling at SMU
A Proud Coach’s Wife and Much More — Kate Dykes Works to Make a Difference in Dallas, Build Family Feeling at SMU
Mavericks Forward Dwight Powell Provides a Pandemic Update, and How He’s Continuing Philanthropic Work Remotely
Mavericks Forward Dwight Powell Provides a Pandemic Update, and How He’s Continuing Philanthropic Work Remotely
BeautyBio Founder Jamie O’Banion on Work From Home Life and Creative Fundraising
BeautyBio Founder Jamie O’Banion on Work From Home Life and Creative Fundraising
Kimberly Schlegel Whitman Wants Everyone to be Surrounded With Beauty
Kimberly Schlegel Whitman Wants Everyone to be Surrounded With Beauty
read full series

Discover. Connect. Buy Art Now.

Explore Culture Place
Exclusively offered by Erin Cluley Gallery on Culture Place. Left to right: Nic Nicosia, Nathan Green, and René Treviño

Featured Properties

Swipe
2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
DALLAS, TX

$435,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
3923 Cole Avenue #204
Dallas
FOR SALE

3923 Cole Avenue #204
DALLAS, TX

$649,900 Learn More about this property
Don Neilson
This property is listed by: Don Neilson (214) 808-6989 Email Realtor
3923 Cole Avenue #204
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
Ritz-Carlton Tower
FOR SALE

2525 N Pearl Street #1506
DALLAS, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jennifer Cannon (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
4227 Rawlins Street #3
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street #3
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street #3
3824 Aviemore Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
5505 Roland Drive
Plano
FOR SALE

5505 Roland Drive
Plano, TX

$1,140,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Roland Drive
5711 Bryan Parkway #105
Lower Greenville
FOR SALE

5711 Bryan Parkway #105
DALLAS, TX

$429,900 Learn More about this property
Christie Deaton
This property is listed by: Christie Deaton (817) 522-2104 Email Realtor
5711 Bryan Parkway #105
4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson
FOR SALE

4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson, TX

$2,900,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
4140 E Renfro Street
3607 Edgar Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

3607 Edgar Place
DALLAS, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
3607 Edgar Place
932 S Montclair Avenue
Dallas
FOR SALE

932 S Montclair Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$324,900 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
932 S Montclair Avenue
2126 Aylesport Drive
Farmers Market Square
FOR SALE

2126 Aylesport Drive
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
2126 Aylesport Drive
4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
Dallas
FOR SALE

4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
DALLAS, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
2606 Shelby Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

2606 Shelby Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$482,500 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
2606 Shelby Avenue
10021 Pensive Drive
Northwest Dallas
FOR SALE

10021 Pensive Drive
Dallas, TX

$415,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
10021 Pensive Drive
7824 Verona Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

7824 Verona Place
DALLAS, TX

$499,900 Learn More about this property
Don Neilson
This property is listed by: Don Neilson (214) 808-6989 Email Realtor
7824 Verona Place
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1074 Manacor Lane
6251 Twin Oaks Circle
Dallas
FOR SALE

6251 Twin Oaks Circle
DALLAS, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6251 Twin Oaks Circle
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
7806 Midbury Drive
Northhaven
FOR SALE

7806 Midbury Drive
DALLAS, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
7806 Midbury Drive
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X