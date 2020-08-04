Rise Souffle
La Bistro – fettucini primavera
Silver Fox – pepper crusted filet
01
03

Rise Souffle's Salad Niçoise.

02
03

Hurst's hidden gem - La Bistro serves up expertly crafted Italian, like this fettucine primavera.

03
03

The pepper crusted filet at Silver Fox Steakhouse.

Rise Souffle
La Bistro – fettucini primavera
Silver Fox – pepper crusted filet
Foodie Events / Restaurants

DFW Restaurant Week Unveils its Fort Worth Area Participants — Dining For a Cause

Takeout Becomes a Restaurant Week Option During These Coronavirus Times

BY // 08.04.20
Rise Souffle's Salad Niçoise.
Hurst's hidden gem - La Bistro serves up expertly crafted Italian, like this fettucine primavera.
The pepper crusted filet at Silver Fox Steakhouse.
1
3

Rise Souffle's Salad Niçoise.

2
3

Hurst's hidden gem - La Bistro serves up expertly crafted Italian, like this fettucine primavera.

3
3

The pepper crusted filet at Silver Fox Steakhouse.

Lena Pope has been the Tarrant County beneficiary of DFW Restaurant Week for the past 22 years. A trusted resource in Fort Worth for generations, Lena Pope provides provides programs focusing on prevention and early intervention services that support child development and improve the behavioral and mental health of children and families in the local community.

DFW Restaurant Week will take place from August 31 to September 6, with the restaurants having the option to extend it through September 27. With more than $2.2 million raised from DFW Restaurant Week since 1998, it is one of Lena Pope’s largest annual fundraisers.

With the need greater than ever and with restaurants struggling under the new coronavirus realities, Lena Pope is urging local residents to visit the 19 Tarrant County restaurants that are participating in 2020 DFW Restaurant Week.

Doing so will not only support local restauranteurs and chefs in dire need of business, but also help the behavioral and mental health of the hundreds of local children and families served by Lena Pope.

“As restaurants are suffering 50 percent drops in sales and fighting daily to continue operations due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important now than ever before to dine-in or get takeout from the 19 Tarrant County restaurants participating in this year’s DFW Restaurant Week,” Lena Pope CEO Ashley Elgin said in a release.

This year’s participating restaurants will offer both dine-in and takeout options, including three-course prix fixe dinners for either $39 or $49, and two-course lunches for just $19. For each meal purchased at Tarrant County participating restaurants, 10 percent will be donated back to Lena Pope.

VIEW ART

Swipe
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
The pepper crusted filet at Silver Fox Steakhouse.

“We are so thankful they’ve chosen to participate and give back during this cataclysmic time where every penny counts, so we’re calling on you – Tarrant County – to do your part, too,” Elgin says. “In 2019, DFW Restaurant Week had 162 total restaurant participants and raised a record $1 million for its charity partners – $289,070 of which came to Lena Pope. This year, we’d be fortunate to see a quarter of that.”

These are the Tarrant County restaurants participating in this year’s DFW Restaurant Week include (*indicates first-time participants):

FORT WORTH

― Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse – 812 Main Street – www.delfriscos.com
― Eddie V’s Prime Seafood – 3100 West 7th Street – www.eddiev.com
― *Gemelle – 4400 White Settlement Road – www.gemelleftw.com
― Grace – 777 Main Street – www.gracefortworth.com
― Lonesome Dove Western Bistro – 2406 North Main Street – www.lonesomedovefortworth.com
― Rise Souffle nº3 – 5135 Monahans Avenue – www.risesouffle.com
― Silver Fox Steakhouse – 1651 S. University Drive – www.silverfoxcafe.com
― Texas de Brazil – 101 North Houston Street – www.texasdebrazil.com
― The Capital Grille – 800 Main Street – www.thecapitalgrille.com

ARLINGTON

― Mercury Chop House Arlington – 2221 E. Lamar Boulevard – www.mercurychophouse.com
― Restaurant506 at the Sanford House – 506 North Center Street – www.thesanfordhouse.com
― The Melting Pot – 4000 Five Points Drive – www.meltingpot.com

Hurst’s hidden gem – La Bistro serves up expertly crafted Italian, like this fettucine primavera.

HURST

― La Bistro Italian Grill – 722 Grapevine Highway – www.facebook.com/labistrotx/

COLLEYVILLE

― Next Bistro – 5003 Colleyville Boulevard – www.nextbistrotx.com

GRAPEVINE

― Ferrari’s Italian Villa – 1200 William D. Tate Avenue – www.ferrarisrestaurant.com
― Mac’s on Main – 909 S. Main Street – www.macsteak.com
― Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – 2400 W. State Highway 114 – www.perryssteakhouse.com

SOUTHLAKE

― Kirby’s Prime Steakhouse – 3305 E. Highway 114 – www.kirbyssteakhouse.com

WEATHERFORD

―*Fire Oak Grill – 114 Austin Avenue – www.fireoakgrill.com

“We hope our local residents will see this as an opportunity to give back and open their hearts and wallets to support these benevolent Tarrant County restaurants and our hundreds of families in-need,” Elgin says. “It’s a win-win.”

Featured Properties

Swipe
2727 Kirby Drive
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2727 Kirby Drive
Houston, TX

$2,500,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
2727 Kirby Drive
1310 Spring Oaks Circle
Spring Valley Village
FOR SALE

1310 Spring Oaks Circle
Spring Valley Village, TX

$1,798,000 Learn More about this property
Bonnie Laughlin
This property is listed by: Bonnie Laughlin (713) 805-6422 Email Realtor
1310 Spring Oaks Circle
2521 Brentwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2521 Brentwood Drive
Houston, TX

$3,000,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2521 Brentwood Drive
2220 Looscan Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2220 Looscan Lane
Houston, TX

$2,895,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2220 Looscan Lane
5610 Del Monte Drive
Briarcroft
FOR SALE

5610 Del Monte Drive
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Haley Urquhart Green
This property is listed by: Haley Urquhart Green (979) 251-0768 Email Realtor
5610 Del Monte Drive
5819 Indian Trail
Indian Trail
FOR SALE

5819 Indian Trail
Houston, TX

$3,999,000 Learn More about this property
Barbara Towne
This property is listed by: Barbara Towne (281) 686-8178 Email Realtor
5819 Indian Trail
4019 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

4019 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Hale McLean
This property is listed by: Mary Hale McLean (713) 553-4255 Email Realtor
4019 Inverness Drive
4238 Dartmouth
West University Place
FOR SALE

4238 Dartmouth
West University Place, TX

$1,025,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
4238 Dartmouth
5045 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5045 Cedar Creek Drive
Houston, TX

$1,975,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
5045 Cedar Creek Drive
1323 Bobbitt Manor Ln
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1323 Bobbitt Manor Ln
Houston, TX

$655,000 Learn More about this property
Patti Miller
This property is listed by: Patti Miller (713) 201-3441 Email Realtor
1323 Bobbitt Manor Ln
4611 Inker Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

4611 Inker Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Haley Urquhart Green
This property is listed by: Haley Urquhart Green (979) 251-0768 Email Realtor
4611 Inker Street
3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3 Bridlewood Street
5648 Shady River Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5648 Shady River Drive
Houston, TX

$3,499,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Younger Kruka
This property is listed by: Nancy Younger Kruka (713) 857-5299 Email Realtor
5648 Shady River Drive
11752 Cawdor Way
Hedwig Village
FOR SALE

11752 Cawdor Way
Hedwig Village, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
11752 Cawdor Way
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X