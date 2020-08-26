10 Best Thai Restaurants to Order Takeout From in Dallas

From classics to newbies, these are the best Thai restaurants to get takeout from in Dallas. (Courtesy of Si Lom)

Along with lots of Italian food, I’ve also been ordering tons of Thai cuisine for takeout and delivery over the last several months. One thing I’m thankful for during this time spending more nights at home is the opportunity to frequent favorite spots, as well as try out some new ones — all from the comfort of my couch.

From classic, hidden gems to new fusion restaurants, these are some of the best Thai spots for curbside pickup and delivery in Dallas.