The Best Easter Brunch Spots in Dallas — Dine In, Take Out, Or Get a Picnic To-Go
Japanese Pancakes, Build Your Own Mimosa Bars, and MoreBY Megan Ziots // 03.25.22
Easter Sunday lands on April 17 this year, so now is the time to start getting those brunch reservations booked for the spring holiday. We’ve gone ahead and rounded up the best Dallas restaurants in town to dine in or order takeout from this Easter for you.
Rise and Thyme
Downtown
211 S. Akard Street
Dallas, TX | Map
This Easter, change things up by picking up a picnic basket to-go from this AT&T Discovery spot. For $100, the basket feeds four people and includes deviled eggs, avocado toast, mixed greens, roasted lamb and harissa wrap, quiche, cookies, and Funfetti cake. Pre-order by April 13 for pickup on Easter Sunday. Pillows and blankets will also be available to rent for $20.
Fearing’s Restaurant
Uptown
2121 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
Book a spot at The Ritz-Carlton classic this Easter for a classy three-course brunch. For $135 for adults and $45 for kids, your Fearing’s meal will include a starter, main course, and trio of desserts. Some options are Linguini Cacio e Pepe, Achiote Marinated Mesquite Grilled Lamb Chops, and Coconut Caramel Ganache Tart.
Ellie’s Restaurant and Lounge
Downtown
1717 Leonard Street
Dallas, TX | Map
Ellie’s is always a great spot for brunch, but especially this Easter. The Arts District restaurant — situated within Hall Arts Hotel — is hosting a Jazz Brunch featuring a menu of deviled eggs, spring pea hummus, fried green tomato eggs Benedict, and banana bread French toast.
Harper’s
Deep Ellum
2525 Elm Street, Suite 150
Dallas, TX 75226 | Map
Just in time for Easter, this new Deep Ellum restaurant is launching its weekend brunch menu. On April 17, book a reservation to indulge in Japanese pancakes, brioche French toast, and an omelet station. Special brunch cocktails include A Summer Day with cucumber mint vodka, ginger liqueur, lemon juice, strawberry reduction and sparkling wine. Or order the Mimosa in Bed for the table.
This AT&T Discovery District spot is offering an Easter brunch buffet on April 17. For $50 for adults and $25 for kids, there will be assorted pastries, smoked salmon, fruit, eggs, bacon, sausage, a prime rib carving station, and more to indulge in.
The Adolphus
The French Room at The Adolphus will be debuting a Spring Tea Menu on Easter weekend. From April 15 through 17, guests can enjoy bites, champagne, and live harp music. The cost is $65 per adult, and $30 for kids 12 and under.
Legacy Food Hall
Plano
7800 Windrose Avenue
Plano, TX 75024 | Map
Head to Plano’s Legacy Hall this Easter for a Jazzy Brunch featuring a build your own mimosa and Bloody Mary bar, a visit from the Easter bunny, and Bobby Falk Group (performing in the Box Garden from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm). A special Peep Mimosa will be available for $7, and food options range from shrimp and grits at Dock Local to breakfast burritos at Brisket Love.
Bacchus Kitchen + Bar
Grapevine
215 E. Dallas Road
Grapevine, TX 76051 | Map
On April 17, Grapevine’s Hotel Vin is hosting an Easter Ballroom Brunch Buffet. Chef Juan Pablo Silva will be cooking up specialty items, including a crepe station, oyster bar, prime rib and dessert station. The cost is $90 per adult, and $45 for kids.
With your brunch reservations, kids get free entry into the Easter egg hunt at The Junction, as well as photos with the Easter bunny. An adult (21 and up) Easter egg hunt will take place at 3 pm, and includes a complimentary glass of wine and eggs containing prizes — including gift cards to Bacchus.
Truluck’s
Multiple Locations
2401 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
From April 15 through 17, this favorite seafood spot is offering a special Florida Lobster Thermidor entree, as well as an Easter Bloom Cocktail (cognac, almond orgeat syrup, angostura, lemon, and lime juice) in celebration of the holiday.
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille
Multiple Locations
2100 Olive Street
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
Book a spot to dine in at Perry’s this Easter Sunday from 11 am to 9 pm, or order a to-go meal for the family. The dine-in special includes a starter, choice of ham or prime rib, sides, and a dessert for an additional price. Special brunch cocktails will also be available for $9 each.
A heat and eat takeout option is also available for those looking to celebrate at home. Options include individual meals, family-style for four people, and a la carte dishes.
Haywire
Multiple Locations
1920 McKinney Avenue, Suite 100
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
The Plano location of this Southern restaurant is offering an Easter brunch buffet on April 17. For $49.95 for adults and $19.95 for kids, guests can enjoy all-you-can-eat from a Texas seafood bar, carving station, taco bar, breakfast bites, and more.