An Iconic Uptown Tex-Mex Restaurant Is Finally Back—With an Upscale Twist

The Bellini Blues is one of the frozen cocktails on the new Primo's menu.

The new Primos is an elevated version of the original Uptown spot.

Seven years after closing, Primo’s has finally reopened its McKinney Avenue doors. Inside, longtime fans of the much-loved Tex-Mex spot will see some familiar sites, but much of the new Primo’s has been reimagined.

Of course, you can still get classic Tex-Mex dishes and $2 margaritas on Tuesdays, but newly appointed chef Jeffrey Kollinger and operating partner Robert Hall (in charge of drinks) have added their own spin to the food and drink menus.

To start, the Primo’s cocktail menu now has 17 options. There’s everything from the spicy Besos Picantes with serrano-infused Exoctico Tequila Blanco and pineapple to the heavenly Comanchero, a creamy tequila, rum, coconut horchata, and nutmeg mixture. A blueberry vodka-flavored bellini, a prosecco and gin Rossini, a Flaco Margarita, and a traditional house frozen marg make up “The Chosen Frozen Ones.”

The updated Primo’s interiors includes exposed brick wall behind the bar, white and black patterned tile, and elegant gold lighting.

On a rainy Tuesday night, just four days after its soft opening, the new Primo’s was packed with people, nearly blocking the exposed brick wall behind the bar. An open kitchen, visible through large glass windows, is a highlight of the attractive space.

As for the food, we started out with some Uptown Guacamole, which—perhaps because of its odd blue cheese addition— was hard to stop dipping tortilla chips into. We also tried the warmed Primo Villa Dip with chili-spiced beef, avocado, pico de gall and crema.

Next came some chicken quesadillas with Mexi-queso, sautéed onions and peppers, crema, crushed avocado, pico, and chipotle-spiced ranch. The most popular dish of the night (at least at our table) was the Asado De Puerco, an ancho-rubbed pork tenderloin with roasted corn, poblano, tomatoes, guajillo chile romesco and demi-glace.

Primo’s, the beloved Tex-Mex spot, has reopened in Uptown.

The evening’s desserts included a chocolate flan, pineapple upside cake, créme brûlée churros, and a Tres Leches cake, soaked in milks, vanilla, cinnamon, and topped with strawberries.

If you’re looking for some bites after a night out in Uptown, Primo’s offers a special late-night menu from 10 pm to 2 am that includes Carne Asada Fries, Salsa Y Quesos, Primo Villa Dip, Taco Rolls, and Old School Crispy Tacos for great prices.

But the main reason I’ll come back? Those $2 margaritas.