Back Table Kitchen & Bar offers tasty mocktails to try this month, including the Lady Bug with fresh berries and a touch of mint. (Photo courtesy Back Table Kitchen & Bar)

Taste your way through Whiskey Cake's zero-proof options. (Photo courtesy Whiskey Cake)

Truluck's makes it easy to keep your Dry January promises with delicious mocktail twists on classic cocktails. (Photo courtesy Truluck's)

Indulge in one of Phat Eatery's delicious non-alcoholic drinks during Dry January. (Photo courtesy Phat Eatery)

Sixty Vines has virgin cocktails and alcohol-free wines for Dry January. (Photo courtesy Sixty Vines)

Indulge in one of Como Social Clubs's mouthwatering mocktails this month. (Photo courtesy Como Social Club/Sorriso)

Embassy Suites offers an elegant array of mocktails during Dry January. (Photo courtesy Embassy Suites)

Elixir Lounge and Kava Bar is the perfect spot for Dry January or any time you want a fun night out without the booze. (Photo courtesy Elixir Lounge and Kava Bar)

Restaurants / Lists

No Alcohol, No Problem — Where to Celebrate Dry January In The Woodlands With Style

These Creative Zero-Proof Drinks Bring Plenty of Fun

BY // 01.10.25
Back Table Kitchen & Bar offers tasty mocktails to try this month, including the Lady Bug with fresh berries and a touch of mint. (Photo courtesy Back Table Kitchen & Bar)
Taste your way through Whiskey Cake's zero-proof options. (Photo courtesy Whiskey Cake)
Truluck's makes it easy to keep your Dry January promises with delicious mocktail twists on classic cocktails. (Photo courtesy Truluck's)
Indulge in one of Phat Eatery's delicious non-alcoholic drinks during Dry January. (Photo courtesy Phat Eatery)
Sixty Vines has virgin cocktails and alcohol-free wines for Dry January. (Photo courtesy Sixty Vines)
Indulge in one of Como Social Clubs's mouthwatering mocktails this month. (Photo courtesy Como Social Club/Sorriso)
Embassy Suites offers an elegant array of mocktails during Dry January. (Photo courtesy Embassy Suites)
Elixir Lounge and Kava Bar is the perfect spot for Dry January or any time you want a fun night out without the booze. (Photo courtesy Elixir Lounge and Kava Bar)
Back Table Kitchen & Bar offers tasty mocktails to try this month, including the Lady Bug with fresh berries and a touch of mint. (Photo courtesy Back Table Kitchen & Bar)

Taste your way through Whiskey Cake's zero-proof options. (Photo courtesy Whiskey Cake)

Truluck's makes it easy to keep your Dry January promises with delicious mocktail twists on classic cocktails. (Photo courtesy Truluck's)

Indulge in one of Phat Eatery's delicious non-alcoholic drinks during Dry January. (Photo courtesy Phat Eatery)

Sixty Vines has virgin cocktails and alcohol-free wines for Dry January. (Photo courtesy Sixty Vines)

Indulge in one of Como Social Clubs's mouthwatering mocktails this month. (Photo courtesy Como Social Club/Sorriso)

Embassy Suites offers an elegant array of mocktails during Dry January. (Photo courtesy Embassy Suites)

Elixir Lounge and Kava Bar is the perfect spot for Dry January or any time you want a fun night out without the booze. (Photo courtesy Elixir Lounge and Kava Bar)

January is already in full swing, and for some of us it’s time to reset after an indulgent holiday season. Many are embracing Dry January, choosing to ditch alcohol for the entire month. Originally a fundraiser for charities, the trend has grown into a movement for better health, weight loss and mindful drinking. Dry January offers a welcome reset.

But dry drinks don’t have to mean a dry social life. Several restaurants in The Woodlands are jumping on the trend with mocktails worth sipping. Check out these spots if you’re craving fun, zero-proof drinks this month.

Here is Where to Celebrate Dry January in The Woodlands:

Phat Eatery

The Woodlands

2290 Buckthorne Place
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Indulge in one of Phat Eatery's delicious mocktails this month. (Photo courtesy Phat Eatery)

Looking for a fun place to try new food while staying on track with your Dry January pledge? Phat Eatery just may be the perfect spot. The Malaysian restaurant is embracing the trend with an assortment of flavorful, alcohol-free sippers.

Try the Coco Paradise, made with an enticing blend of pineapple, passion fruit and coconut. There’s also the Pandan Colada, made with coconut-infused syrup, pandan and pineapple juice. For a fruity option, the Lychee Sunrise combines fresh lychee and orange juices with pomegranate-reduced syrup.

Truluck’s

The Woodlands

1900 Hughes Landing Boulevard, Suite 600
The Woodlands , TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Keep your promise with alcohol-free twists on classic cocktails at Truluck's. (Photo courtesy Truluck's)

Truluck’s remains a go-to for sophisticated dining while supporting your Dry January goals. The refreshing blackberry bramble mocktail draws inspiration from the spicy blackberry margarita, accented with a signature house-made habanero lime syrup.

