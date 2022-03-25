The Best Easter Brunch Spots in Dallas — Dine In, Take Out, Or Get a Picnic To-Go

On April 17, Grapevine’s Hotel Vin is hosting an Easter Ballroom Brunch Buffet. Chef Juan Pablo Silva will be cooking up specialty items, including a crepe station, oyster bar, prime rib and dessert station. The cost is $90 per adult, and $45 for kids.

With your brunch reservations, kids get free entry into the Easter egg hunt at The Junction, as well as photos with the Easter bunny. An adult (21 and up) Easter egg hunt will take place at 3 pm, and includes a complimentary glass of wine and eggs containing prizes — including gift cards to Bacchus.