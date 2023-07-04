North Texas’ Foodie Holiday Builds Anticipation — Everything You Need to Know About DFW Restaurant Week

Weekend brunch at Al Biernat's North and Al Biernat's Oak Lawn. From the 2022 list of restaurants.

Savory or sweet, the choice is yours at Rise during DFW Restaurant Week. (Photo by Ryan McAdams, DFW Restaurant Week.)

Charred octopus starter at The Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek is just one of the dishes from last year's DFW Restaurant Week.

North Texas foodies know a delicious deal when they see one. And DFW Restaurant Week has been dishing up some of the best restaurant deals going for 26 years and counting now. This annual event — which is much more than a week — allows you to dine on special prix-fixe menus and give back to favorite local charities all at the same time. This year, the four week dining extravaganza runs from August 7 through September 3.

Reservation Day is just around the corner on Monday, July 10. That’s when the list of participating restaurants will be unveiled on DFW Restaurant Week’s website allowing you to book tables at your favorite restaurants or take advantage of the opportunity to try something new for lunch, dinner or even weekend brunch.

With a list of more than 100 participating restaurants spread across Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton counties, chances are you’ll never get bored.

DFW Restaurant Week officially kicks off August 7 through August 13. But diners can get a head start at select restaurants on Preview Weekend, which runs August 3 through August 6. Many participating restaurants even plan to extend the deals through September 3.

Here’s everything you need to know about DFW Restaurant Week:

― Dinners include three courses for either $39 (with $8 donated to chairty) or $49 (with $10 donated).

SHOP Swipe















Next

― Signature Experience Dinners run $99 (with $20 donated to charity). These are exclusive VIP experiences created by select restaurants.

― Lunch includes two courses for $24 (with $4 donated to charity) and is available at many of the restaurants.

― Weekend Brunch is also two courses for $29 (with $6 donated) at select restaurants.

The reimagined DFWRestaurantWeek.com —launching on Reservation Day, July 10 — will enable diners to easily explore participating restaurants, their prix-fixe menus, features and events. You can also create a customized Restaurant Week dining itinerary and make reservations. All in a few clicks.

Eating Out For A Good Cause

DFW Restaurant Week’s longtime charity partners benefit when you choose to eat one of these exclusive prix-fixe menus. Approximately 20 percent of the cost of each meal will be donated to North Texas Food Bank in the Dallas area or Lena Pope in the Tarrant area.

“Far too many neighbors in our community do not know where they will find their next meal,” North Texas Food Bank president and CEO Trisha Cunningham says in a statement. “With the money raised over the past 25 years through DFW Restaurant Week, participating diners have provided over 33 million meals to those facing hunger in North Texas.”

DFW Restaurant Week was created to celebrate and support the unique DFW community and its culinary scene. It benefits both local charities and the restaurants themselves, making the traditionally slow late summer season busier while also raising more than $11 million for NTFB and Lena Pope. Last year’s 25th Anniversary DFW Restaurant Week raised an impressive $402,547 in donations for the longtime charity partners.

“We hope our Tarrant area residents recognize this as a way they can help their neighbor – simply by enjoying a terrific DFW Restaurant Week meal at one of our generous, participating partner restaurants,” Lena Pope CEO Ashley Elgin says.

Mark your calendars for Reservation Day, July 10, and plot out your calendar to enjoy some fine dining on a discount this August.