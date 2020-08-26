10 Best Thai Restaurants to Order Takeout From in Dallas
Noodles, Fried Rice, and Curries That Are Great To-GoBY Megan Ziots // 08.26.20
Along with lots of Italian food, I’ve also been ordering tons of Thai cuisine for takeout and delivery over the last several months. One thing I’m thankful for during this time spending more nights at home is the opportunity to frequent favorite spots, as well as try out some new ones — all from the comfort of my couch.
From classic, hidden gems to new fusion restaurants, these are some of the best Thai spots for curbside pickup and delivery in Dallas.
Asian Mint
Multiple Locations
11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135
Dallas, TX 75243 | Map
Founded by chef Nikky Phinyawatana, this Thai restaurant has been serving some of the best New Bangkok-style cuisine since 2005. With three locations in Dallas and one in Richardson, Asian Mint is readily available to order curbside pickup or delivery from. Some favorite dishes include Pad Kee Mow, green and red curries, and green basil fried rice. At the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Phinyawatana also began offering cooking kits to cook dishes yourself at home, and has continued to be incredibly innovative. The chef is also hosting monthly virtual cooking classes where you can step-by-step learn how to create some of Asian Mint’s most popular dishes.
Malai Kitchen
Uptown
3699 McKinney Avenue, Suite 319
Dallas, TX 75204 | Map
A hybrid Thai and Vietnamese concept, Malai Kitchen is a popular restaurant for noodles, curries, craft cocktails, and house-brewed beers. Originally opened in Uptown in 2011, husband-and-wife owners Braden and Yasmin Wages expanded to Southlake and Fort Worth in 2016 and 2017. As for drinks, the Thai PA is a favorite twist on the classic IPA, brewed with lemongrass, ginger, galangal, kaffir lime, cilantro, and more spices. For dishes, you can’t go wrong with the Drunken Noodles, Lemongrass Chicken, or Shrimp Pad Thai. And for a lighter meal, check out the Shrimp and Avocado salad.
Pakpao Thai
Design District
1628 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dallas, TX | Map
From the same minds behind Oak (which it sits directly behind), this Thai and Pan-Asian restaurant offers unique takes on classic dishes. Influenced by street food in Bangkok and other regions of Thailand, Pakpao Thai is known for its Pad Thai, Drunken Noodles, Pad See Ew, and more. Also, don’t miss the Son In Law Eggs starter with tamarind sauce. You can also order their signature drink, The Pakpao Chularita, to-go. The spot is now open for dine-in, pick up, and delivery through DoorDash.
Family Thais Asian Bistro
Downtown
208 N. Market Street, Suite 150
Dallas, TX 75202 | Map
Opened last year in the West End, Family Thais was founded by husband and wife Jab and Tony Street. Native to Thailand, Jab was trained to cook at home, and Tony is also the owner of Y.O. Ranch Steakhouse. The vast menu includes everything from curries and stir fries to noodles and bahn mi sandwiches. There’s also a menu just for bubble teas, coffee, and desserts like waffles and shakes. Also, don’t forget to try some of the appetizers including the crispy spring rolls with vegetables and sweet and sour sauce. Family Thais is currently open for dine-in, pickup, and delivery through GrubHub.
Ka-Tip Thai Street Food
Downtown
1011 S. Pearl Expressway, Suite 190
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
Initially opened as a pop-up restaurant at the Dallas Farmers Market, Ka-Tip Street Food quickly expanded into a permanent location inside of the Harvest Lofts last fall. Now with online ordering available, it’s easier than ever to order some tasty Thai bites for pickup or delivery. Some popular menu items include Pad Thai, green curry, and Pad Ka Prow. They also offer unique Thai drinks like a Thai Red Tea, sweet iced coffee, and Thai lime-aid with butterfly pea flower.
Crushcraft Thai Eats
Uptown
2800 Routh Street, Suite 150
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
Located in Uptown, this family-owned restaurant opened in 2014 as a fast-casual spot for quality Thai food. Crushcraft is known for their OG Phat Thai, Phat Ke Mao, Khao Soi (coconut milk-based curry), and more. Thai iced tea, local craft beer, and Thai beer are also available to pair with your meal. Pickup is currently available at the AMLI Quadrangle spot as well as delivery through DoorDash.
Royal Thai
East Dallas
5500 Greenville Avenue, Suite 608
Dallas, TX 75206 | Map
A classic Thai favorite, Royal Thai was established in 1992 in East Dallas’ Upper Greenville. Currently available for curbside pickup and delivery are popular dishes like the Pad Thai, Tulip dumplings, and green curry. Open for lunch and dinner, the spot offers everything from satay and spring rolls to stir fry and Thai specialties like the Royal Thai Hot Plate — a combination of seafood, asparagus, mushrooms, carrots, and sriracha white sauce.
Ka Thai
Knox-Henderson
4640 McKinney Avenue, Suite 130
Dallas, TX 75205 | Map
This Thai spot in Knox-Henderson offers a modern take on traditional Thai cuisine. Ka Thai opened in 2018 and has quickly become a top spot to enjoy noodles, salads, curries, stir fry, and fried rice. Popular items include the Pad Thai, Pad Kee Maw, Thai Basil Rice, and Papaya Salads. Pickup and delivery ordering is simple, as they have an online ordering system available here. Add on sides like sticky rice or a green tea ice cream to complete your meal.
Si Lom Thai Asian Fusion
Oak Lawn
3300 Oak Lawn Avenue, Suite 110
Dallas, TX 75219 | Map
Currently only open for pickup and delivery, this Oak Lawn Thai Asian fusion restaurant offers easy online ordering as well. Make sure to try the Tom Kha Soup, Pad Thai, and mango sticky rice as it’s some of the best in Dallas. The extensive menu also offers popular dishes like the crispy spring rolls, yellow curry, and basil fried rice. Also, check out the Thai iced coffee or iced tea.
Bangkok City
East Dallas
4301 Bryan Street, Suite 101
Dallas, TX 75204 | Map
A local Thai classic, Bangkok City Restaurant has been open in East Dallas for over 26 years. Specializing in authentic Thai cuisine, the spot offers everything from duck curries to noodles and fried rice. Open for dine-in, delivery, and pickup, the restaurant boasts popular dishes that have kept customers continually coming back for almost three decades. Thai teas and coffees, as well as sticky rice and ice cream are also available.