For a sweeter drink, the Berry Patch blends strawberry, almond syrup, lime juice and sparkling coconut. The Hibiscus Fresca offers a tiki-inspired option if you’re looking for a more tropical twist.

Sixty Vines – The Woodlands

The Woodlands

9595 Six Pines Drive, #900
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Indulge in one of Sixty Vines' mocktails or alcohol-free wines during Dry January. (Photo courtesy Sixty Vines)

Whether you’re participating in Dry January or just looking for tasty non-alcoholic refreshments, Sixty Vines has something for everyone. In addition to curated mocktails, this Market Street spot is also serving non-alcoholic wines for a zero-proof way to toast the start of 2025.

Mocktails include the Bright Side, a mix of blood orange juice and Jack Rudy tonic, and the Garden Spritz, featuring Seedlip Garden 108, honey, lime, mint and Fever-Tree ginger ale.

Non-alcoholic wines include the elegant Missing Thorn Sparkling Rosé, the bold Oddbird GSM and the 100 percent organic Oddbird Presence white wine.

Whiskey Cake – Oak Ridge North

The Woodlands

27800 Interstate 45 N
Oak Ridge North, TX 77385  |  Map

 

Website

Taste your way through the mocktail selection at Whiskey Cake. (Photo courtesy Whiskey Cake)

Pair your favorite dishes at Whiskey Cake with creative zero-proof masterpieces. This buzz-free lineup of mocktails proves that non-alcoholic doesn’t equal boring.

Try the Thorns & Roses, made with alcohol-free tequila or the Ruby Slippers, a refreshing blend of strawberry, basil, agave and lemon. The Green Thumb, combining zero-proof gin with cucumber, lemon-Fresno cordial and lime, is a fresh take on a classic flavor.

Other highlights include the Hulk, with cucumber, basil, pineapple, lemon, local honey and soda. Then there’s the Jessica Wabbit, featuring mint, carrot, lime, pineapple, pineapple-ginger simple syrup and Fever-Tree ginger beer. The P.T.O rounds out the menu with non-alcoholic rum, Coco Real, pineapple, agave, lemon and soda water.

Como Social Club

The Woodlands

2 Waterway Square Place
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Indulge in one of Como's magical mocktails. (Photo courtesy Como Social Club/Sorriso)

Known for its exciting atmosphere and Instagram-worthy spots, Como Social Club stays lively during Dry January with a full menu of mocktails. Options include the Espresso Martini Mocktail, Sunrise Mocktail, Blueberry Buck Mocktail, Peach Punch Mocktail and Virgin Margarita. These tasty treats are also available at Sorriso Modern Italian Kitchen, so you can also enjoy them while you dine.

Embassy Suites by Hilton The Woodlands at Hughes Landing

1855 Hughes Landing Boulevard
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

281-298-2900

Website

Embassy Suites' alcohol-free options aim to impress this Dry January. (Photo courtesy Embassy Suites)

For a sophisticated night out, Embassy Suites in Hughes Landing offers an array of non-alcoholic cocktails perfect for Dry January. Try the Lavender Lemonade or Paloma Mocktail to satisfy those fruity cravings. For a dessert-like nightcap, the Virgin Bailey combines espresso, cocoa powder, cream, caramel and condensed milk. These elegant drinks make it easy to stick to your goals while you’re out on the town.

Back Table Kitchen & Bar

The Woodlands

2301 N Millbend Drive
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Back Table offers tasty mocktails like the Lady Bug with fresh berries and a touch of mint. (Photo courtesy Back Table Kitchen and Bar)

Known for its fresh take on Southern-style food, Back Table Kitchen & Bar offers spirit-free drinks full of fruity flavors to accompany the meal. For example, the Lady Bug mixes berries, ginger syrup, cranberry juice, sprite, soda water, fresh mint and a lemon wheel.

Craving a virgin cocktail with a kick? Taste the Tropical Heat with pineapple juice, orange juice, mango puree, pineapple, jalapeño and a chamoy-spiced rim. Looking for some va-va-voom in your brew? The Razzle Dazzle features fresh raspberries, lemon juice, lavender syrup, Sprite, soda water and a lemon wheel. These drinks perfectly complement the Southern-inspired dishes too.

Elixir Lounge Kava Bar

206 Main Street
Spring, TX 77373  |  Map

 

346-351-1121

Website

Elixir Lounge and Kava Bar can be the perfect spot any time you want a sober night out too. (Photo courtesy Elixir Lounge and Kava Bar)

For those extending Dry January or seeking non-alcoholic options in a fun, bar-like atmosphere year-round, Elixir Lounge Kava Bar in Old Town Spring is a must-visit. This laid-back tiki bar only serves non-alcoholic drinks, including “tiki mocktails,” elixirs, seltzers, teas and coffees. Like a traditional bar, it also features daily specials and is open late at night, till midnight Tuesdays through Thursdays and 1 am on Fridays and Saturdays.

