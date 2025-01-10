No Alcohol, No Problem — Where to Celebrate Dry January In The Woodlands With Style

Elixir Lounge and Kava Bar is the perfect spot for Dry January or any time you want a fun night out without the booze. (Photo courtesy Elixir Lounge and Kava Bar)

Indulge in one of Como Social Clubs's mouthwatering mocktails this month. (Photo courtesy Como Social Club/Sorriso)

Indulge in one of Phat Eatery's delicious non-alcoholic drinks during Dry January. (Photo courtesy Phat Eatery)

Truluck's makes it easy to keep your Dry January promises with delicious mocktail twists on classic cocktails. (Photo courtesy Truluck's)

Back Table Kitchen & Bar offers tasty mocktails to try this month, including the Lady Bug with fresh berries and a touch of mint. (Photo courtesy Back Table Kitchen & Bar)

January is already in full swing, and for some of us it’s time to reset after an indulgent holiday season. Many are embracing Dry January, choosing to ditch alcohol for the entire month. Originally a fundraiser for charities, the trend has grown into a movement for better health, weight loss and mindful drinking. Dry January offers a welcome reset.

But dry drinks don’t have to mean a dry social life. Several restaurants in The Woodlands are jumping on the trend with mocktails worth sipping. Check out these spots if you’re craving fun, zero-proof drinks this month.

Here is Where to Celebrate Dry January in The Woodlands: