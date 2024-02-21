Owner Sara Brook inside the newest outpost of Dessert Gallery on The Waterway in The Woodlands. (Photo by Dylan McEwan)
Restaurants / Openings

The Woodlands’ Own Dessert Gallery Is a Sweet Coup — Your First Look Inside the New Waterway Wonderland of Treats

Dessert Lovers Have Spoken

BY // 02.21.24
Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe, a staple in Houston since 1995, is now open on The Woodlands Waterway. According to founder and CEO Sara Brook, opening The Woodlands’ new Dessert Gallery was driven by customer demand. The Woodlands stood out as a popular destination for the Dessert Gallery’s UberEats, Doordash and Toast delivery orders.

“We are so excited to officially open The Woodlands location of Dessert Gallery,” Brook says “We have been creating sweet memories with the Houston community for nearly 30 years, and expanding into The Woodlands was the natural next step.

“We are so lucky to have found a great location that’s close to staples like The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center, The Westin at The Woodlands, Cinemark movie theater and Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, and we look forward to being part of The Woodlands community.”

The Dessert Gallery Menu

The Woodlands Dessert Gallery will feature the same menu as the Houston location, with 40 to 50 offerings. These include signature sweets like the Tres Leches cake, original Chocolate-Dipped Chocolate Chunk Cookies made with three kinds of chocolate, Brookies (Brook’s personal favorite dark chocolate cookies with chocolate chunks) and cakes including the Old-Fashioned Diner Cake, Carrot Cake, Strawberry Dream Cake with strawberry cream cheese frosting, and Jennifer’s Birthday Cake with fudgy, dark chocolate layers filled with dark chocolate fudge, iced with chocolate buttercream frosting and topped with sprinkles.

This new Dessert Gallery will also feature new items introduced at the end of 2023 including Billionaire Brownies, Fruity Pebbles Cookies, Marble Cake with a unique pudding-like chocolate buttercream frosting, French Silk Pie with Oreo Crust, and Dessert Slabs –  giant sheets of perfectly portioned cake available in Butter Pecan, Funfetti with Caramel Buttercream, Orange Creamsicle and Strawberry Crunch.

Dessert Gallery owner Sara Brook is a fifth-generation Houstonian who learned to read off the back of a chocolate chip cookie package. Her Dessert Gallery is known for its old fashioned, homemade desserts for any occasion. Brook’s recipes are classics, but reimagined.

“It’s like your grandmother made, but better,” Brook tells PaperCity The Woodlands.

Butter cookies, often with seasonal themes, are part of the sweet fun,

“We do everything from Pride to Ramadan to flourless cookies for Passover,” Brook says.

While the menus at the Dessert Gallery’s two shops are the same for now, Brook will keep an eye on what turns out to be popular in The Woodlands’ new dessert wonderland.

All desserts for both locations are created at a central Houston-area bakery six days a week and delivered fresh to each Dessert Gallery. Brook’s tight-knit, family-like team of 55 staffers includes several second generation employees. She starts every day by walking through the bakery and checking every station, from the mixers and bakers to the decorators and fulfillment, and operates with the mantra: “If I wouldn’t serve it in my own home, I’m not serving it at Dessert Gallery.”

The Woodlands’ new Dessert Gallery has a 1,150-square-foot indoor space with seating for 12, plus an eight seat outdoor patio. Inside are clean white tables with purple seating, a cozy purple banquette and more than 15 feet of display cases.

Sweets lovers already had a chance to sample Dessert Gallery during a Thanksgiving popup in the new location after construction delays put the planned opening behind schedule. But now it’s open for good.

Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe in The Woodlands is open Mondays through Thursdays from 11 am to 10 pm, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am to midnight, and Sundays from noon to 10 pm. Dessert Gallery also offers nationwide shipping through its website DessertGallery.com

