DFW Restaurant Week Unveils its Fort Worth Area Participants — Dining For a Cause

Lena Pope has been the Tarrant County beneficiary of DFW Restaurant Week for the past 22 years. A trusted resource in Fort Worth for generations, Lena Pope provides provides programs focusing on prevention and early intervention services that support child development and improve the behavioral and mental health of children and families in the local community.

DFW Restaurant Week will take place from August 31 to September 6, with the restaurants having the option to extend it through September 27. With more than $2.2 million raised from DFW Restaurant Week since 1998, it is one of Lena Pope’s largest annual fundraisers.

With the need greater than ever and with restaurants struggling under the new coronavirus realities, Lena Pope is urging local residents to visit the 19 Tarrant County restaurants that are participating in 2020 DFW Restaurant Week.

Doing so will not only support local restauranteurs and chefs in dire need of business, but also help the behavioral and mental health of the hundreds of local children and families served by Lena Pope.

“As restaurants are suffering 50 percent drops in sales and fighting daily to continue operations due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important now than ever before to dine-in or get takeout from the 19 Tarrant County restaurants participating in this year’s DFW Restaurant Week,” Lena Pope CEO Ashley Elgin said in a release.

This year’s participating restaurants will offer both dine-in and takeout options, including three-course prix fixe dinners for either $39 or $49, and two-course lunches for just $19. For each meal purchased at Tarrant County participating restaurants, 10 percent will be donated back to Lena Pope.

The pepper crusted filet at Silver Fox Steakhouse.

“We are so thankful they’ve chosen to participate and give back during this cataclysmic time where every penny counts, so we’re calling on you – Tarrant County – to do your part, too,” Elgin says. “In 2019, DFW Restaurant Week had 162 total restaurant participants and raised a record $1 million for its charity partners – $289,070 of which came to Lena Pope. This year, we’d be fortunate to see a quarter of that.”

These are the Tarrant County restaurants participating in this year’s DFW Restaurant Week include (*indicates first-time participants):

FORT WORTH

― Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse – 812 Main Street – www.delfriscos.com

― Eddie V’s Prime Seafood – 3100 West 7th Street – www.eddiev.com

― *Gemelle – 4400 White Settlement Road – www.gemelleftw.com

― Grace – 777 Main Street – www.gracefortworth.com

― Lonesome Dove Western Bistro – 2406 North Main Street – www.lonesomedovefortworth.com

― Rise Souffle nº3 – 5135 Monahans Avenue – www.risesouffle.com

― Silver Fox Steakhouse – 1651 S. University Drive – www.silverfoxcafe.com

― Texas de Brazil – 101 North Houston Street – www.texasdebrazil.com

― The Capital Grille – 800 Main Street – www.thecapitalgrille.com

ARLINGTON

― Mercury Chop House Arlington – 2221 E. Lamar Boulevard – www.mercurychophouse.com

― Restaurant506 at the Sanford House – 506 North Center Street – www.thesanfordhouse.com

― The Melting Pot – 4000 Five Points Drive – www.meltingpot.com

Hurst’s hidden gem – La Bistro serves up expertly crafted Italian, like this fettucine primavera.

HURST

― La Bistro Italian Grill – 722 Grapevine Highway – www.facebook.com/labistrotx/

COLLEYVILLE

― Next Bistro – 5003 Colleyville Boulevard – www.nextbistrotx.com

GRAPEVINE

― Ferrari’s Italian Villa – 1200 William D. Tate Avenue – www.ferrarisrestaurant.com

― Mac’s on Main – 909 S. Main Street – www.macsteak.com

― Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – 2400 W. State Highway 114 – www.perryssteakhouse.com

SOUTHLAKE

― Kirby’s Prime Steakhouse – 3305 E. Highway 114 – www.kirbyssteakhouse.com

WEATHERFORD

―*Fire Oak Grill – 114 Austin Avenue – www.fireoakgrill.com

“We hope our local residents will see this as an opportunity to give back and open their hearts and wallets to support these benevolent Tarrant County restaurants and our hundreds of families in-need,” Elgin says. “It’s a win-win.”